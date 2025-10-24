Cool Finds A Family Found These Rare Tudor Coins Buried in Their Backyard. Now, the Trove Is Heading to the Auction Block Discovered in southern England, the collection features dozens of gold and silver coins dating to the 15th and 16th centuries—including several inscribed with the initials of Henry VIII’s wives Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

During the pandemic, a British couple was tending their back garden when they discovered a cache of 15th- and 16th-century coins. Many of them date to the reign of Henry VIII, and some bear the initials of two of his six wives.

On November 5, the hoard of coins—63 gold and one silver—will be sold in Switzerland by the auction house Numismatica Ars Classica. According to coin dealer David Guest Numismatics, they’re worth at least £230,000 (more than $300,000).

“Four kings, two queens and one cardinal are named on coins in the hoard,” David Guest tells Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis. “I am very confident that the total price realized will be significantly more than the pre-sale estimate.”

The coins were found in the village of Milford on Sea in southern England. The finders, who have asked to remain anonymous, were adjusting a fence next to one of their flower beds in April 2020 when the husband saw a clump of “clayey soil,” Guest adds.

The couple investigated the soil and found small metal discs. When their teenage son ran water over the objects, they realized the discs were gold coins. The family registered the find with the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme, which records archaeological discoveries from England and Wales. Guest tells Fox News Digital that in October 2021, archaeologists found an additional six coins in the garden.

“[The couple] were out turning up the soil and all of a sudden these coins popped out of the ground … miraculously,” Ian Richardson, the British Museum’s treasure registrar, told the Guardian’s Mark Brown in 2020. “It is quite a shocking find for them and very interesting for us.”

The hoard includes coins from the reigns of Henry VI, Edward IV, Henry VII and Henry VIII. According to the auction catalog, the collection is the “only complete and fully documented gold coin hoard from the early Tudor period ever to have been sold at auction.”

Experts are especially intrigued by the coins referencing Henry VIII’s wives. The hoard includes several coins marked with the initials of the king’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, whom he married in 1509. In the years that followed, he had their marriage annulled, married Anne Boleyn, had Boleyn beheaded and married Jane Seymour. A coin bearing Seymour’s initials is also represented in the hoard.

Guest tells Fox News Digital that the coins were likely buried in the late 1530s. At the time, the stash would have been worth £26 and change, which was “a considerable amount of money,” he adds. “It has been calculated that in rural England in the 1530s, the average property price was £25.”

Why would someone living in the 16th century have hidden so much money? Experts think the answer to this question may be connected to political instability. During the Reformation, Henry VIII broke with the Pope and named himself as the supreme head of the Church of England in 1534. In the years that followed, he dissolved hundreds of the country’s monasteries.

“We do know that some churches did try to hide their wealth, hoping they would be able to keep it in the long term,” John Naylor, a coin expert at the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum, told the Guardian. He said the coins may have been buried by a wealthy merchant or a member of the clergy during the dissolution.

“While we will never know why and by whom the hoard was buried, it was almost certainly concealed during the tumultuous first phase of the English Reformation, when Henry VIII was dissolving England’s ancient monasteries and appropriating much of the wealth of the Catholic Church,” Guest tells Fox News Digital.

Quick facts: Burying treasure in times of trouble A collection of medieval silver recently discovered in Sweden was likely buried during a period of political instability in the 12th century.

Researchers in Israel recently found a cache of fourth-century coins that may have been stashed away during a Jewish revolt against Roman rule.

Guest tells BBC News’ Rachel Russell that the Hampshire family’s coins are in “fantastic condition,” and all proceeds will go to the finders. After the British Museum analyzed and valued the coins, they were returned to the family.

“We all dream of finding something worth money in our gardens,” Guest adds. “But they really hit the jackpot.”