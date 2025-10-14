A Guillotine Goes on Display in Marseille, Where the Execution Device Was Last Used 48 Years Ago A museum in the city is honoring the legacy of Minister of Justice Robert Badinter, who fought to repeal the death penalty in France once and for all Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When you think of the guillotine, chances are you think of the French Revolution.

Built for swift beheadings, the apparatus became a symbol of France’s Reign of Terror, a violent period of massacres and public executions carried out between September 1793 and July 1794. The guillotine was responsible for the deaths of Louis XVI and his queen, Marie Antoinette, as well as more than 10,000 civilians.

But it wasn’t until 1977, nearly 180 years after the French Revolution ended in 1799, that France dropped the guillotine’s angled blade for the final time. Now, a guillotine is going on display in Marseille, the city where that final execution by guillotine took place.

On September 10, 1977, Hamida Djandoubi, a Tunisian man convicted of the kidnapping, torture and murder of a young woman named Élisabeth Bousquet, was beheaded by guillotine at Marseille’s Baumettes Prison. His was the last government-sanctioned guillotine execution in the world.

That’s in large part thanks to the work of Robert Badinter, the lawyer and justice minister who convinced France to abandon the guillotine—and state-sanctioned execution in general—in 1981. Badinter, who died in February 2024, was recently inducted into Paris’ prestigious Panthéon.

The same week that Badinter became the 83rd person inducted into the Panthéon, a guillotine went on display at Marseille’s Museum of the Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean, also known as Mucem.

Through April 2026, visitors can view the nearly 15-foot-tall, 1,763-pound death machine while figuratively inhabiting “the shoes of the condemned,” Pierre-Olivier Costa, Mucem’s president, tells the New York Times’ Alexis Steinman. The machine was donated to the National Museum of Folk Arts and Popular Traditions—whose collection is now held by Mucem—by Badinter himself.

“Badinter wanted the public, long after abolition, to be able to face up to this machine that cut men in two,” Costa tells the New York Times.

Though it had precursors, the guillotine as France came to know it was designed by Antoine Louis, a French surgeon and physiologist, and built by German engineer Tobias Schmidt. It consisted of a tall frame that supported a weighted, angled blade at the top. The machine’s victim was secured in a pillory at the bottom of the device so the blade would decapitate them at the neck.

The guillotine was named after Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, a French physician who, quite ironically, opposed the death penalty and sought to convince Louis XVI to adopt a more humane method for executions, if they indeed had to happen. At its inception, the guillotine was seen as a way of making capital punishment less painful and more efficient.

The device remained France’s official instrument of execution for nearly two centuries. Until 1939, many of these executions were performed publicly. That year, the reaction to the execution of convicted murderer Eugen Weidmann was so chaotic that French President Albert Lebrun banned public executions for good. In 1943, abortion practitioner Marie-Louise Giraud became one of the last women to ever be executed in France.

Now, nearly 50 years after the death penalty was outlawed in France, a guillotine is temporarily joining Mucem’s permanent exhibition “Populaire?,” which brings together an eclectic array of items from the museum’s collection. The execution instrument is part of a section called “Movements of the People,” which examines how social injustices like racism and sexism are still present throughout France, according to the New York Times.

Shortly after pushing for an end to capital punishment, Badinter fought against another social injustice: homophobia. In 1982, he helped repeal his country’s so-called “offense of homosexuality.” “It’s high time we realized just how much France owes to homosexuals,” the lawyer said when addressing Parliament.

Badinter also spoke to lawmakers after the death penalty was repealed in France once and for all. “Tomorrow, thanks to you, French justice will no longer be a justice that kills,” Badinter told the National Assembly. “Tomorrow, thanks to you, there will no longer be, to our common shame, furtive executions at dawn, under the black canopy, in French prisons. Tomorrow, the bloody pages of our justice will be turned.”