See When Fabulous Fall Foliage Will Peak in Your State With This Interactive Map

Children are beginning school, Halloween decor is arriving on store shelves and birds are starting to head south. Autumn is nearly here, which means it’s time to start making plans to see the changing fall colors. However you choose to travel, the latest interactive fall foliage map can help you make the most of this vibrant season.

Released by the tourism site for the Smoky Mountain region, this handy visual planning guide includes week-by-week, county-by-county updates on how the 2025 fall foliage is shaping up across the United States. To come up with its predictions, the platform analyzes historical weather data, temperature and precipitation forecasts, and user-submitted photos and reports.

The map uses different hues to show where and when the leaves are starting to turn. This year, the fall foliage season started on September 1 and will end on November 17. For example, if you click ahead to October 6, you’ll see that trees in the country’s northern reaches are at their peak—or getting very close.

Fun facts: More fall foliage predictions Similar predictions are available from the campsite booking site Hipcamp and the Farmers’ Almanac.

Some states, like Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Wisconsin, also release their own interactive maps.

This year, the map suggests the leaves will start to turn early in the Northeast, the Rockies, the Cascades and the Blue Ridge Mountains, reports Natalie B. Compton for the Washington Post. However, peak foliage might be delayed in the Southeast and the West Coast because of mild temperatures.

The Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions are expected to peak in mid-October, with the Mid-South and central U.S. following later in the month, reports Travel + Leisure’s Stacey Leasca. The Deep South, Southern Plains and Florida will peak last, likely in early to mid-November.

As for vibrancy, the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, the Southeast and the Deep South might have more subdued colors this year because of the weather conditions, per Travel + Leisure.

In New England, the fall foliage will likely be affected by this year’s unusually rainy, snowy spring, which occurred as the region’s hardwood trees were leafing out, reports Jim Salge for Yankee magazine. Because of all the moisture, the leaves didn’t get a chance to dry out for weeks, which allowed fungi like anthracnose, leaf spot and mildew to take hold, Salge reports.

“This will make prime foliage conditions more of a complex patchwork across the landscape,” he writes. “Beautiful colors will be out there, and likely plentiful, but leaf peepers should plan their adventures to include different elevations and aspects to ensure they catch the show.”

But why do trees put on such a dazzling display every year? For deciduous trees, or those that shed their leaves and regrow new ones each year, the process kicks off as daylight hours grow shorter and temperatures begin to drop. As the trees prepare for the harshness of winter, the chlorophyll in their leaves begins to break down. Pigments like carotenoids and anthocyanins are always present in trees’ leaves; they’re just usually masked by chlorophyll.

Later, after fall foliage has peaked, the trees will shed their leaves entirely, leaving a crunchy brown cornucopia all over the ground. Then, the trees will go dormant to protect themselves during the winter.

The timing of this process can be affected by many factors—most notably, temperature and precipitation at various points throughout the year. Tree species also turn at different times.

“A warm wet spring, favorable summer weather and warm sunny fall days with cool nights should produce the most brilliant autumn colors,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.