The Hidden World of Cold-Water Corals Rises to the Surface With These Glass Sculptures That Are Resurrecting a Lost Craft

Four hours off the Swedish coast, the R/V Skagerak dropped its robotic submarine into the North Sea. Rhian Waller, the research cruise’s lead scientist, and Alice Baker, her artist collaborator, watched on a monitor as the underwater camera feed brought an alien world into view. In a canyon some 1,600 feet below them, a garden of sea pens—cold-water octocorals named for their resemblance to old-fashioned feather quills—waved in the current. The experience was, Baker says, like “flying to a different planet.”

Deep-sea or cold-water corals like these might not be what most people imagine when they think about a reef. “I had this preconception that corals only exist in tropical places, and they’re quite exotic and far away,” says Baker, a British sculptural model maker based in the Netherlands. But these hidden species make up 65 percent of all known corals. They thrive in near-darkness, endure freezing-cold temperatures and live for thousands of years, all while providing critical habitat on the seabed for crustaceans, fish, sea stars and other creatures.

Did you know? Deep-sea corals Researchers have identified more than 3,500 species of deep-sea corals, which dwell anywhere from 150 to more than 10,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. Some are a single polyp, while others can grow dozens of feet tall, looking more like an underwater forest. They catch and eat particles of organic matter that fall from shallower waters.

Baker had read about Europe’s cold-water coral reefs in a BBC Science Focus issue while studying at Design Academy Eindhoven. “When I started looking at the imagery, I just got completely entranced by them,” Baker says. She emailed Waller, who invited her to visit her lab.

As a marine biologist at the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden, Waller has dedicated her life to studying these little-known underdogs of the coral world. Through her art, Baker has more recently made it her mission to surface the deep sea for the public.

For decades, scientists assumed that the deep seafloor was a barren wasteland—too cold and dark to support life. But research over the last several decades has revealed that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Seemingly wherever they look, scientists find vibrant ecosystems with diverse and abundant life, though much of the seabed remains totally unexplored. Taking advantage of that long-standing misconception, fisheries and oil and gas development are pushing farther out to sea, and deep-sea mining is on the horizon. All these activities threaten cold-water corals.

Even here, in the Bratten Marine Protected Area, the corals “looked quite sad” on the underwater footage, says Baker, although the scientists weren’t able to determine why. “It seems the damage has very much been done already.”

As risks mount against species that most people don’t know the names of, scientists are increasingly turning to artists like Baker to raise awareness. Cold-water corals are beautiful, but unlike their tropical counterparts, they’re rarely seen alive outside of video footage and specialized research aquariums. They’re “not far away, just hard to reach,” Baker likes to say. “So I’m interested in how we show this abstract world to the public, making sense of how we got into this situation.”

Before joining Waller on this research cruise, Baker spent months crafting intricate, lifelike glass models of 17 cold-water coral species. The sculptures were on display at Dutch Design Week in October, alongside their real-life counterparts—coral skeletons on loan from the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ). Flash-frozen in time in all their colorful glory, the models look as though their tentacles might start waving any second.

“I am not, with this project, solving the problem of ocean warming or climate change, or deep bottom trawling or the fact that deep-sea mining is going to happen. I don’t have the power to change those things,” Baker says. “What I can do is get people to engage with the research in the first place,” she adds, “and who knows what can happen from then.”

‘Resurrecting a lost craft’

Baker’s work is rooted in a rich artistic tradition. In the mid-19th century, glass models emerged as a solution to a problem that had plagued marine biologists since the first research cruises dredged life from the deep: Animals brought to the surface died quickly, and even when preserved in alcohol or formalin, they soon lost their color and texture. In this early era of deep-sea research, photography was in its infancy, and the inventors of electron microscopy would not be born for decades. Widespread use of robotic submarines was still a century away.

