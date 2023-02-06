A Controversial Arctic Oil Drilling Project Is One Step Closer to Moving Forward

A plan for oil drilling on a long-disputed site in the Arctic is one step closer to moving forward after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recommended it last week.

ConocoPhillips, the oil company behind the proposal, bought its leases for drilling before President Joe Biden took office. This step toward greenlighting the project, called Willow, sets up a climate controversy under an administration that pledged to halt new drilling on federal land, writes the Washington Post’s Timothy Puko.

The recommendation is not a final decision on Willow, which will be issued at least several weeks from now, per the BLM. Despite the recommendation, officials are not all-in on the idea. The Department of the Interior, which houses the BLM, says in a statement it “has substantial concerns about the Willow project … including direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence.”

Environmentalists have also expressed concerns about the potential climate and local ecology impacts from the project, which would be located in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. The state’s leaders have supported the development, saying it will create jobs and help support domestic energy production.

Over roughly 30 years, the drilling would produce approximately 629 million barrels of oil and emit an estimated 280 million metric tons of carbon dioxide—a level of emissions akin to 2.5 average-sized coal power plants operating for the same amount of time, according to Inside Climate News’ Nicholas Kusnetz.

“This would be the largest single oil drilling project proposed anywhere in the U.S., and it is drastically out of step with the Biden administration’s goals to slash climate pollution and transition to clean energy,” Jeremy Lieb, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, an environmental law organization that has sued the federal government over Willow, says in a statement.

The National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska is a 23-million-acre area in the northern part of the state. It was set aside as an emergency oil supply for the U.S. Navy in 1923 and transferred to the Department of the Interior in 1976. Migratory birds, brown bears, caribou, polar bears, walrus and beluga whales rely on the reserve for habitat, according to the Alaska Wilderness League. Native communities that live in and around the area subsist on its living resources.

The Trump administration first approved the Willow project, and the Biden administration supported it as well. But a federal judge overturned the approval in 2021 and returned it to the BLM for further consideration. The judge deemed the Trump administration’s environmental analysis insufficient, saying it didn’t fully consider the project’s potential to threaten wildlife or the climate, writes the New York Times’ Lisa Friedman.

In a new environmental impact statement released last week, the BLM suggests a preferred alternative for the project that involves proceeding with just three of the original five proposed drill sites, with a possible fourth to be added in the future. The BLM says this alternative would reduce the footprint in an area that supports thousands of migratory birds and is a calving area and migration corridor for caribou. It will also reduce the length of pipelines, gravel roads and ice roads.

The project’s supporters include Alaska’s congressional delegation, labor unions and some Alaska Native tribal governments, per the Times.

“We believe Willow will benefit local communities and enhance American energy security while producing oil in an environmentally and socially responsible manner,” Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, says in a statement.

Earthjustice says the BLM’s preferred alternative would only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3 to 9 percent compared to the original proposal, per the Post.

The Department of the Interior said it might select a different alternative, including taking no action or deferring additional drill sites.

The Arctic is feeling particularly strong impacts from climate change. The area has been warming nearly four times as fast as the rest of the world, per the Guardian’s Maanvi Singh.

“Our Native villages are eroding into the sea, thawing permafrost is making infrastructure insecure and food sources are disappearing,” Karlin Nageak Itchoak, senior regional director at the nonprofit Wilderness Society, tells the publication. “And this project would just exacerbate and speed up the climate crisis in the Arctic.”