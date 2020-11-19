Readers Respond to the November 2020 Issue

Forgotten Brilliance



Although I hadn’t heard of Rosa Bonheur (November, “The Redemption of Rosa Bonheur”), her story and her artwork blew me away. I can’t believe she was once lost to history. I am so grateful to Katherine Brault for acquiring Bonheur’s chateau and restoring the atelier. I hope to someday visit the place where this amazing artwork was created.



—Kay Johannes | Random Lake, Wisconsin

It was quite a coincidence that only hours after reading “The Redemption of Rosa Bonheur,” I saw that she is cited in the Netflix film The Queen’s Gambit. It just shows again that the Smithsonian’s digging into the past can have current resonance.



—Herb Boyd | New York City

Snake Venom Antidote



As a clinical laboratory scientist with a specialty in hematology and coagulation, I used snake venoms daily to perform coagulation testing (“The Deadly Shortage of Venom Antidote”). I find the philosophy of the Instituto Clodomiro Picado to produce reasonably priced antivenom for multiple locations around the world admirable. It is quite a contrast to the U.S. antivenom, which costs 100 times more.



The First Residence



I often wondered about the White House staff (“Welcome to the White House”). So often, the people behind the scenes never get the recognition they deserve. Bravo, staff. You do a truly thankless job.



—Meg Murphy Lopez | Facebook