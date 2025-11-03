Researchers Discover ‘Death Ball’ Sponge and Dozens of Other Bizarre Deep-Sea Creatures in the Southern Ocean So far, two expeditions have yielded 30 new species—and researchers say there’s more to come Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Researchers have discovered 30 previously unknown deep-sea species in the remote ocean surrounding Antarctica, they announced last week—an achievement highlighting just how little humanity knows about some of the deepest regions of the planet.

A carnivorous sponge researchers dubbed the “death-ball sponge” and black coral are among the bizarre animals already identified in the wake of two research cruises through the Southern Ocean this year.

Did you know? Earth's southernmost waters The Southern Ocean is also called the Antarctic Ocean. It's the world's youngest ocean basin, and is noteworthy both for its extreme isolation and the fact that it completely encircles the Antarctic continent.

The Southern Ocean Species Discovery Workshop verified the new sponge species (Chondrocladia sp. nov), in August. The list of other finds includes new armored and iridescent scale worms, sea stars and crustaceans, as well as rare gastropods and bivalves that evolved to live in volcanic and hydrothermal habitats. Researchers also identified “zombie worms,” creatures with no mouth or gut whose existence was first confirmed in 2002.

More discoveries could be on their way: Officials say fewer than 30 percent of the expedition’s samples have been assessed thus far.

“Understanding the diversity of a system is important,” James Barry, a senior scientist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, told Hakai Magazine’s Nicola Jones back in 2020. “We know so little about some aspects of the deep ocean, there’s just a huge hole in our understanding.”

Five years later, Barry’s comment still holds true. Michelle Taylor, who led the expedition and serves as head of science at the Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census, says in a statement that the Southern Ocean is still extremely “under-sampled.”

The first expedition took researchers to the South Sandwich Islands, where they examined volcanic calderas, the South Sandwich Trench and the seafloor environments around Montagu and Saunders Islands with the remotely-operated SuBastian vehicle. They gathered nearly 2,000 specimens from 14 animal groups as well as hours of video footage and thousands of images, per the statement. Other exciting finds include new hydrothermal vents nearly 3,000 feet deep, coral gardens, traces of explosive undersea volcanism and the first confirmed footage of a juvenile colossal squid.

The second expedition took researchers to the Southern Ocean’s Bellingshausen Sea, off West Antarctica. The team was the first to study the environment revealed when Iceberg A-84 split from the George VI Ice Shelf in January, giving the first glimpse of an ocean world once hidden beneath 500 feet of ice.

The expeditions were challenging, Taylor tells the BBC: The Southern Ocean is so remote that during the expeditions, the closest humans were in the International Space Station. “It’s incredibly isolated,” Taylor tells the outlet. “Those places are really precious and should be protected because there are very few of them left.”

Now researchers must race against time to document these extremely remote ocean environments before they disappear.

Part of the race has already been lost, scientists say. “The usual routine is to explore and then exploit an environment. We’ve managed to do it backwards in the ocean. We’re exploiting the ocean before we even know what’s in it,” marine biologist Edith Widder told YaleEnvironment360’s Richard Schiffman in 2021, pointing toward trash, plastic, chemical and nutrient pollution tied to human activities.

Invasive species, seafloor mining, trawling and other issues also threaten precious ocean ecosystems, Widder told the outlet.

The recently discovered species join a host of other research highlighting the unknown marine diversity we run the risk of losing—and serve as a reminder of how much humans have yet to learn about life in Earth’s most remote ocean.