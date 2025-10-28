The Giant Pumpkin World Record Just Crept Closer to 3,000 Pounds. Here’s How Science, Sweat and ‘Soul Crush’ Keep Growers Reaching for the Heaviest Fruit Possible Twin brothers in the United Kingdom grew the biggest pumpkin ever documented, tipping the scales at 2,819.3 pounds Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

About 50 years ago, Ian and Stuart Paton were given a seed. It came in a packet that boasted the ability to grow a massive pumpkin—and to illustrate, it featured an image of a little girl sitting on top a pumpkin of a seemingly impossible size. That year, they grew a pumpkin that weighed 54 pounds.

Now, the brothers have increased their pumpkin weight more than 50 times over—the twins from Lymington, United Kingdom, just broke the world record for heaviest giant pumpkin with their crop this fall. They produced an impressive squash that weighed 2,819.3 pounds and achieved a circumference of more than 21 feet.

From that first seed, the brothers “got pumpkin sickness,” Ian Paton says. “Once you’ve grown one, you’re inflicted forever.” Every year, the twins put more seeds in the ground, hoping they’ll have their best season yet. “It sticks with you, the blind optimism,” he says.

That optimism paid off big time this year, in a win made extra special by this season being Stuart Paton’s last one before “retiring” from the pumpkin patch. The brothers’ pumpkin was weighed October 4 at the Wargrave Nursery Plant Center in Reading, U.K. Widely regarded as some of the best growers in the world, the twins have been close to a world record before, but they’d never joined the exclusive club until this year. Finally breaking the record brought a feeling of elation, Ian Paton says.

World record pumpkins are hoisted into the air with heavy machinery, then placed on massive scales at certified weighoffs overseen by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the governing body for measuring record growth of eight giant fruits, from pumpkins to watermelons and tomatoes. The group has a relationship with the Guinness Book of World Records that allows them to fast-track the record-making process, because the commonwealth establishes rigorous rules for the competition and knows exactly what information to send to Guinness, says Mark Mourlas, the group’s treasurer.

In 1995, no recorded pumpkin had passed the 1,000-pound mark. But beginning in 1999, the world record was broken almost every year, creeping up to 2,323.7 pounds in 2014. Now, a giant pumpkin sets the world record every two to three years. Before the Patons broke the record, it was held by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, for a 2,749-pound pumpkin grown in 2023.

Fun fact: The world’s largest jack-o-lantern The previous world record-breaking pumpkin, a 2,749-pounder from Minnesota, was turned into the world’s largest jack-o-lantern. It continued a tradition that the grower, Travis Gienger, had—in 2022, he partnered with carver Mike Rudolph to create a 2,560-pound jack-o-lantern with the face of an eagle.

At this point, experts can’t tell if a limit for growth exists. But the record has been steadily creeping toward a new milestone of 3,000 pounds.

“As someone who participates in this, of course you want to think that the sky’s the limit, and we will be climbing this forever and ever,” says Joe Ailts, a Wisconsin-based agronomist and pumpkin grower. “As a scientist and as an agronomist, you realize that there is the law of diminishing returns that has to come into play, because it does everywhere else in nature. We don’t know where we’re at on that inflection point.”

Ailts has plotted the top pumpkins and run a statistical analysis every year for the last 20 years as a personal project. The analysis, he says, shows a very linear relationship—each growing season, the top pumpkins on average get heavier. But no one can predict how long that will continue.

Growers will nevertheless step back out into the fields each year, trying to top the previous season’s yield. Many people go their entire lives without coming across a giant pumpkin, but for those that get hooked on growing them, it becomes a huge time commitment, with hours spent in the pumpkin patch fiddling with factors that can affect size. The giant pumpkin season starts as soon as weighoffs from the previous year are wrapping up, with careful seed selection and preparation of the soil.

What drives the constant growing improvements for these ginormous squashes? Giant pumpkin hobbyists tinker with growing plans, fine tune soil micronutrient levels and manicure vines for optimal uptake.

Every fall, interest in giant pumpkins peaks. “For that short period, everybody lives in the glory,” Mourlas says. “But the rest of the time we’re just in the patch, sweating on the hottest days and just trying to get things done.”

Starting the seed

The first thing you need to grow a giant pumpkin is a strong seed. “Genetics are super important. You can’t go out to your big box store and buy supposedly giant pumpkin seeds,” Mourlas says. “You have to really have genetically great seeds.”

These seeds can sell for several hundreds of dollars each. Especially in demand are seeds from previous world record-breakers or pumpkins that got close. Years and years of growers selecting the best seeds from the best pumpkins have created a really effective selective breeding process, says Jessica Savage, a plant physiologist at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“Since size is really the only thing that’s being selected, it’s not mixed up with other things,” Savage says. “When we try to breed other types of fruit, we want it to taste good. But in this case, it’s actually just color and size.”

