Five Technologies That Could Ease the Transition to Daylight Saving Time

It doesn't really save energy. Farmers actually hate it. It may cause heart attacks.

But, despite attacks from states such as Florida, the 101-year-old tradition of Daylight Saving Time seems here to stay. And by the time June rolls around and we're enjoying 8 p.m. al fresco dinners in the sunlight, most of us appreciate it.

Still, change is hard, even when it happens twice a year. Here are five technologies and tech-based strategies that could help make the transition a bit smoother.