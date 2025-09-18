How Prepared Are We for a Rare and Powerful Solar Event? A coronal mass ejection could knock out power and disrupt communication on Earth Dan Falk - Science Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In August of 1859, astronomers noticed an unusually large number of dark spots on the sun’s surface. One of those observers was Richard Carrington, an amateur skywatcher who lived just outside London. One day as he was projecting the sun’s image onto a screen, he noticed an intense “white light flare” that lasted about five minutes. We now know that this was a coronal mass ejection—a burst of hot gas (physicists call it a plasma) released by the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona.

That mass of plasma sped toward Earth, where it collided with the magnetosphere—the region of space surrounding Earth where our planet’s magnetic field is most intense. The resulting disturbance, in which fast-moving particles transfer their energy to the magnetosphere, is called a geomagnetic storm. The “Carrington Event” as it’s now known, wreaked havoc on the high-tech equipment of the day: telegraph lines. “Telegraph operators were seeing sparks fly out of their equipment, and telegraph stations caught on fire,” says Shawn Dahl, a space weather forecaster at the Space Weather Prediction Center, in Boulder, Colorado. A conversation between two telegraph operators about the incident has even been documented: Anxious to keep their lines from overloading, they tried unhooking the batteries from their equipment. “They disconnected the batteries, and found they could still send signals, with no electricity hooked up. That was the power of the Carrington Event,” says Dahl. The event also triggered spectacular aurora borealis displays, which were visible as far south as Panama and Italy.

Quick fact: The Carrington Event As auroras swept south in 1859, people in Japan thought the dramatic luminous effects may have been caused by distant fires.

Although no geomagnetic storm in the intervening 166 years has matched the fury of the Carrington Event, scientists like Dahl are keenly aware of the sun’s tremendous power, and the impact that such space weather events can have on Earth, some 193 million miles away.

One can think of the sun as roughly like a giant bar magnet, with a north pole at one end and a south pole at the other. Magnetic field lines loop around the sun from the north pole to the south, just as those from a bar magnet loop around the magnet (as revealed by scattered iron filings in a common schoolroom demonstration). The sun rotates, and different parts of the sun rotate at different speeds—which means that billions of tons of hot plasma are constantly getting churned up. The net result is that those magnetic field lines become stretched and distorted.

“All that tension and energy has to give way at some point,” Dahl explains. He compares the phenomenon to a rubber band; the more you pull on it, the greater the tension. Eventually, the field lines snap (the equivalent of the rubber band breaking) and immediately reconnect in a less stressed configuration. “That reconnection event drives energy back to the surface of the sun, and that may induce what we call a solar flare, and it can send electrons and energetic particles into space in the form of a coronal mass ejection, or it could drive very energetic protons out into space in the form of a solar radiation storm.”

These three types of events—solar flares, coronal mass ejections and solar radiation storms—add up to a serious threat to infrastructure and even people here on Earth. That risk varies from year to year, over the course of the sun’s 11-year magnetic cycle . At the end of each cycle, the sun’s north and south poles “flip”—with magnetic activity peaking in the months before and after the flip, a period known as “solar maximum.” According to NASA, the most recent solar maximum began last October and was expected to last about a year—meaning we’re still in its final months. (The Carrington Event took place just a few months before the solar maximum of 1860.)

If a solar storm comparable to the Carrington Event happened today, the effects could be catastrophic. Electrical grids are especially vulnerable—induced currents can easily overload capacitors and transistors—and that might be just the beginning. Due to cascading effects—one technology being dependent on another—disruptions could affect health care, water and sanitation, the financial industry and more. The worst-case scenario, says Dahl, could involve “a large-scale power outage that could affect a number of states in different areas of the country.”

Experts believe that recovering from the most severe solar storm could take a decade and cost trillions of dollars. As a recent op-ed in the Washington Post put it: “One of the greatest threats to global infrastructure comes from the sun ... there’s no need to panic. There is, however, a need to prepare.”

