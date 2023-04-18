What to Know About SpaceX’s Powerful Starship Rocket

On Monday, the most powerful rocket in the world sat on the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, ready for its first flight. But with less than ten minutes until takeoff, SpaceX called off the historic launch, citing a technical issue with the pressurization system.

Instead, what would have been an uncrewed test flight of the company’s Starship rocket became a wet dress rehearsal, with engineers going through the motions of a countdown until about ten seconds to launch, when the attempt stopped. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, said on Twitter they’ll attempt the flight again in a few days—now, launch is rescheduled for April 20.

SpaceX hopes its Starship rocket will one day be used to fly astronauts and cargo to Earth orbit and eventually carry humans to the moon and Mars. It consists of the Starship upper stage spacecraft and the Super Heavy first stage booster—collectively referred to as Starship—and together, the stack of these two parts stands 394 feet tall. Starship is the largest rocket in the world, and its launch will be powered by more thrust than any other in history.

Once it has passed the necessary testing, Starship could serve a variety of purposes. NASA already plans to use the spacecraft as part of the Artemis program. During the Artemis 3 mission, which aims to land humans on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, astronauts will fly to lunar orbit in NASA’s Orion capsule then travel in Starship between Orion and the moon’s surface.

SpaceX could also use Starship to carry satellites for Starlink, its satellite-based internet service. But in the long-term, Musk is eyeing the Red Planet: He wants Starship to take people to live in a Martian colony, according to Time’s Jeffrey Kluger.

Like Musk’s lofty plans for Starship, the rocket itself is ambitious. “It’s a very complex machine; it has so many different components,” Paulo Lozano, director of MIT’s space propulsion laboratory, tells NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel.

The Super Heavy booster alone stands 230 feet tall, and with an impressive 33 engines, it produces almost twice the thrust of NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket that took off in November. And the Starship spacecraft, which could hold up to 100 people, has six engines and makes up the remaining 164 feet of the system’s height, per Marcia Dunn of the Associated Press. Together, the rocket can hold more than ten million pounds of propellant.

The whole system is made of stainless steel and powered by methane fuel. Neither is a very lightweight choice, but steel is durable and methane could be collected on Mars to power the rocket, writes NPR. And both of these materials are cheap to produce or acquire.

SpaceX conducted five short test flights of just the upper-stage spacecraft between 2020 and 2021, according to Time. The fifth attempt was the first successful one, after the first four resulted in explosions or crashes. In February, the company performed a “static fire” test of its Super Heavy booster, igniting 31 of its 33 engines while it was attached to a platform, per Reuters’ Joe Skipper and Joey Roulette.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave SpaceX approval to test the whole system on Friday, write ABC News’ Meredith Deliso and Mary Kekatos.

In the upcoming test, the plan is for Super Heavy to detach from the spacecraft just under three minutes after launch. Then, the rocket will use a few engines to guide itself back to Earth, falling into the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the Starship spacecraft will complete almost an entire orbit of Earth and splash down in the Pacific Ocean no more than 90 minutes after launch, according to Space.com’s Andrew Jones.

After a successful launch of the system, SpaceX intends to send the spacecraft with a crew into low-Earth orbit.

Using such a powerful rocket for a low-Earth orbit mission is rather like “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” Sa’id Mosteshar, director of the London Institute of Space Policy and Law, tells Time. But down the line, the rocket’s power could prove crucial to more distant space missions, provided all goes according to plan.