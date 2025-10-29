Pig Kidney Transplant Removed From Patient After a Record-Breaking 271 Days Tim Andrews was the fourth patient in the United States to receive a pig kidney transplant. He will now return to dialysis and wait for a kidney from a human donor Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Surgeons removed a genetically modified pig kidney from 67-year-old Tim Andrews last week. The fourth person in the United States to receive a genetically modified kidney, he lived with it for a record 271 days.

Andrews received the transplant nearly nine months ago in a 2.5-hour procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on January 25. But over the months since, the organ had started to decline.

Key takeaway: What is xenotransplantation? Xenotransplantation refers to transplant medicine that relies on animal-derived organs or cells. Proponents say supplementing the supply of organs from human donors with animal donations that have been genetically modified for better results could help solve an ongoing shortage of such organs worldwide.

The first to receive such a transplant, Richard Slayman, died two months after his surgery. Lisa Pisano, the second, had a combined pig kidney transplant and heart pump surgery, but the kidney failed because of limited blood flow and was removed about a month and a half later. Pisano died several weeks afterward. The third U.S. patient, Towana Looney, had the kidney removed after 130 days, because her body rejected the organ. In addition to Andrews’, there have been two other known pig kidney transplants, per Emily Mullin at Wired.

Andrews is a “selfless medical pioneer and an inspiration to patients with kidney failure around the world,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement on Monday, per Jen Christensen at CNN. Andrews will now resume dialysis and wait for a human kidney transplant.

The pig kidney was provided by eGenesis, a Massachusetts-based biotech company. The pig donor was gene-edited with CRISPR technology to make the organ compatible with the human body. Overall, it had 69 gene edits, Wired reports. Andrews referred to his kidney as “Wilma”—the name of the pig donor.

While the transplant transformed Andrews’ life, allowing him to live without the need for dialysis and even throw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game, he was on powerful drugs to make sure the kidney didn’t get rejected by his body. “Wilma and I had to give up the fight,” says Andrews to Jon Cohen at Science. Andrews adds that he is now “praying for a live kidney donor to save my life.”

Because of how this kidney affected his health, Andrews is not eligible for another pig transplant, reports Science. “I liken the trial to going to the moon,” he tells the outlet. “I am just one of the people on this journey that suffered pain and health issues, along with emotional and personal grief to move the program forward.”

According to a statement provided to Wired, eGenesis considers the transplant a success. “The life-supporting function provided by the donor organ highlights the possibilities for patients around the world who are desperately waiting for a transplant,” the company says.

Given the current organ donation shortage—the global demand for transplants does not meet the supply—successful cross-species transplantation could be crucial to saving lives.

In a post on social media, Andrews also calls on people to become organ donors. He also shouts out Wilma the pig. Wilma “is a major part of this medical breakthrough and a major part of my soul as long as I live. I LOVE YOU WILMA! Donate a kidney and be a HERO!”

The hospital is set to perform another gene-edited kidney transplant this year, reports Emily Anthes at the New York Times.

In the meantime, research on transplanting animal organs into humans will continue. Last week, scientists in China announced they had successfully grafted part of a genetically modified pig liver onto a 71-year-old patient’s liver. The patient kept the organ for 38 days until complications arose. He died five and a half months after the procedure.