'Ghost Gear,' or Abandoned Fishing Equipment, Is Haunting the Oceans. Here's How Conservationists Are Fighting Back Discarded nets, lines and traps are a hazard to marine life and ecosystems around the world, but pioneering programs are tackling the problem creatively through education, prevention, ocean cleanups and recycling Olivia Ferrari

Conservationists, fishers and scientists alike are looking at ways to educate communities about this hidden but pervasive problem and mitigate its impact on animals.

From beaches across Mexico, groups of women in diving gear who call themselves sirenas, or mermaids, are taking on the ocean’s ghosts.

Starting their days at 6 a.m., they search for and remove one of the most dangerous types of ocean pollution: “ghost gear,” or abandoned fishing equipment. The women work with a Conservation International-Mexico program that trains and certifies divers to tackle this growing problem.

“[Fishing] nets are the most dangerous, because these can trap sharks, sea turtles and smaller fish that are important for the ecosystem,” explains Gloria Acevedo, who dives with the Sirenas de Oriente, a group based in Río Lagartos and San Felipe on the northern coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. “We’ve seen a lot of ghost net pollution in this area.”

This lost, discarded or abandoned fishing gear is terrorizing the world’s oceans. Whether it’s drifting through the water or lying on the seafloor, this equipment can continue “ghost fishing”—trapping and entangling animals when no human is operating it. Ghost gear is considered the most harmful form of plastic debris to marine wildlife, and it damages coral reefs and coastal mangrove ecosystems, too.

Acevedo’s group has been certified and diving for about a year—both in their local area and in different coastal communities across Mexico. “When diving, you can get to know the ocean in its most splendid form … from the smallest fish and crustaceans to the largest and most dominant,” she says. “Doing this radically changed my perspective and my vision of the ocean.”

The divers in her group are all involved in commercial fishing as their primary source of income, and they dive as volunteers. “What we hope to do by removing ghost net equipment is protect marine life and recover the ecosystems damaged by the abandoned nets and lines,” says Acevedo.

The Sirenas are not alone in their mission. As the amount of ghost gear piles up, organizations and scientists around the world are focusing both on preventing the pollution at its source and mitigating its deadly impact with cleanups.

A dangerous and hidden threat

Ghost gear is a bit of an invisible problem, says Joel Baziuk, associate director of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative, an alliance that brings together fishers, nonprofits, researchers and governments to address the problem of this lost equipment. Compared with other types of plastic pollution in the ocean—like bottles and straws, which people see littered on the beach—ghost gear tends to be hidden in the deep. “It’s out there, underneath the surface, out of sight and out of mind,” says Baziuk. “The magnitude of the problem is not as easy to physically see.”

Even if people don’t notice ghost gear, its global impact is immense. An estimated 500,000 to one million tons of fishing equipment are abandoned in the ocean each year. This gear is estimated to make up about 70 to 86 percent of all floating large plastics in the ocean by weight.

Ghost gear even forms the majority of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Of the tens of thousands of tons of large plastics accumulated in the north Pacific Ocean’s gyre full of trash, between 75 and 86 percent is thought to be fishing nets and ropes.

Lost nets, traps and fishing lines can entangle sea turtles, fish and marine mammals, killing them when they’re unable to escape. Discarded fishing rope is also a major source of microplastics in the ocean, since it can shed tiny plastic fragments, which then end up inside the bodies of fish and other creatures. Abandoned fishing gear can ensnare coral reefs—breaking pieces loose, blocking sunlight and disrupting the flow of water around the reef ecosystem.

People in coastal communities also stand to be harmed by ghost gear, says Norma Arce, a biologist and oceans director at Conservation International-Mexico. Abandoned fishing gear in the water can make boat travel unsafe, she explains, and have economic impacts on fishing communities.

“Nobody wants this to happen, certainly not the fishers,” says Baziuk. “No fisher wants to lose their gear.” For fishers, losing equipment means lost money on the gear itself, plus the lost income from their catch that day. And, ultimately, it damages the ecosystem they depend on for their livelihoods.

Many fishers who accidentally lose gear don’t know how to dive safely, so they won’t go retrieve it, explains Carlos Jimenez, a marine biologist and senior research coordinator at Enalia Physis Environmental Research Center in Cyprus. Over time, he has seen abandoned gear accumulate where he works in the Mediterranean Sea.

“Ghost fishing is just everywhere,” Jimenez says. “You start seeing these walls of nylon drifting or tangling. It creates a really spooky seascape.”

Chasing the ocean’s ghosts

Over about five years, Conservation International has trained roughly 100 divers around the world to safely retrieve ghost gear along coasts. Beyond removing the gear from ecosystems, the program aims to show people in coastal communities the problem of abandoned nets and fishing equipment firsthand.