Even lesser space weather events can cause significant damage. A pair of back-to-back coronal mass ejections in 1989 knocked out the entire province of Quebec’s power grid, leaving some nine million people without electricity for nine hours. Other parts of North America and even Europe were also affected. More recently, at least eight coronal mass ejections were unleashed over just a few days in May 2024; it may have been the most powerful solar storm so far this century. (It also triggered spectacular aurora displays, which captivated social media users long after the event.)

With advance warning, however, steps can be taken to reduce the risks. If an electrical grid is running near capacity, for example, and a solar storm has been detected, operators can restrict the flow of electricity onto the grid. That means residents may experience a brownout—an inconvenience, but not as disruptive as a full-on blackout.

Solar storms also pose a twofold threat to satellites. First, the magnetic activity can induce currents within a satellite’s circuitry, just as they can disrupt circuits on the ground. Second, the energy carried by charged particles can cause Earth’s atmosphere to expand, increasing the drag that a satellite has to overcome. “It’s like walking through a snowbank,” says Kelly Korreck, an astrophysicist at NASA headquarters, in Washington, D.C. “The further you get into it, the harder it is to walk. This is similar to what satellites experience; the extra drag can slow them down.” Some satellites can maneuver to a higher altitude to avoid the increased drag; others may succumb to it and get pushed to lower altitudes, where they may burn up or crash to the ground.

Another concern is the array of satellites that make up the Global Positioning System (GPS) network. Those satellites orbit high enough to avoid atmospheric drag, but the signals they send and receive can still be adversely affected by solar activity. Solar storms can cause “bubbles” to form in Earth’s ionosphere (the ionized layer of the planet’s upper atmosphere), which GPS signals have to pass through. “As those GPS signals propagate up and then back down, those bubbles can mess up the signal,” Korreck says. “Then the system might think, ‘Oh, you’re not over there; you’re actually over here.’”

The increased radiation associated with solar storms could also harm astronauts on board the International Space Station. But steps can be taken to mitigate the effects, says Michael Liemohn, a space scientist at the University of Michigan. For example, astronauts might be instructed to delay or cancel extra-vehicular activity. In the years ahead, when the Artemis missions take astronauts back to the moon, NASA will likely have space weather protocols in place. Mission Control might instruct the astronauts “to stay inside their lunar lander module—or even dig a hole in the ground,” Liemohn says.

Looking back, he believes that the Apollo astronauts were fortunate to have avoided adverse space weather from the lead-up to the moon landings through to the final mission, in 1972. “They got lucky,” he says. “There wasn’t a giant solar energetic particle event during one of their extra-vehicular activity time periods, when they were outside and only had their space suits. Those space suits are not much protection from these particles ... [which] could have caused prompt radiation damage.”

Solar storms can’t be prevented, but as part of the United States’ National Space Weather Strategy, scientists are working to improve warning systems and overall preparedness. NASA and the NOAA use satellites—including NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory, launched in 2015—to monitor solar activity, allowing for a heads-up for certain kinds of solar activity. (For streams of charged particles, the advance warning might typically be 15 to 20 minutes, while the effects of coronal mass ejections, which involve slower-moving particles, can be predicted further in advance, sometimes by more than a day.) Efforts are also underway to make power grids more robust, and to improve communication between the various agencies that track such storms and their effects.

Terrestrial weather, with its hurricanes, blizzards, heat waves and wildfires, already gives ordinary citizens a lot to worry about. Although most people don’t need to be concerned about space weather on a daily basis, being informed is good, Dahl says. For example, understanding the five-point rating system that scientists use to rank geomagnetic storms (with G5 being the most severe) can be beneficial.

“It would be great for the public to have a general understanding” of space weather, says Dahl. It would be good “for the broadcast meteorologist to come on TV and say, ‘Oh, and by the way, there’s a G4 storm forecast. So you farmers out there that are planning on planting your seeds, be aware your GPS may not be working properly over the course of the next two or three days.’”

He adds: “I want the average person to know what a coronal mass ejection is, just like they know what a tornado is. Not that they have to run inside and duck and cover in their basement for a CME [coronal mass ejection] arrival—nothing’s going to happen to them physically—but we just want to be prepared.”