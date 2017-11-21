Why California Fishermen Are Throwing Deafening “Seal Bombs” at Sea Lions

The sound carries for kilometers underwater and the passing blast waves feel like a punch to the chest. To dodge the painful noise, scuba divers in Monterey, California avoid the water when the anchovy and squid fleets are out.

“We just look off the beach, and if we see the boats we go somewhere else,” says Keith Rootsaert, a recreational scuba diver.

Rootsaert is among a small but vocal group of conservationists and researchers raising concerns about commercial fishermen’s use of “seal bombs.” These explosives—comparable to small sticks of dynamite—scare off seals and sea lions that might otherwise raid fishing nets. They also annoy divers and potentially harm other species, particularly whales.

“I would think it’s a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” Rootsaert says. “You’re not supposed to approach seals and sea lions, and here you have guys throwing dynamite at them.”

But the practice is lawful. The Marine Mammal Protection Act specifically allows fishermen to use non-lethal measures “to deter a marine mammal from damaging the gear or catch.”

Philip Sammet, a professional diver and boat captain, says he’s heard seal bombs roughly a dozen times while underwater. “They are loud—it’s an explosive, painful sound,” he says. “You can feel the pressure waves hit you in the chest. And it doesn’t matter if it explodes next to your head or a mile away—it sounds the same.”

On one occasion, Sammet says an explosive went off within a hundred meters of him, when the crew of a commercial squid boat intentionally shelled the water in what he says was a hostile effort to drive him and several other divers out of the water.

Divers are unnerved by the seal bombs, but the area’s whales may be experiencing physical damage. Simone Baumann-Pickering, a researcher with the Scripps Acoustic Ecology Laboratory, has spent the past several years working with graduate student Anna Krumpel to study the effects of noise on whales. Between 2005 and 2016, hydrophones fixed to buoys along the coast of Southern California detected upward of 37,000 explosions per month during peak fishing seasons—sometimes as many as 500 an hour. “The amount of use is alarming,” says Baumann-Pickering. “We know the noise poses a potential threat.”

In 1989, scientists with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center conducted a rudimentary experiment, detonating seal bombs near submerged dolphin carcasses. The scientists saw severe impacts—shattered bones and pulverized muscles—from detonations within half a meter.

Though the recent research from Scripps has not documented seal bombs physically harming wildlife, the explosives’ potential effects should not be underestimated, Baumann-Pickering says. The researchers estimate that whales and dolphins can hear seal bombs from as far away as 80 kilometers. It’s reasonable to assume this noise is affecting them, she says. But she and Krumpel have struggled to put a numerical assessment on any effects, essential to proving the explosives are harmful.

Without concrete data to discourage their use, seal bombs persist—along with anecdotal evidence from people on either side of the argument.