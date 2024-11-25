Ancient Egyptians Drank Psychedelic Concoctions From This 2,000-Year-Old Mug, Study Finds

An intricately crafted mug depicting an ancient Egyptian deity was donated to the Tampa Museum of Art’s collections in 1984. Now, four decades later, scientists have found evidence of psychedelic substances in the 2,000-year-old vessel, according to a study published this month in the journal Scientific Reports.

The mug is designed to resemble the head of Bes, an Egyptian god associated with joy, fertility and household protection. It was likely used around the second century B.C.E. during Egypt’s Ptolemaic era.

“For a very long time now, Egyptologists have been speculating what mugs with the head of Bes could have been used for, and for what kind of beverage, like sacred water, milk, wine or beer,” says co-author Branko van Oppen, the museum’s curator of Greek and Roman art, in the statement. “Experts did not know if these mugs were used in daily life, for religious purposes or in magic rituals.”

In the recent study, scientists conducted an advanced chemical and DNA analysis of the mug. The psychedelic components they found included the plant Peganum harmala (also known as Syrian rue), whose seeds can induce dreamlike visions. They also discovered traces of Egyptian lotus, which is a mild sedative that causes feelings of euphoria.

In addition to the psychedelic residue, scientists found that the cup contained traces of a variety of substances including alcohol, honey, sesame seeds, pine nuts, licorice and grapes. The analysis also revealed the presence of what may be human blood and other bodily fluids.

While the mixture may not be something everyone would opt to drink, co-author Enrico Greco, a chemist at the University of Trieste in Italy, tells Newsweek’s Aristos Georgiou that the ingredients served an important purpose.

“Proteins from blood, vaginal mucus and possibly breast milk were identified. These fluids may have held symbolic or ritual significance, emphasizing themes of life, fertility and regeneration,” says Greco. “The inclusion of human fluids, such as blood and mucous secretions, was an unexpected and highly symbolic element.”

Lead author Davide Tanasi, an archaeologist at the University of South Florida, tells Fox News Digital’s Ashlyn Messier that the mug may have been used for “incubation rituals,” in which people would sleep in a sacred area and hope to receive guidance from a deity in their dreams.

“In [the] Greek cult of Asklepios, god of medicine, sick worshipers had to spend the night in the sanctuary and wait to be visited by the god curing them during their dreams,” Tanasi adds. “Those dreams were triggered by drugs (pharmaka) dispensed by the priests. So, our research confirms an earlier practice that has later comparisons in several other cultures.”

Moving forward, the researchers plan to reexamine other known Bes mugs using similar analytical techniques to see if the concoction inside was a common recipe.

“This is the first comprehensive scientific analysis of a Bes mug’s organic residues,” Greco tells Newsweek. “Previous studies speculated on the contents of these vessels, but they lacked direct evidence. This study is groundbreaking in uncovering the actual substances used and their ritual significance.”