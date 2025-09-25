‘Ultimate Cosmic Carpool’ Sends Three New Missions to Monitor Space Weather and the Protective Bubble Around Our Solar System The spacecraft will map the boundaries of the heliosphere, study how Earth’s outer atmosphere reacts to solar activity and provide continuous monitoring of space weather Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A SpaceX launch early Wednesday morning sent a trio of spacecraft toward a destination almost one million miles from Earth. The missions—two for NASA and one for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—aim to study space weather and how it might affect our planet.

Specifically, they’ll look at the charged particles that flow out from the sun as solar wind and surround our solar system in a giant bubble. Known as the heliosphere, this bubble extends roughly three times the distance from Earth to Pluto and plays a key role in protecting the planets from galactic cosmic radiation.

Need to know: What is space weather? Space weather refers to winds, magnetic waves and charged particles from the sun that move through the solar system and can lead to radio and electricity blackouts on Earth.

The three missions that launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center are designed to investigate the boundaries of our solar neighborhood and study space weather. The NASA missions successfully communicated with teams on the ground on Wednesday.

They are headed to Lagrange point 1, a special spot in space where Earth’s gravitational pull is balanced by the sun’s, meaning that orbiting spacecraft don’t need as much fuel to stay in position. It will take the spacecraft until January 2026 to arrive.

“This next set of missions is the ultimate cosmic carpool,” said Joe Westlake, director of NASA’s Heliophysics Division, during a news conference on Sunday. “They will provide unprecedented insight into space weather. Every human on Earth, as well as nearly every system involved in space exploration and human needs, is affected by space weather.”

The primary mission, called IMAP (Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe), is joined by two other rideshare missions: NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory and NOAA’s Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1). Here what each mission will study.

IMAP

As its name suggests, IMAP is responsible for mapping the boundaries of the heliosphere, with NASA calling it a “modern-day celestial cartographer.” The mission will help research two overarching issues in heliophysics: the energization of charged particles from the sun and how the heliosphere’s outer boundary interacts with interstellar space.

The heliosphere serves as a massive shield, protecting our solar system from high-energy radiation beyond the sun’s reach.

“Understanding that shielding, why it works, how it works, how much it can vary over time is obviously very important for human exploration beyond the near-Earth environment,” David McComas, an astrophysicist at Princeton University who serves as the principal investigator for IMAP, tells Kenneth Chang of the New York Times.

Previous missions have created foundational maps of the heliosphere, but the ten scientific instruments included in the new mission will add greater detail. One instrument, the Interstellar Dust Experiment, or IDEX, will study the composition of interstellar and interplanetary dust.

“This is going to collect interstellar dust that’s coming from outside our solar system. And it’s going to help us figure out what is out there between the stars—what the galaxy is made of,” Michele Cash, IMAP deputy program scientist, tells Brooke Edwards of Florida Today.

Carruthers Geocorona Observatory

The second mission is heading into space to study the geocorona, a fuzzy halo of ultraviolet light that surrounds Earth. This phenomenon is caused by sunlight hitting atomic hydrogen atoms floating in our planet’s outermost atmospheric region, the exosphere.

“This region is truly vast. It originates near where most space stations fly and where most of Earth’s satellites orbit the Earth, but then it extends almost halfway to the moon,” Lara Waldrop, principal investigator for the Carruthers mission, tells Anthony Leone of Spectrum News 13. “The exosphere, because it’s so vast and because it’s so far away, we actually don’t know how far it extends, to be honest. That’s one of the things our mission will discover.”

The Carruthers Geocorona Observatory is the first mission dedicated to tracking changes in the exosphere, according to NASA.

Even basic questions about this distant region, such as its shape, size and density, remain unanswered—and the mission will aim to find this information. The exosphere is difficult to observe from Earth, but it’s an important piece of the puzzle in how Earth responds to space weather.

Because the geocorona glows in ultraviolet light, we can’t see it with the naked eye. The first image of the exosphere came from a UV-sensitive telescope that was put on the moon during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972. The telescope was designed by George Carruthers, after whom the new mission is named.

“The camera wasn’t far enough away, being at the moon, to get the entire field of view,” says Waldrop, per BBC Sky at Night Magazine’s Iain Todd.

But from Lagrange point 1, the new mission will get a unique view of the Earth and its exosphere.

“It’s so difficult and rare to get to this ideal vantage and to design a camera that can take ultraviolet pictures in such a wide field of view that only four pictures have ever been acquired before,” Waldrop tells Spectrum News 13. “We’ll be getting four pictures in our first 90 minutes on orbit.”

SWFO-L1

Rounding out the launch is Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1, the NOAA mission focused on recording space weather activity. Acting as a sort of early weather detector, SWFO-L1 will continuously monitor solar wind disturbances and coronal mass ejections, which will pass by the spacecraft before they reach Earth.

SWFO-L1 will deliver real-time data around the clock to the agency’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which offers forecasts for solar activity. It is preceded in its space weather monitoring role by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory from NASA and the European Space Agency, as well as the NASA Advanced Composition Explorer. Both those missions launched in the 1990s.

“SWFO-L1 is packaging up the best parts of those two missions into an operational system. It’s going to be the first dedicated space weather mission out at the L1 Lagrange point,” Brent Gordon, deputy director at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, tells Florida Today.