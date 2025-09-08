Sweden Releases an Official Cultural Canon That Features IKEA and ‘Pippi Longstocking’—but Not ABBA Critics of the list, which features 100 artworks and other cultural creations from before 1975, say the selections are exclusionary Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

What do a Hilma af Klint painting, an Ingmar Bergman movie, Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking, IKEA and “the right to roam” all have in common?

They all made it onto the Swedish government’s first-ever Cultural Canon, a document that lists 100 works of literature, visual art, music, laws, churches, inventions, concepts and more that a panel of academics, historians and writers decided were most representative of Swedish culture.

“I think it’s very much human nature to love lists,” Lars Trägårdh, the historian who chairs the Cultural Canon committee, said at a press conference, per Reuters’ Johan Ahlander.

Quick fact: What kinds of creations made Sweden’s list? The list The list included five “arts” categories (literature, image and form, music, film and performing arts, and learning and nonfiction) and five “society” categories (law and justice, religion, economy, inventions, and public life).

But not everyone loves this particular list, which has been the subject of much debate in Sweden. While supporters see the list as a celebration of national identity, critics see it as a nationalist and exclusionary effort. The idea for a cultural canon came from the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing, anti-immigration party that’s not in power but negotiated for the list’s creation as part of a coalition agreement.

One aspect of the canon that has made it especially contentious is that it only includes entries that are at least 50 years old. That means no hit songs by ABBA, the iconic Swedish musical group. It also means less room to celebrate the cultural output of immigrants, as the majority of immigration to Sweden occurred after 1975.

Trägårdh tells the New York Times’ Imogen West-Knights that the canon could help immigrants integrate.

Sweden has combined a “wonderful openness to immigration with a complete lack of policies that have been able to bring all these people into Swedish society,” he tells the Times. The canon, he adds, can provide immigrants “with a map and a compass.”

Outcry over the list has persisted, including from one member who used to be on the committee tasked with compiling it. Marlen Eskander, founder of the Reading Promotion Institute, left the committee last year and says the canon is “very exclusionary,” per the Guardian’s Miranda Bryant.

“Setting a 50-year limit is deliberately excluding contemporary experiences,” Eskander tells the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, per the Guardian. She argues that Sweden has changed significantly in the years since 1975.

Since the canon was unveiled earlier this month, the focus in Sweden has shifted somewhat from the list’s political implications to what did and didn’t make the cut, per the Times’ Alex Marshall.

The exclusion of any songs by ABBA, whose biggest hits were released in the late ’70s and early ’80s, is “ridiculous,” Björn Wiman, the culture editor at the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, tells the Times.

“There are paintings from the 17th century and poetry from the 16th century paired with modern phenomena like paternity leave,” Wiman, who says he laughed when he first saw the list, tells the Times. “It’s a bit ludicrous, really.”

Leif Mannerström, a popular chef and restaurateur, has criticized the canon for not reflecting Sweden’s culinary contributions, such as meatballs or herring, the Times reports.

At a press conference, Parisa Liljestrand, Sweden’s culture minister, said that critics have misunderstood the list, per Reuters.

“Our approach to this has always been that a Swedish cultural canon should be a living and useful tool for education, community and inclusion,” she said.