Most giant pumpkins, also known by the scientific name Cucurbita maxima, are a variety called Atlantic Giants, which was patented by Canadian Howard Dill in the 1970s. Paton says that both the first pumpkin the brothers grew and this most recent behemoth are Atlantic Giants—it’s the variety responsible for the most world records.

The Patons’ record pumpkin came from their own seeds from years past. And it was one of six pumpkins they grew this year, each named after concepts and characters in Harry Potter. (The record-breaking pumpkin was named Muggle.)

Most growers, including the Patons, start their seeds indoors in April. The plants, which sprout shoots within a few days, are typically put into dirt later that month.

When the plant flowers, about ten weeks into the growing process, growers take control of its pollination. They can’t afford to leave the genetic future of the plant up to the bees, which might be carrying pollen from other pumpkins that could accidentally get mixed in, ruining their careful genetic selection. When the male flowers start appearing, growers will clip them and pull them inside overnight. Then, they will tie the female flowers closed with string until it’s time to pollinate.

The Patons grow their pumpkins in a roughly 7,200-square-foot greenhouse, allowing for greater control of both wayward pollinators and the elements at large. This is key, because giant pumpkins thrive in a very specific climate, and the Patons don’t quite have that in the U.K.

Environments along the 45th parallel—exactly halfway between the North Pole and the Equator—have the best conditions for making these fruits supersize. “We have a perfect balance of sunlight and summer heat,” says Ailts, of Wisconsin. “That is super important. In fact, when you look at the biggest pumpkins that are grown on the planet, they’re all plus or minus three or four degrees of the 45th parallel around the entire globe.”

That special range of weather includes the area around Portland, Oregon; central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin; and parts of the Northeast. Jumping over the Atlantic Ocean, it includes places like France and Germany. (The Patons are just outside that range in Lymington, which lies between the 50th and 51st parallels.) South of the Equator, New Zealand sits in the sweet spot, though its growing season is reversed from that of the Northern Hemisphere.

Creating the ideal soil conditions

Growers can only do so much to control the climate their pumpkins live in, but virtually every other element of the growing process is in their hands.

Soil preparation starts just as early as seed selection, with many growers planting cover crops to keep the soil active in the off-season, Mourlas says.

They aim to maintain a suitable soil pH—a slightly acidic 6.2 to 6.5—and to have adequate levels of micronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Growers might even send soil samples to labs for analysis, so they can receive insights into the intricate elemental balance helping their pumpkins grow.

During peak pumpkin season, growers often put down 150 gallons of water a day onto an 800- to 1,000-square-foot patch. Some elite growers, including the Patons, can have pumpkins gain 60 to 70 pounds a day for a 10- to 15-day period.

Plants will suck in water of their own volition, but to maximize water uptake, growers fine tune the nutrient levels in the soil, especially calcium. But calcium is “lazy,” Paton says; it doesn’t do enough on its own. It needs boron, a trace element, to help it move around the plant. “We call calcium the truck and boron the driver.”

Balancing micronutrients is sort of like spoon-feeding the pumpkin, Paton says. Molybdenum is the “micro-est of the micronutrients,” Ailts says, and less than a gram is needed for a plant covering a 500-square-foot area.

Paton sees people overfeeding their plants regularly. Overcompensating for soil levels of various nutrients can have disastrous effects on the chances of growing a large pumpkin, he says. For example, too much nitrogen makes really big, dark green leaves—but they don’t last for very long. It also makes the vines more prone to snapping.

Beyond soil chemistry, growers also concern themselves with soil biology, or the microbial cocktail present in the patch. Just a spoonful of healthy soil contains billions of microbes, all contributing in some way to the soil’s function.

“There’s incredible diversity. All of these different microbes serve a different purpose, the likes of which I think we only are scratching the surface on what we truly understand,” Ailts says.

Over Ailts’ 25-year growing career, the understanding of how soil microbes affect the crops has improved, but it remains far from all encompassing. “We know enough to be dangerous,” he says, referencing how interventions based on limited information can backfire for growers. One example of a microbial intervention growers can take is adding mycorrhizal fungi to their patch. These tiny fungi pull in nutrients and help the plants expand their root system, creating a larger source for the pumpkin to grow from.

Pushing the limits of growth

The academic research world does not devote a lot of resources to C. maxima, in large part because it is not a commercial industry, says Savage, the plant physiologist. In 2014, she published a study comparing the vascular structures of giant pumpkins and what most people would consider normal pumpkins.

“What we found when we compared the Atlantic Giant varieties to the non-giant varieties is they just had more vascular systems, especially phloem, which transport sugars,” Savage says.

Normally, plants put on vascular system tissue in a very regulated way, but giant pumpkins appear to be able to add vascular tissue wherever, which seems like a key component of their massive growth, Savage says. “I always explain it to people by thinking about the vascular systems like a roadway. If you have more roads going the same way, you can transport more.”

