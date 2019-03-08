Toggle
Innovative Spirit

Five Technologies That Could Ease the Transition to Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget, it’s nearly time to “Spring forward!” Here are some strategies to help you deal with the change

The Groclock aims to teach little kids to stay in bed until a predetermined time. (Gro Company)
smithsonian.com

It doesn't really save energy. Farmers actually hate it. It may cause heart attacks.

But, despite attacks from states such as Florida, the 101-year-old tradition of Daylight Saving Time seems here to stay. And by the time June rolls around and we're enjoying 8 p.m. al fresco dinners in the sunlight, most of us appreciate it.

Still, change is hard, even when it happens twice a year. Here are five technologies and tech-based strategies that could help make the transition a bit smoother.

Smart Lighting

The sudden change in clock time can throw your sleep cycles out of whack. A smart lighting system called Orro turns lights on and off based on your presence, which it detects through sound and movement sensors, and automatically adjusts light levels based on time of day, aiming to reproduce the natural lighting patterns that can bolster your circadian rhythm and help you sleep better.

