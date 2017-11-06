Watch: Livestream of “The Next Pandemic: Are We Prepared?”

As the 100th anniversary of the 1918 flu nears, Smithsonian magazine, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the National Museum of Natural History, is hosting a special event, “The Next Pandemic: Are We Prepared?”

An exclusive group of thought leaders will gather at the museum to discuss how the world prepares for the next global pandemic, raises public awareness, and explores potential responses and solutions.

When to Watch: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET, November 13, 2017

Featured Speakers:

Kirk Johnson, Sant Director, National Museum of Natural History

Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease

John Barry, author, The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History

Robert Kadlec, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Sabrina Sholts, curator, National Museum of Natural History

Ellen J. MacKenzie, dean, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

**********

Anthony Fauci doesn’t like to talk about “fears.” Understandably, people get rattled when a point person for confronting public health crises in this country is afraid. He chooses his words carefully. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease recently told Smithsonian magazine that his biggest concern is an influenza pandemic.

“We have had a devastating influenza pandemic in 1918, we had a reasonably bad one in 1957, and in 1968, and we had a mild one in 2009,” Fauci told Smithsonian in 2016. With each outbreak, experts rush to match a vaccine to the particular flu strain. An important goal, he added, is to develop a universal influenza vaccine, given just once, that can provide full protection.

At this exciting event, held at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, Fauci will speak to a group of scientists and experts about the influenza dangers we face today. John Barry, author of The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, will provide a historical overview of the 1918 pandemic, and Sabrina Sholts, a curator in the National Museum of Natural History’s department of anthropology, will talk about the museum's upcoming exhibition, “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.” Other speakers and panelists will share information on the latest flu research and pandemic preparedness.

Tune in to our livestream of the event, here, on November 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Engage in the conversation on Twitter by following @SmithsonianLive and the hashtag #nextpandemic and offer us your thoughts in the comments below.

Further reading on the topic can be found on our special report, “The Next Pandemic.”