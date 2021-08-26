Moderna to Begin Human Trials for Two Experimental HIV Vaccines

The pharmaceutical and biotech company Moderna could begin human clinical trials for two new mRNA-based HIV vaccines as early as September 19, according to a study record posted to the United States National Institutes of Health Clinical Trial registry.

The vaccines will use a mechanism similar to the ground-breaking mRNA system in their Covid-19 vaccine, reports Science Alert’s Fiona Macdonald. The study is expected to take place until May 2023.

For several years, scientists have been researching the effectiveness and potential of mRNA vaccines for cancer treatments and other diseases in animal models. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were the first mRNA vaccines used in humans. The mRNA vaccines work by giving cells instructions to make bits of the same proteins on a virus’s outer shell. The proteins then prime immune cells to recognize and destroy the virus, reports Sarah Chodosh for Popular Science.

Researchers suspect multiple vaccines will be needed to generate an immune response strong enough to protect against HIV. HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a retrovirus that attacks the body’s immune system. It’s difficult to treat because it has a spike-like protein coated in a sugar-like residue that allows it to hide from antibodies when it enters the body, per Samuel Lovett for the Independent. Currently, there is no cure for HIV, only treatments that slow its progression.

Creating a vaccine that targets HIV is challenging because the retrovirus become part of the human genome 72 hours after transmission. To prevent infection, high levels of neutralizing antibodies (bNABs) must be present at the time of transmission, per Popular Science. Both of Moderna’s HIV vaccines will help tackle this issue by inducing the release of bNABs in the body, per the Independent. The neutralizing antibodies work by targeting the virus’s envelope—its outermost layer that protects its genetic material—to keep it from entering cells and infecting them. These antibodies can also target several HIV variants.

Moderna’s mRNA HIV vaccines will be the first of this kind to reach human clinical trials, reports Science Alert. The trials will test the safety of the two experimental vaccines and how well they stimulate a broad range of bNABs against HIV. Fifty-six healthy participants between 18 and 56, who do not have HIV, will receive the vaccine, reports the Independent. Four groups will be part of the experimental trials, with two groups receiving a mix of the vaccines and the other two groups receiving only one of two vaccines. All groups will know which type of vaccine they are receiving.

Scientists will also assess the number of B cells in each study participant. B cells, also known as B lymphocytes, are a type of antibody that helps fight bacterial and viral infections. B cells can be used to induce the release of bNABs, as observed by previous studies. However, past research used a non-mRNA vaccine system, and while 97 percent of participants did develop an immune response, it was not enough needed to fight an HIV infection, Popular Science reports.

In the first phase of the trials, researchers only want to know if the vaccine is safe and elicits an immune response. The second and third phases will test how well they work at preventing HIV infections, Popular Science reports.

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine approach is an experiment to see if they can induce enough antibodies needed to fight infection. However, it remains to be seen if it will work and could take years before scientists know a result.

“Moderna are testing a complicated concept which starts the immune response against HIV,” says Robin Shattock, an immunologist at Imperial College London, to the Independent. “It gets you to first base, but it’s not a home run. Essentially, we recognize that you need a series of vaccines to induce a response that gives you the breadth needed to neutralize HIV. The mRNA technology may be key to solving the HIV vaccine issue, but it’s going to be a multi-year process.”