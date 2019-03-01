You Can Now Apply to Be a Cadbury Chocolate Taster

If your idea of heaven is chomping down on a Crunchie bar or delighting in a Dairy Milk, then boy, do we have the job for you. As Rachel Hosie reports for Insider, Mondelēz International, the company behind Cadbury, Oreo, Toblerone and several other scrumptious snack brands, is seeking part-time chocolate tasters to give them feedback about “an entirely new product.”

Mondelēz doesn’t provide many details about the U.K.-based role, but the job post specifies that new hires “will work alongside approximately 11 Chocolate Tasters and a panel leader; sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste.” Compensation is a little over $14 (£10.75) an hour—higher than minimum wage in the U.K., as Mental Floss’ Emily Petsko points—for up to eight hours per week.

The gig comes with a few requirements. For one, tasters will have to be able to make it to a facility in Wokingham, an English town about an hour’s drive from London. Mondelēz also notes that people with allergies and food intolerances may not be well-suited to the role, which involves sampling products with gluten, nuts and dairy. But aside from that, the job posting is fairly broad. No professional chocolate-tasting experience is needed, since “full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions.” All the company claims to be looking for are individuals with “a passion for confectionary”—a trait that probably applies to a lot of people.

According to Hosie, the selection process will include a number of “choco-challenges” to gauge applicants’ ability to distinguish between subtle flavors. So even those who go in for an interview and don’t make the cut are getting, ahem, a pretty sweet deal.

This isn’t the first time that Mondelēz has sought to hire people to sample their sweets. In 2017, some 6,000 people from around the world applied to the company’s call for a chocolate taster, and the job post became the fifth most-viewed on LinkedIn for that year. Mondelēz will be accepting applications for the new role until March 8 and is once again expecting to be inundated with resumes. Because if there is one thing in this world that is better than eating chocolate, it’s getting paid to do it.