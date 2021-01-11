Twenty-Six-Foot-Long Basking Shark Washes Up on Maine Beach

On January 4, fishermen in Bremen, Maine, alerted the state’s Department of Marine Resources that a 26-foot-long male basking shark had washed up on the shore of Greenland Cove.

People aren’t yet sure how the shark, which is about the length of two small cars parked end-to-end, perished. But scientists with the Maine Department of Marine Resources gathered tissue samples to find out its cause of death, as well as study its aging, diet and genetics, Gabrielle Mannino reports for News Center Maine.

Basking sharks are the second-largest fish species on Earth, behind whale sharks. While whale sharks tend to live in warm, tropical waters, basking sharks live in arctic and temperate waters relatively close to land, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which makes them the largest fish found near New England and in the North Atlantic.

A 26-foot Basking Shark washed up near Hog Island this week, in Greenland Cove! Learn more at https://t.co/j1dahHFEdz #AudubonCamp #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/TsXQkHXY5j — Hog Island Audubon (@AudubonCamp) January 6, 2021

The little-studied species earned their common name because they seem to be basking in the sunlight, as they are typically seen swimming near the surface or in shallow waters.

Like whale sharks, basking sharks are filter feeders. (Only one other shark species, the megamouth shark, feeds the same way.) That means that while adults can reach an imposing 28 feet long, basking sharks are gentle giants. The sharks feed on small plankton, fish eggs and fish larvae by keeping their three-foot-wide mouths open while swimming through patches of the critters, per the New England Basking Shark and Ocean Sunfish Project.

When a basking shark swims near the surface of the water, its dorsal fin sometimes sticks up above sea level, so they’re often mistaken for a more notorious predator.

“[Basking sharks] come here every year to feed on very specific types of crustaceans and copepods,” said Arizona State University shark expert James Sulikowski to Bangor Daily News’ Aislinn Sarnacki in August, after a shark attack at a Maine beach sparked concerns. “They’re filter feeders, so they just swim around with their mouths open, and sometimes they’ll come super close to shore. Nine out of ten times that’s what people see and think they’re white sharks, but they don’t really have teeth.”

According to the New England Basking Shark and Ocean Sunfish Project, basking sharks as big as 40 feet and 19 tons have been spotted in the region. However, the fish usually migrate to warmer waters in winter, making the Bremen shark even more unusual.