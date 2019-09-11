Move Over Fake Meat, It’s Time for Veggie Seafood

“Shellfish, evolved” is the motto of vegan shrimp startup New Wave Foods. To develop the shrimplike creations, the founders worked with the Culinary Institute of America, taste-testing shrimp varieties from across the globe and taking the best qualities of each. The resulting product contains seaweed, plant protein and natural flavors, and can be cooked just like real shrimp (on the barbie, of course, or deep fried in a po-boy, or boiled and dipped in cocktail sauce as an appetizer before your fake steak). The company, which was recently backed by Tyson, looks to begin distributing “shrimp” to hotels and restaurants soon. While sustainable shrimp does exist, the seafood supply chain is notoriously opaque, so it’s hard to know what you’re really getting. With New Wave, you don’t have to worry.