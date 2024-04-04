Readers Respond to the March 2024 Issue

More Enlightenment

Your article on the Tiffany lamps and the girls who assembled them (“Out of the Shadows,” March 2024) was very informative. However, not mentioning the collection at the New-York Historical Society is a major omission. The society has a permanent exhibit of about 100 Tiffany lamps. —Ronald Winchester | New York City

Fraud and Forgery

I appreciated your well-researched article (“The Art of the Scam,” March 2024) on Norval Morrisseau’s fake paintings. I wish, however, that you had named more names. Thankfully, the article does reference Jamie Kastner’s 2019 documentary There Are No Fakes, a film that features some of the unscrupulous auctioneers and dealers who made the long-running scam possible. —Ed Clark | Guildhall, Vermont

Looking for the Lost

“Up From the Depths” (March 2024) drew me for the interesting content of recovering warplanes as well as human remains and relics. I was moved, though, by what the experts experienced while working on dive sites and attending the recovered soldiers’ funerals. The pictures of the missing airmen posted in their work areas served as a strong reminder of the human element of their purpose. Viewing Wilbur Archie Mitts’ tombstone and his niece receiving the folded flag at his full military funeral, I was moved to uncontrollable tears for him, his family and millions of others affected by our ongoing fight for freedom. —Rachel Uhl | Dayton, Ohio

Such a moving and heartfelt article. I hung on every dive description with hope for all three crew members being recovered. This work will ensure these brave heroes are never forgotten. —Roy Theisen | Wayne, Michigan

Certainly it is noble to recover remains of downed air crews, but there are thousands of sailors at the bottom of both oceans who were routinely and honorably “buried at sea” with no possibility of recovery. Who decides who is to be brought home, and who pays for it? —Roger Krenkler | Westlake Village, California

Road to Recovery

“The Wilderness Cure” (March 2024) by Ben Goldfarb was absolutely an eye-opener. As one who loves exploring the back roads of Colorado looking for ghost towns and old gold mining camps, I had no idea about the damage the dirt roads I traversed were causing to the fragile ecology of my beloved mountains. I would certainly trade some of my access to rebuild and enrich the environment of the mountains in Colorado that we so dearly love. —Donn Seidholz | Omaha