Still Unfinished After 143 Years, Barcelona’s Dazzling Sagrada Familia Is Now the Tallest Church in the World Last week, a new addition to the basilica—designed by architect Antoni Gaudí—brought its height to 534 feet, breaking a record set by Germany’s 530-foot-tall Ulm Minster Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, is known for its rainbow-tinted stained-glass windows and its links to Antoni Gaudí, the eccentric architect who designed the towering structure. Now, the Catholic basilica has yet another claim to fame: It’s also the world’s tallest church.

Last week, workers placed the first part of a cross atop the still-unfinished Sagrada Familia. The new addition brings the church’s height to just over 534 feet, surpassing the 530-foot-tall Ulm Minster in Germany, which had held the title since 1890.

“Each piece is valuable, and our mission is to place it in its exact spot,” says Rufino Galán, one of the crane operators who worked on the Sagrada Familia’s expansion, in a statement.

The central Tower of Jesus Christ, which the cross is affixed to, is expected to be completed in the coming months. Its addition will bring the Sagrada Familia’s height to 564 feet, reports the Associated Press’ Joseph Wilson.

Construction of the Sagrada Familia was initially led by diocesan architect Francisco de Paula del Villar, who designed the church as a neo-Gothic structure. The first stone was laid in 1882, but Villar resigned from the project the following year, leaving the up-and-coming architect Gaudí to take over.

Known for his distinct architectural style, which emphasized organic shapes and vibrant colors found in nature, Gaudí completely redesigned the basilica after he joined the project, blending his signature vision with Catholic motifs.

“Gaudí wanted to invite people to look up, to be near God,” Jordi Faulí, head architect of the Sagrada Familia, told the BBC’s “Tech Now” program in August. “He wanted to create a church of light.”

Gaudí never expected to finish the church in his lifetime. By the time he died after being hit by a Barcelona tram in 1926, only 1 of his 18 planned towers had been completed.

In the decades since, the Sagrada Familia has expanded slowly but surely. The pace of construction has sped up in recent years as the basilica has become increasingly popular among tourists and travelers, per the AP. It welcomed 4.8 million visitors in 2024.

The building itself is expected to be completed next year, coinciding with a slate of events scheduled to celebrate Gaudí on the 100th anniversary of his death. But work on sculptures, decorative details and an enormous stairway leading to the church’s eventual main entrance is expected to continue through 2034, the Guardian’s Stephen Burgen reported last year.

Gaudí’s unexpected death wasn’t the only challenge architects and constructors have faced over the Sagrada Familia’s 143 years of construction. During the Spanish Civil War, anarchists set the church’s crypt on fire, destroying some of Gaudí’s plans and plaster models, which could have otherwise informed future construction.

“The postwar period saw construction resume and the myth of Gaudí take shape,” wrote architectural scholar Josep-Maria Garcia Fuentes for the Conversation in 2022. “In the absence of the plans and archival materials lost in the fire, architects and historians began to interpret Gaudí’s ideas to suit their own agendas.”

More recently, construction of the basilica was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic. So were ticket sales, which significantly hurt funding for the work.

The project’s longevity has helped it, technologically speaking. To install the Tower of Jesus Christ cross, construction workers are using a state-of-the-art crane that specializes in precise maneuvers. The three crane operators were required to take a special class on how to use the crane in Germany.

“Gaudí already sensed that the tools of his time would evolve,” says Joan Montoya, one of the crane operators, in the statement. “The Tower of Jesus Christ couldn’t have been built using the systems of that time. But he himself wrote that we would need to evolve with the times. And that’s what we do: bring his vision to life with the tools of today.”