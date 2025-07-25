More Than 90 Percent of the World’s Fungal ‘Hotspots’ Are Not Protected, New Study Suggests Mycorrhizal fungi play an essential role in climate regulation and ecosystem health, and researchers have used A.I. to predict the locations that host a high diversity of these underground organisms Amber X. Chen - AAAS Mass Media Fellow Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When you think of biodiversity, what comes to mind first? Perhaps you imagine the lush tropical rainforests of the Amazon or Madagascar, teeming with tens of thousands of unique animal and plant species.

But the Earth’s biodiversity is not limited to above-ground habitats. It also includes mycorrhizal fungal communities that live below the ground. A new study published in the journal Nature on July 23 is helping the world visualize this long-ignored piece of global biodiversity, while calling attention to the need to better protect these critical ecosystems.

“For centuries, we’ve mapped mountains, forests and oceans,” study co-author Toby Kiers, an evolutionary biologist at the Free University of Amsterdam and co-founder of the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), says in a statement. “But these fungi have remained in the dark, despite the extraordinary ways they sustain life on land.”

Mycorrhizal fungi form vast networks that are essential to the health of ecosystems. The fungi make their homes in and around the roots of plants—with more than 80 percent of plants forming a symbiotic relationship to them, reports the New York Times’ Emily Anthes.

Historically, fungi have not been well-studied, but scientists have found that they play important roles in cycling nutrients, creating soil and regenerating forests. These fungal communities aid in the storage of more than 13 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in the ground—equivalent to about one-third of global emissions from fossil fuels.

Need to know: What are mycorrhizal fungi? Mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with plant roots. Since the fungi can’t photosynthesize, they get sugars from the plants, and in return, they offer plants nutrients from the soil.

According to the researchers, disruptions to mycorrhizal fungal networks might accelerate climate change, decrease crop productivity and harm overall biodiversity.

“Given the impact of these fungal symbioses on the health and functioning of Earth’s ecosystems, continuing to ignore them could be a hugely missed opportunity,” lead author Michael van Nuland, an evolutionary biologist at SPUN, tells the Guardian’s Taro Kaneko.

To uncover the hidden biodiversity of mycorrhizal fungi, an international team of researchers—in partnership with SPUN—used machine learning models to analyze more than 2.8 billion fungal DNA sequences from nearly 25,000 soil samples extracted across 130 different countries.

Using this fungal data alongside analyses of each site’s climate and elevation, the models then made predictions of where fungal biodiversity hotspots would be located. These predictions were transferred to an online tool called “Underground Atlas”—an interactive fungal biodiversity map.

Based on the model’s predictions, more than 90 percent of the world’s most diverse communities of mycorrhizal fungi—or fungal biodiversity hotspots—are located in areas that are not under environmental protection.

According to the New York Times, the scientists also found that many of the fungal biodiversity hotspots predicted were not located where most people would assume them to be. For example, the model predicted diverse communities of fungi in the Alaskan tundra and the Mediterranean scrublands, rather than the Amazon rainforest.

The model pointed to the Ghanaian coast as a huge global hotspot for mycorrhizal biodiversity—sounding an alarm about the area’s rapidly eroding coastline, which is crumbling at a rate of roughly two meters per year.

Kiers notes to the Guardian that land use is another huge factor in the degradation of mycorrhizal ecosystems. Scientists hope the work will inform conservation policy and international biodiversity laws, per the statement.

“This paper is wildly exciting,” Rebecca Shaw, chief scientist at the World Wildlife Fund who was not involved in the study, tells the New York Times. “We’ve been studying aboveground biodiversity and its functioning for things that we care about—like water retention, carbon sequestration, productivity—for five decades. But we’ve made very little progress doing the same thing for belowground biodiversity.”

Scientists say more work needs to be done in order to verify the model’s predictions, the New York Times reports. SPUN and its international partners are now working to sample remote fungal ecosystems in areas like Mongolia, Ukraine and Pakistan.