How COVID-19 Is Affecting the World’s Cultural Institutions

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 now numbering well above 110,000, health officials have begun to advise a heightened awareness of people’s social surroundings. Crowds, clamor and even close conversation can elevate one’s chance of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which spreads via the droplets produced by coughs and sneezes. As a result, public gatherings, tourist attractions and cultural institutions are among the riskiest places to be as the infection spreads.

In response to the growing threat, museums and theaters across the globe have shuttered their doors, while event planners have canceled festivals and fairs, all in hopes of keeping potential patrons safe.

Though some institutions have come up with creative ways to keep visitors engaged—including trialing virtual versions of shows and exhibitions—many worry about the outbreak’s lasting fallout.

“The loss of performances can be devastating,” Jan Newcomb, executive director of the National Coalition for Arts’ Preparedness and Emergency Response, tells Julia Jacobs of the New York Times. “Organizations sometimes don’t recover.”

Stricken by more than 80,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and counting, mainland China, where the virus was first detected last December, has indefinitely closed several of its largest museums. Per Claire Selvin and Tessa Solomon of ARTnews, the list includes the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, the Guangdong Art Museum in Guangzhou and the Union Art Museum in Wuhan. Galleries have postponed openings, and international art fair Art Basel canceled its 2020 event in Hong Kong, where all public institutions have shut down.

To tide over would-be visitors—many of whom are enduring a tense self-isolation at home—several closed Chinese museums have begun experimenting with digital exhibits. Around 100 online experiences are accessible via China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration website. Meanwhile, a spate of live concerts has led fans to use livestreaming to stay in the loop.

Closures have also hit cultural institutions in South Korea and Japan, landing masterpieces such as Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in quarantine. Officials are nervously weighing options for the 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled to begin in Tokyo in July; while plans for the massive event remain underway, many worry about attendance from both audiences and athletes alike, as qualifying events continue to be canceled or postponed around the globe.

In France, where the government has banned all gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the Louvre temporarily closed its doors before reopening with a new cashless payment policy designed to minimize the exchange of germs, according to Naomi Rea of artnet News. Italy’s 60 million residents are under a nationwide lockdown, and all museums have been mandated to shutter their doors following weeks of intermittent closures. Among the Italian institutions and cultural heritage sites affected are the Colosseum; the Pompeii archaeological park; the Uffizi Galleries in Florence; the Vatican Museums; and Rome’s Scuderie del Quirinale, which was readying to open a blockbuster Raphael exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. All will remain closed until April 3 at the earliest.

Within the contiguous United States, museums are keeping a wary eye on their venues. While several institutions have ramped up protocols involving hygiene, installing extra hand sanitizer dispensers and donning latex gloves, many are awaiting directions from health authorities before making more extreme moves. The Smithsonian Institution, meanwhile, is continuing to welcome guests to its museums and scheduled public programs while closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.

“It is our expectation that we would only close because of a government mandate,” Susan Medak, managing director of Berkeley Repertory Theater in California, tells the Times.

American events, however, have been harder hit. Last week, officials in Austin, Texas, canceled South by Southwest, a music, technology and film festival that typically attracts crowds of hundreds of thousands. Venue managers are now being forced to grapple with the potential financial repercussions of the outbreak, which threatens to deter crowds and slash profits. Amid concern about dips in attendance, highly anticipated concerts and film premieres have also been postponed.

These closures, cancellations and delays come out of an abundance of caution, institutions insist, and the safeguarding of the public remains the globe’s top priority. But already, the evidence is mounting: Long after the outbreak has waned, the cultural world will still be reeling from its impact.