Enter Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka, a Czech father-son duo who created thousands of detailed glass models of marine invertebrates and plants for museums and universities around the world. Their models, crafted in their studio in Dresden, Germany, are so scientifically accurate that researchers still aren’t quite sure how they were made. Recent studies have attempted to piece together the artists’ methods, putting the models through CT scanners and exposing them to X-rays and fluorescence tests to determine the chemical composition of the glass and adhesives used.

Baker sees herself as following in the Blaschkas’ footsteps, each of her models “tentatively resurrecting a lost craft,” she says. “Their craftsmanship is absolutely insane and very beautiful. I want to try and honor them by continuing it.” For Waller, “It’s exciting to think about those methods being recreated and trying to bring that back to life as a tool to engage the public in sciences.”

Baker’s models could pass for those of the Blaschkas—they are exquisitely detailed. Through flame working—using a 2,192-degree-Fahrenheit torch to melt borosilicate glass into shape, bit by bit—she forms the lumpy trunks and grasping tentacles of yellow tree corals like Dendrophyllia cornigera; the branching stalks of the aptly named white zigzag coral, Madrepora oculata; and the bright pink knobby heads of the bubblegum coral, Paragorgia arborea.

Creating these models involved many video calls and emails with Waller as Baker scoured academic papers to confirm tiny details, culminating in weeks spent at the University of Gothenburg’s labs and at NIOZ.

“What intrigued me about Alice’s work is that she was so, so dedicated to getting things exactly right,” Waller says. “She had very specific questions sometimes, like ‘How fuzzy is the larva?’ Or ‘How many tentacles does this have?’ She really wanted them to be scientific quality, so a taxonomist could come along and say, ‘Yes, it’s this species.’”

While visiting Waller’s lab, “I was just in ecstasy, asking everyone so many questions,” Baker says. “The scientists get to see their work through my eyes, and my eyes are very excited about it.”

Science and art intertwine

Baker isn’t the only artist collaborating with scientists to depict deep-sea creatures and communicate the urgency of conservation. Erik Cordes, a deep-sea ecologist at Temple University, has invited painters, sculptors and experimental filmmakers onto research vessels with him. In one project, the painter Lily Simonson visited the deep herself in the Alvin submersible, then, sitting on the research ship’s deck, painted larger-than-life deep-ocean ecosystems in detailed artworks that glowed under black light.

In another effort, Cordes’ team is scanning and 3D-printing molds of cold-water coral skeletons, which are then cast in a calcium carbonate cement, the same material actual coral skeletons are made of. The sculptures are displayed for the public in augmented reality—sea stars appear to climb them; fish swim through them. But they are also part of a restoration project: Last year, the scientists grafted live corals onto the skeleton models and sunk them into an area of seabed off the Gulf Coast that had been destroyed by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The makeshift skeletons provide key lost habitat for deep-sea species as the grafted corals—which can take centuries to grow—slowly develop.

Alexis Weinnig, a deep-sea biologist for CSA Ocean Sciences and a former student of Cordes’, has also worked with artists and is an artist herself—she uses sediment collected from the deep in her pottery work, gifting her fellow scientists mugs with a unique material connection to their research expeditions.

Scientists are often stereotyped as purely analytical people, Weinnig says, but science and art have been entwined throughout history. Scientific illustrations, after all, made early research possible. And now, art can bridge the gap between scientific findings and public awareness of them. “Art can be really used as a tool to transport people to places that they don’t necessarily get to see in the scientific world,” Baker says.

With federal funding cuts to scientific research in the United States over the past year, plus renewed interest in deep-sea mining from industry and government, this awareness is especially critical now, says Cordes. “We need public support, and bringing the deep sea to people directly is the only way we can do that,” he says. “It’s hard to love something if you’re not directly familiar with it.”

Baker’s dream is to fashion an immersive display of glass models that recreate the North Sea’s underwater ecosystem. She’s considering setting the exhibition in the past, before the fishing industry took its toll on the reef. “I want to get people to experience the colorful, fantastical landscape it must have been and understand the series of events that caused it to become so bleak.” Even people who live on the shores of the North Sea, she says, are disconnected from the animals that live in its depths. “I would like to attempt to change that.”