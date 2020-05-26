Toggle
Why It’s Unsettling That Anything Could Be Cake

Psychologists explain why the disconnect between expectations and reality is both amusing and uncomfortable

By
smithsonianmag.com

This week on social media, all bets were off: anything might’ve been cake.

Cut off the end of a red crock? It’s center is white cake with pink frosting. What about a pickle? Chocolate cake. Toilet paper roll? Layers of hot pink and white cake. People responded by testing their own household objects, slicing into everything from tissue boxes to newspapers to prove that they weren’t cake.

The trend started when Buzzfeed’s Tasty shared a video compilation of hyper-realistic cakes created by Turkish baker Tuba Geckil, Taylor Lorenz reports for the New York Times. Geckil first shared the videos of the cakes being cut into slices on her Instagram.

But why did the videos spread so far? Psychologists explain that the sculptural food subverts our expectations—someone thinks they’re looking at a photo of an onion, but suddenly it’s not a savory allium but a sweet vanilla-and-chocolate treat.

"Humans are programmed to have something called 'schemas' about so many objects. It’s simply a way we categorize information about our world.” Rebecca Rialon Berry, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at New York University Langone Health, tells O magazine. Revealing that something is not what it seems contradicts our schemas. "Oftentimes, that can lead to an increase of the stress hormone cortisol in the brain.”

Many people online responded to the video by taking it to an absurd extreme for comedic effect, saying for example that you try to call for help, but the phone is a cake. Help arrives, but the help is a cake.

Fırsat buldukça yaparken eğlendiğim realist pastalarda, bu kez en sevdiğim meyvayı yine keyifle hazırladım

“One big meme right now is two astronauts looking at earth from space, and one says, ‘it’s all cake.’ The other says ‘always has been,’ looking at earth being cut in two and revealing a cake.” Don Caldwell, the editor of Know Your Meme, tells the New York Times. The ridiculous, confusing joke keeps people circling back to the original video, and helps the meme spread, he says.

And Berry explains to O magazine that responding with humor “helps to manage that cortisol response—and helps trigger additional positive neurochemical responses.”

The hyper-realistic cake sculptures also trick our senses, creating a conflict between what we know (that the croc is a cake) and what we see (the croc is a croc), and your mind has to either resolve that conflict or live with the uncertainty.

"What you see in hyper-realistic art is that the creator plays with that idea," University of Leuven psychologist Sander Van der Cruys tells Inverse’s Emma Betuel. "We feel as if we are next to the actual depicted or sculpted object and the next moment we don't."

