Artifacts from the Final Battle of the English Civil War Uncovered During Road Project

The English Civil War came to its bloody conclusion in 1651 at the Battle of Worcester. Though there’s tons of historical documentation of the battle, the physical evidence of the conflict—which involved close to 50,000 soldiers—is actually in short supply. That’s why archaeologists are excited about a recent discovery of artifacts from the battle.

The BBC reports that the finds come from a dig site near Powick Church where construction of a new road is underway. In total, 98 artifacts were recovered in a river valley, where hundreds of years of sediment had covered the remains of the battle. Among the finds are impacted lead shot fired from muskets, a powder container cap, the hilt of a sword, a trigger guard from a musket, pieces of a harness and belt buckles.

The discoveries place the battle a little farther south than historians previously thought. The arrangement of the finds also shows the areas where different military regiments fought. For instance, an area where lots of pistol shots were found indicate cavalry were in the area. Musket shots show where infantry held their positions. It has yet to be determined which museums or institutions will take possession of the artifacts.

“It is fantastic to be able to finally locate and map physical remains of the battle and to relate this to the historical record. We are just outside the registered battlefield area but this is still a nationally significant site,” Richard Bradley, on-site lead archaeologist, says in a press release. “The construction work has given us the opportunity to investigate the floodplain across which thousands of infantry and cavalry engaged, and to get down to the level where artifacts were deposited. Many of the lead musket and pistol balls show evidence of firing or impact and these tangible signs of the conflict offer a poignant connection to the soldiers who fought and died here.”