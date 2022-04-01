Study Finds Hundreds of Mammals Are Waiting to Be Discovered
New species may be hidden in areas that have more comprehensive geographic ranges with high variability in temperature and precipitation
Flamingo That Escaped From a Zoo in Kansas Is Spotted Once Again in Texas 17 Years Later
The zoo hasn’t made any plans to catch the bird, saying any attempts might harm the flamingo and other wildlife
Brain Implants Allow Paralyzed Man to Communicate Using His Thoughts
This study marks the first time a completely paralyzed patient regained the ability to communicate at length, researchers say
Therapy Dogs Help Reduce Pain in Emergency Room Patients
A new study shows canine companions can reduce anxiety, depression and discomfort in ER patients—and increase their overall well-being
After 462 Days At Sea, a Mini Boat Launched by New Hampshire Middle School Students Washed Ashore in Norway
The little boat traveled over 8,000 miles across the Atlantic and was found by a sixth grade student in Norway
Scientists Propose the Creation of a Global Aquatic Sound Library
The first-ever international audio collection of aquatic ecosystems would aim to uncover unidentified fish species, discover regional dialects and more
A Tiny English Island Is Looking for a New Monarch to Run its Pub
Piel Island needs its ruler to manage its inn and maintain its campgrounds
Researchers Find a Pristine Coral Reef Off the Coast of Tahiti
With rose-shaped corals as far as the eye can see, it is one of the largest healthy reefs on record
19-Year-Old Woman Completes Around-the-World Solo Flight
Zara Rutherford flew 28,000 nautical miles of five continents to become the youngest woman to finish a solo global flight