The initiative in Mexico focuses on female divers to empower women to make changes in their communities. “We believe a big part of this is a way to inspire environmental leaders,” says Arce, who has also participated in these dives. In the parts of Mexico where the Sirenas de Oriente work and dive, fishing spaces are typically dominated by men, says Acevedo. She adds that some fishermen were not supportive of the divers in her group working in fisheries, and some were initially not open to the Sirenas’ efforts.

“But with the group, we are doing work with communities, participating in fishing cooperatives, talking with fishers directly,” says Acevedo. “Little by little, we are opening spaces where we can participate.”

Arce says one of the Sirenas’ biggest victories was removing a huge net about 300 feet long, which took 17 trained divers working underwater for more than 40 hours, carefully cutting away at the ropes.

“You see photos of nets in the water, but you don’t imagine the magnitude of the problem,” says Arce. “When we entered that area, which was in a protected area, we kept diving and swimming, and the net just didn’t end.”

Cleanup isn’t always straightforward if a fishing net has been there long enough to become part of the ecosystem, says Jimenez. “Some are quite old,” he says. “Nets that are a few decades old, they have been incorporated by algae, sponges, corals, other organisms—and if you’re going to remove them, then you’re destroying a habitat.” But other sections of the same net might be dangerous and could be harming animals by ghost fishing.

To address this issue, Jimenez developed a modified version of a known metric to evaluate whether a particular piece of fishing gear should be removed. This new scale, which takes into account regional considerations in the Mediterranean, as well as whether and how organisms are using the debris as a home, was described in August in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering. He hopes it can help local governments and other organizations decide which fishing gear to remove, without inadvertently harming the ecosystem even more.

Cleanups are important, says Jimenez, but preventing the pollution in the first place is just as crucial. “We have to go to the root of the problem,” he says. The Enalia Physis Environmental Research Center where he works is developing a system for Mediterranean fishers to call in and report lost gear, so divers can be sent to remove the equipment within a few days.

The research center also offers education through community information sessions to show fishers what the problem looks like underwater, in the hopes of raising awareness about the impacts of their lost gear. Arce’s team also includes education and awareness in the communities where they operate, to explain how the Sirenas’ dives work and the weight of the pollution problem.

“Prevention is obviously the best way, if you can stop [equipment] getting lost in the first place to the extent possible,” says Baziuk, of the Global Ghost Gear Initiative. His organization issues recommendations to fishers based on their region; for example, in some areas, it recommends fishers avoid working in bad weather as much as possible to minimize the risk of losing gear in a storm. Its other best practices include properly storing fishing equipment and consulting seabed maps before fishing to reduce equipment snagging.

Many fishing nets in Jimenez’s area now have identification tags, so they can be linked to individuals or commercial fisheries when divers recover lost nets. And while accidents happen, if one person is consistently losing gear, or losing it in protected areas, having that gear labeled can flag up a problem. “As soon as your gear is identifiable, then you feel a different level of responsibility,” says Jimenez. “Your attitude will change a bit.”

The Global Ghost Gear Initiative aims to incorporate fishers’ ideas into management strategies for their communities. The organization also issues small grants for fisher-led projects to prevent and mitigate lost gear. The fishers are “very eager to be part of the solution,” Baziuk says.

“The only way to tackle a problem of this magnitude is to really work together, to truly collaborate,” says Baziuk, whose work brings academics, fishers and policymakers into the same room. “When you see all those gears moving in real time to produce larger-scale solutions … those conversations are crucial.”

Around the world, other initiatives are also pulling ghost gear from the seas. A university-led project in Mississippi, for example, is paying shrimpers to collect abandoned crab traps they encounter while working and safely dispose of them at drop-off sites. One organization in Canada recycles collected fishing gear into patio furniture, garden planters and park benches made of tiny plastic pellets.

Recycling recovered nets can be tricky, says Arce, especially in areas where there isn’t a good system in place to handle this type of material. But Arce and her colleagues are looking for creative ways to repurpose some of the debris they collect: They have used the lead weights that weigh down nets to make belts that weigh down their own divers.

The Sirenas program is training more leaders, who can share their knowledge with wider communities. “We want to raise consciousness among fishers about how this waste affects the species that sustain our economy,” says Acevedo. “As the Sirenas de Oriente group, we also hope to show the important role of women in marine conservation and in building a more sustainable future for our coastal communities.”

By changing mindsets and giving women the skills to educate others on the ghost gear problem, the effort aims to create a sustained change that continues long after a dive ends. “We know the ocean is enormous, and removing a net doesn’t make much of a change,” Arce says. “But if a leader creates change in people’s minds and their actions … this has made a bigger impact.”