In the great highway system inside a giant pumpkin, this means more water and sugars can be transported from the roots and leaves into the fruit.

In the absence of ample research on giant pumpkins specifically, the Patons turn to research on cucumbers to understand the underlying cell processes happening in their plants. During the first few days of a cucumber’s growth, the plant undergoes both cell division and cell expansion—assuming the plant is kept at the right temperature. After that, the cells are all there; they just continue to expand, Paton says. The brothers use this knowledge to inform how they think about pumpkin growth as they fiddle with controllable factors like temperature.

“Obviously, pumpkins take longer to grow, so we’ve been trying to work out ‘What’s the sweet spot for the temperature? Is it better to be cooler at night or warmer at night?’” Paton says.

For all the planning that goes into the soil, just as much, if not more, work goes into what’s happening above ground. Giant pumpkins produce giant leaves—picture vibrant, green leaves larger than a sizable dinner plate. Each leaf can sprout a root if it touches the ground, adding to the plant’s ability to gather nutrients. But those leaves and the extensive vines that accompany them have to be managed to encourage optimal growth of the fruit.

“You need to do all of this grooming of the plant so that there’s not a bunch of wild vines going all over the place,” Mourlas says. “You want every single leaf to be capped down and rooted down into the patch.”

In the pumpkin-growing community, people joke about “pumpkin widows and widowers,” because during the season, growers often spend hours a day in the patch, perhaps leaving behind other responsibilities, like their partners and families. The Patons spent about an hour per day tending to each pumpkin—for a total of six hours a day this season.

“That’s seven days a week, no holidays, no traveling in the season. It’s a commitment,” Paton says. “Our wives know exactly what they married.”

Of course, not all growers are putting in quite that much time. Ailts, whose largest pumpkin this year tied for his personal best of 1,422 pounds, says he spends about an hour a day in the patch, though he would love to have more time to devote.

At the whim of Mother Nature—and a bit of luck

No matter how much time the hobbyists put into tending to their plants, some of the growing might be left to chance—especially if the pumpkin is grown outdoors.

“Mother Nature is brutal,” Ailts says. “I like to say that this hobby is both soul crushing and excruciating. There’s just enough excitement to override the soul crush. Every year you come back to it and try again.”

In northwest Wisconsin, where Ailts grows, wind presents one of the biggest risks. The plants’ big leaves act as sails, he says, and one windstorm can leave them tattered and unfit to support a big pumpkin.

Countless other things can go wrong during the growing process—stems can split or develop rot, soft spots can form on the fruit, or too much rain can cause too much growth too fast, to name just a few.

This season, the Patons lost three of their six plants—and those were measuring 200 to 300 pounds larger than the pumpkin that eventually set the world record. Too much weight pushing down on the side opposite the stem caused the fruits to split around the 50th day of growing.

Even something as simple as accidentally stepping on a vine or applying fertilizer with slightly too heavy a hand can derail a season, Ailts says.

“We’re interventionists. We have to be out there every day,” he says. “We feel like we always have to do something, and sometimes doing something might be the worst decision you can make.”

“We all rely on a little bit of luck,” Ailts adds.

All the effort growers put in to avoid their luck turning—selective breeding, advancing soil science and pursuing a greater understanding of the largest fruit on Earth—will keep pushing giant pumpkins closer and closer to the 3,000-pound mark in the coming years.

In Ailts’ view, one of the next possible innovations would be introducing growth regulators, also known as plant hormones, to the giant pumpkins. These molecules encourage growth by increasing the transport of sugar into the fruit. He compares them to bodybuilders wanting to increase their testosterone to improve results.

“This is the same concept in the giant pumpkin world, except that it’s actually acceptable and legal,” he says. Growers are not allowed to inject the regulators like a steroid, but applying them to the leaves at the right time in the growing season could improve results.

The pumpkin-growing community is dedicated to constant improvement, but many growers recognize it would not be possible alone. There are thriving online forums, annual meetups and a jovial sense of camaraderie among the hobbyists—which many credit for the continued advancement in results. The competition doesn’t stop seasoned growers from mentoring new pumpkin afficionados, and often, the novices outpace their mentors within their first few years. But they continue the exchange of ideas that moves the hobby forward.

“People are helping each other out. They’re sharing their seeds,” Mourlas says. “I think what it comes down to is that we’re all trying to grow the giant pumpkin sport, and the best way to do that is to be open, especially with new growers.”

The Patons are no exception to this attitude. Mourlas says that many new growers see the brothers as “as idols, almost superstars,” but the twins remain extremely approachable. “They’ll sit down with anybody and help them out.” The brothers proudly say they have no secrets in pumpkin growing, choosing instead to share their expertise.

“We prefer to help everyone else,” Paton says. “We prefer to think of pumpkin growing as the friendliest sport in the world.”