Why It’s Unsettling That Anything Could Be Cake

This week on social media, all bets were off: anything might’ve been cake.

Cut off the end of a red crock? It’s center is white cake with pink frosting. What about a pickle? Chocolate cake. Toilet paper roll? Layers of hot pink and white cake. People responded by testing their own household objects, slicing into everything from tissue boxes to newspapers to prove that they weren’t cake.

The trend started when Buzzfeed’s Tasty shared a video compilation of hyper-realistic cakes created by Turkish baker Tuba Geckil, Taylor Lorenz reports for the New York Times. Geckil first shared the videos of the cakes being cut into slices on her Instagram.

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

But why did the videos spread so far? Psychologists explain that the sculptural food subverts our expectations—someone thinks they’re looking at a photo of an onion, but suddenly it’s not a savory allium but a sweet vanilla-and-chocolate treat.

"Humans are programmed to have something called 'schemas' about so many objects. It’s simply a way we categorize information about our world.” Rebecca Rialon Berry, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at New York University Langone Health, tells O magazine. Revealing that something is not what it seems contradicts our schemas. "Oftentimes, that can lead to an increase of the stress hormone cortisol in the brain.”

Many people online responded to the video by taking it to an absurd extreme for comedic effect, saying for example that you try to call for help, but the phone is a cake. Help arrives, but the help is a cake.