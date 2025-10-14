Surgeons in China Perform First Pig Liver Transplant in Human Patient The patient lived with part of a pig liver for 38 days before surgeons removed it, surviving 171 total days after the procedure Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

For the first time, surgeons have grafted part of a liver from a genetically modified pig onto a human patient’s organ, marking another major advancement for transplant medicine.

In a new paper published in the Journal of Hepatology, surgeons in China describe how they removed the right lobe of a 71-year-old cancer patient’s liver because it contained a grapefruit-sized tumor. They then transplanted a portion of a pig liver onto the remaining left lobe.

The liver came from an 11-month-old cloned pig. To make the liver more human-like, scientists deactivated three genes in the pig and introduced seven for a total of ten gene edits to increase the possibility the body would accept the organ graft, reports NewScientist’s Carissa Wong. Doctors also suppressed the patient’s immune system to further reduce the chances of rejection.

The transplanted lobe functioned well, producing bile and blood clotting factors, all the while giving the patient’s liver time to regenerate. Surgeons removed the transplanted liver lobe 38 days later after complications arose, and the man’s liver continued to function well. Five and a half months after the transplant procedure, he developed upper gastrointestinal bleeding and died.

Key takeaway: Porcine organ donors What put pigs at the center of transplantation medicine? Turns out their innards are similar to humans’ in many ways. According to the authors of a 2024 review, pigs are “anatomically, physiologically, and genetically more similar to humans” than other potential animal donors and can create and secrete vital chemical compounds equivalent to those found in humans.

The pig lobe was always meant to be a temporary stopgap, according to the researchers. The patient was not eligible for a human liver transplant because of his cancer and hepatitis B-related cirrhosis.

In the future, procedures like this one might buy patients more time as they await a human liver.

“I never wanted that pig liver in the body for too long,” study co-author Beicheng Sun, a surgeon at Anhui Medical University, tells the New York Times’ Roni Caryn Rabin. “My design is for it to serve and function as a bridge until the liver can regenerate or recover or a human donor liver can be located.”

He adds: “This shows good potential to get the liver to regenerate.”

Heiner Wedemeyer, a physician at Germany’s Hannover Medical School who co-authored an accompanying commentary on the paper and serves as one of the journal’s co-editors, described the experiment as both “a cause for cautious optimism” and “a reminder of how far the field must still travel.”

“This operation does not yet open the door to widespread clinical use of pig livers,” Wedemeyer and his colleagues write. “But it does establish proof-of-concept that such grafts can function in humans.”

Compared to other organs, such as the heart or kidney, livers are particularly challenging to transplant. They are complex organs that need to be able to produce many different proteins involved in a variety of metabolic processes, NewScientist notes. As a result, surgeons had only previously transplanted pig livers into brain-dead patients.

The pig liver procedure is just the latest advancement in the rapidly evolving field of transplant medicine, as scientists and doctors race to find novel solutions to an ongoing global organ shortage. In the U.S. alone, more than 100,000 patients are on the national transplant waiting list. Only some of them will end up receiving the organ they need—and many will die waiting.

In November 2024, surgeons in New York transplanted a kidney from a genetically modified pig into a 53-year-old woman. She lived with the organ for more than four months before her body started rejecting it, likely because she had to reduce her antirejection medication due to an infection. Doctors removed the kidney in April 2025.

In January 2025, surgeons in Massachusetts successfully transplanted a genetically edited pig kidney into a 66-year-old man. As of September 2025, the man was still alive and still living with the pig kidney, Nature News’ Rachel Fieldhouse reported at the time. A 54-year-old New Hampshire man also received a pig kidney in June 2025 and was still faring well in September, per the Associated Press.

In February 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approvals for two biotechnology companies to run clinical trials for organ transplants from genetically modified pigs for people living with kidney failure. The FDA also approved a clinical trial to test whether genetically modified pig livers can be used to externally filter the blood of patients with severe liver failure.

Last week, a different team of scientists in China made headlines for converting a kidney’s blood type—from type A to universal type O—and transplanting it into a brain-dead patient for the first time.

All these advances depend on patients and families willing to both donate organs and agree to experimental procedures, researchers note. “We need to have great respect for this patient and their family,” Sun tells CNN’s Jen Christensen. “The patient provides such a special contribution to the field of this science, and we need to be grateful for all of these patients who have made such a big contribution to this field.”