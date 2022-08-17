Remembering James Lovelock, Whose ‘Gaia Theory’ Shaped Our Understanding of Global Warming

Our knowledge of toxic pollutants, the ozone layer’s depletion and man-made climate change can all be traced to the same person: British scientist James Lovelock. Through his research and inventions, he helped develop numerous insights on how humans impact the environment. Lovelock died earlier this summer on July 26, his 103rd birthday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Lovelock’s family recalled his “boundless sense of curiosity, a mischievous sense of humour and a passion for nature.” More widely, Lovelock was known as the inventor of the electron capture detector, which measured the concentration of human-made chemicals in the environment, and as the developer of the Gaia theory that Earth functioned as a “living organism.” His theory eventually shaped the scientific community’s understanding of global warming.

“Without Lovelock, environmental movements across the globe would have started later and taken a very different path,” Jonathan Watts, the Guardian’s global environmental editor, told the Guardian’s Helena Horton. Watts knew Lovelock and is writing a biography about him.

Born in southern England in 1919, Lovelock developed an interest in science during trips to the public library as a young boy, writes the Guardian’s Pearce Wright and Tim Radford. In 1940, he started working in London as a staff scientist at the National Institute for Medical Research at Mill Hill.

During his time at the NIMR, he invented the electron capture detector, a matchbox-sized device that enabled pivotal observations about the environment. The detector measured tiny amounts of chlorine-based chemicals in the air, leading to the discovery of toxic chemicals in food, water and soil. His invention provided evidence used in Rachel Carson’s influential 1962 book, Silent Spring, writes the New York Times’ Keith Schneider.

Lovelock’s device also helped scientists determine that chlorofluorocarbons, chemicals used in aerosols and refrigerants, were depleting the atmosphere’s ozone layer, writes the Guardian. According to the Times, Lovelock later used the device to confirm that smog was caused by industrial pollutants.

After leaving the NIMR in 1961, Lovelock moved across the pond to work on NASA’s moon and Mars programs at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, writes Jill Lawless for the Associated Press (AP). While there, he began to wonder why Earth’s atmosphere was so different from that of other planets in the solar system, as well as why the planet’s surface temperature hadn’t increased while the sun’s energy had, per the Guardian. He proposed that the Earth wasn’t just a place where life simply survived, but rather, it was shaped by living organisms, creating a self-regulating system—an idea known as the Gaia theory.

At first, scientists saw this idea as radical. But after Lovelace and microbiologist Lynn Margulis developed research supporting the theory in the following decade, it eventually became part of the scientific mainstream. Since then, the theory has been a key piece for understanding global warming, writes the Times.

Lovelock “credibly played a significant role in literally saving the Earth by helping to figure out that the ozone layer was disappearing,” Bill McKibben, an environmentalist and author of the book The End of Nature, tells the Times. “The Gaia theory is his most interesting contribution. As global warming emerged as the greatest issue of our time, the Gaia theory helped us understand that small changes could shift a system as large as the Earth’s atmosphere.”

After his stint at NASA, Lovelock primarily worked as an independent scientist. He sometimes clashed with environmentalists and argued that nuclear energy was the only way to stop global warming, per the AP. He was “a nonconformist who had a unique vantage point that came from being, as he put it, half scientist and half inventor,” Roger Highfield, science director at Britain’s Science Museum, tells the AP.

In later years, Lovelock spoke out about the threat of climate change. According to the Guardian, he said in a 2011 lecture, “my main reason for not relaxing into contented retirement is that, like most of you, I am deeply concerned about the probability of massively harmful climate change and the need to do something about it now.”