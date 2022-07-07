View Amazing Shots of Space From the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Past Earth’s atmosphere lies a breathtaking universe filled with swirling galaxies, nebulae and colorful planets. Photographers captured many of these stunning sights and a select few of their shots landed on the 2022 shortlist for the London’s Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. The contest is the largest international competition showcasing the world’s best space photography. Over 3,000 submissions from astrophotographers in 67 countries were entered and judged by a panel of experts.

Judges select the overall winner and other winners from categories including Skyscapes, Aurorae, People and Space, Our Sun, Our Moon, Planets, Comets and Asteroids, Stars and Nebulae, Galaxies, and the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, reports Dunja Djudjic for DIY Photography.

The shortlisted images include distant nebulae, swirling galaxies and stunning photos of the solar system. Winners of the competition won’t be announced until September 15, but the shortlist allows viewers to enjoy and view the out-of-this-world images now. Both winning and shortlisted photos will be on display at the National Maritime Museum in London on September 17, reports Michelle Starr for Science Alert.

Check out some of the 2022 short-listed images below:

An Icelandic Saga by Carl Gallagher

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) by Lionel Majzik

The Starry Sky Over the World’s Highest National Highway by Yang Sutie

Oregon Coast by Marcin Zając

Saturn and its Moons by Flávio Fortunato

Hydra’s Pinwheel by Peter Ward