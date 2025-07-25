Cool Finds The First Major Excavation at the Tower of London in Three Decades Is Shedding New Light on the Iconic Landmark’s History Archaeologists have discovered the skeletal remains of at least 25 individuals and possibly as many as 50, as well as various artifacts and architectural remnants Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The first major excavation at the Tower of London in more than 30 years is revealing new insights into the long—and often dramatic—history of the iconic fortress.

As crews install a new elevator designed to make the landmark more accessible, archaeologists are using the opportunity to dig beneath the Chapel Royal of St. Peter ad Vincula, according to a statement from Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages the site.

The chapel, constructed between 1519 and 1520 under Henry VIII, serves as the final resting place for famous historical figures like Anne Boleyn, Katherine Howard, Thomas More, John Fisher and Lady Jane Grey, all of whom who were imprisoned and beheaded at the Tower.

But the recent excavations suggest many lesser-known individuals were buried there, too. Archaeologists have discovered the skeletal remains of at least 25 individuals and possibly as many as 50, none of whom show signs of violent deaths, reports Jack Blackburn for the London Times.

The project is “hugely important,” Alfred Hawkins, curator of historic buildings at Historic Royal Palaces, tells the Times. “At the palace, we have evidence for what Henry VIII did and what Edward I did—but what we don’t know about is people who were living, working, worshipping and dying at the Tower.”

Researchers uncovered the first two skeletons in 2018, during a trial excavation at the site. Subsequent forensic analyses revealed the remains belonged to a middle-aged woman and a young boy who were probably buried between 1480 and 1550, according to a blog post by Hawkins.

The woman, who died when she was between 35 and 50 years old, appears to have been a high-status individual, as she was buried in a coffin and ate a rich diet that often included sugar. The boy was around 13 and had recovered from a period of significant stress or disease just before he died.

Because they were both interred immediately outside the chapel, archaeologists suspect they were “reasonably important” members of the Tower’s community, Hawkins writes.

This spring, archaeologists returned to the site and continued their earlier excavations. They’ve since uncovered what appears to be a mass grave from the 14th century, possibly full of victims from the Black Death, the bubonic plague that ravaged England starting in 1348.

They’ve also discovered human remains in coffins from the 12th and 13th centuries, including one individual who appears to have been wrapped in a burial shroud. A separate grave, also from the 12th or 13th century, contained two rare charcoal pots, which were used similarly to incense burners during that period, according to the Times.

Together, the remains suggest that, for much of its history, the chapel was not an exclusive place reserved only for lords and ladies. Rather, it served as the parish church and burial grounds for the ordinary residents of the Tower, “holding regular baptisms, marriages and funerals, as it does today,” Hawkins tells Artnet’s Richard Whiddington.

“The main change [over time] has been who worshipped at the church and who got to be buried there,” Hawkins says.

In addition to the human remains, the excavations are turning up a variety of artifacts. After sifting through more than 1,700 cubic feet of soil, researchers have discovered sewing needles, four cannon balls, stained glass, a ring and a pendant, the Times reports.

The dig is also shedding light on the chapel’s architectural history. Archaeologists have discovered the foundations of the original building that stood at the site, which was constructed during the 13th century under Edward I. Per the statement, they’ve also found evidence of a “large-scale burning event,” which aligns with historic accounts about the original building burning down.

Researchers found a layer of compacted stone that might be even older, possibly related to works undertaken by Henry III in 1240. They’ve also discovered part of a wall and a possible floor surface that may have once made up a mysterious chapel built during the 12th century under Henry I.

“We’re already gaining insight into the residents of the Tower in a way we have never been able to do before,” says Jane Sidell, principal investigator of ancient monuments at Historic England, the British government agency supporting the excavations, in the statement. “But this is just the tip of the iceberg—there is so much more to learn.”