Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts for the First Time Since 1984

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, started erupting late Sunday night local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This marks the first time the volcano has erupted since 1984.

For now, downhill residents on Hawaii’s Big Island, where Mauna Loa is located, are not threatened by the lava. While the eruption began in the summit caldera, a large depression formed by past eruptions that sits atop the volcano, it has migrated to cracks in the mountain that form a rift zone on the northeast side. But “all indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone,” the USGS tweeted.

#MaunaLoa is erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift zone. Flows are moving downslope to the north. USGS Photos from Civil Air Patrol fight. #MaunaLoaErupts @Volcanoes_NPS @Hawaii_EMA @CivilDefenseHI pic.twitter.com/kUYWYPdk4L — USGS Volcanoes (@USGSVolcanoes) November 28, 2022

The Big Island was put under an ashfall advisory Monday until 10 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time (3 p.m. Eastern time), according to CNN’s Monica Garrett and Dakin Andone. Winds could potentially carry volcanic gas and fine ash from the eruption, per the USGS release.

Up to a quarter of an inch of ash could collect on parts of the island, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said, per the Washington Post’s Jonathan Edwards and Scott Dance. The ash could damage crops, harm livestock and cause respiratory problems in people, per the publication.

Officials haven’t issued any evacuation orders, but Hawaii County has opened shelters in response to people self-evacuating along the South Kona coast, per Hawaii News Now’s Ben Gutierrez.

The location and advance of lava flows can quickly change during the early stages of an eruption, per the USGS. “Residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review preparedness and refer to Hawaii County Civil Defense information for further guidance,” the agency said in a statement.

Around 11:30 p.m. HST last night, @NOAA's #GOESWest captured the eruption of Hawaii's #MaunaLoa volcano, inside @Volcanoes_NPS.



This imagery shows the heat signature and the sulfur dioxide released from the #volcano's summit caldera, Moku‘āweoweo. pic.twitter.com/gHEG63rbLb — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 28, 2022

Mauna Loa, which stretches more than 13,100 feet above sea level and extends over 55,000 feet from its base on the seafloor, takes up slightly more than half the island of Hawaii.

While the volcano hasn’t erupted in nearly 40 years, “this is a really active volcano,” Ed Venzke, a volcanologist with the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program, tells Smithsonian magazine in an email. More than 90 percent of the mountain has been covered with lava from eruptions in the last 4,000 years, Venzke says.

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the USGS. During its most recent eruption in 1984, the lava flow reached within 4.5 miles of Hilo, which is the island’s biggest town, per CBS News’ Tucker Reals and Alex Sundby.

Residents had braced themselves for an eruption after the number of earthquakes at the volcano increased during the last several weeks, according to Hawaii News Now. The number of quakes rose from 10 to 20 per day in July and August to more than 100 on September 23 and 29, per CNN.