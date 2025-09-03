The Underappreciated True Story of the Brash Prussian Military Officer Who Whipped the Patriots Into Shape at Valley Forge Most Americans think of George Washington’s winter encampment as brutal and deadly. But Friedrich von Steuben, an out-of-work military veteran from Europe, turned it into a fruitful training ground By Richard Bell Photographs by Michael Froio Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Most American schoolchildren have heard the story of Valley Forge. In broad outline, it goes like this: By the winter of 1777, the Revolutionary War was in its third year. That fall the Continental Army had lost one battle after another, and the British seemed ascendant. On December 19, thousands of bedraggled and undisciplined patriot soldiers tramped deep in the Pennsylvania wilderness, tracking bloody footprints. A never-ending blizzard of snow, ice and rain left these men starving and shivering in their tents. Then something miraculous happened. The straggling army, displaying grit and perseverance during the merciless winter, was whipped into shape, drilled in the art of war. The soldiers who marched out of that crucible in June were transformed into a formidable fighting force. Within weeks of leaving Valley Forge, this model army would deploy its newfound skills at the Battle of Monmouth, turning the course of the war. From that point forward, George Washington and the Continental Army would never look back.

Much of this story turns out to be myth, of course, the sort of irresistible, comforting mythology that seems to stick to the American Revolution like glue. More surprising, perhaps, is that some of it turns out to be true—or something close to it.

The war was indeed at a perilous point for the patriots by the winter of 1777. After redcoat victories at Brandywine on September 11 and Paoli on September 20, Sir William Howe, the British commander, had led his grand army to winter quarters in Philadelphia, the rebel capital. Their arrival forced the Continental Congress to flee the city and seek safety in the town of York, 100 miles west. In October, Washington attacked the redcoats at Germantown, trying to dislodge them from Philadelphia, but they defeated him decisively. Since then, the Continental Army had been bivouacking at Whitemarsh, north of the city, as Washington decided what to do next: encamp for the winter, or take the fight to the British?

Fact vs. Fiction: Separating myths from truth at Valley Forge The notorious winter at Valley Forge was not as harsh as commonly believed

There were just two short-lived periods of severe cold, and it rained far more than it snowed—four times the entire winter. Not a single soldier froze to death, though disease claimed nearly 2,000 lives.

On November 30, he made the call. The Continental Army would find its own quarters for the winter. His men were in no state to mount an offensive; they needed time to rest and recover. Washington himself needed time to secure reinforcements and resupply, and the American envoys in Europe needed more time to secure critical military alliances with the Continent’s great powers.

Ten days later, Washington announced that the army would encamp at Valley Forge, 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia. It seemed the best option available: close enough to the city to keep the British bottled up, but far enough away to see the redcoats coming if they tried to attack. There was also decent road access to New York and New Jersey, and to the mountains of western Pennsylvania if the army needed to beat a hasty retreat. The Schuylkill River, which abutted the site, would provide fresh water, and there were thousands of acres of rich farmland within foraging distance.

On the morning of December 11, 1777, the Continental Army marched out of Whitemarsh. It took these 11,000 soldiers and several hundred women and other camp followers nearly nine days to cover the 13 miles to Valley Forge, their progress slowed by rutted roads choked with mud. The site they found was not what they expected. The 2,000-acre, triangle-shaped parcel was far from being a provisioner’s paradise. In fact, the whole area had already been stripped bare by British foraging parties that fall.

Still, the men and women in Washington’s column were used to deprivation. They had already endured long months of poor supplies. It is true that morale was low and desertions were rising, but the soldiers were tough and seasoned. After each defeat that fall, they had gathered themselves up and gone back for more. They did not want for courage. The only thing that they lacked—apart from regular rations and regular pay—was the discipline and skill that comes with practice.

When the army arrived at Valley Forge, the soldiers set to work constructing earth-floored log huts sturdy enough to keep out the weather. Washington wrote a memo detailing the dimensions and instructed them to lay out the huts in a grid pattern that resembled downtown Philadelphia. Soon the camp was humming with activity. Visiting Valley Forge that December, Thomas Paine said the soldiers “appeared to me like a family of beavers; every one busy; some carrying logs, others mud and the rest fastening them [all] together.” Within six weeks, the men built 2,000 log huts. According to Continental Major William Hull, “in viewing it from the hills, it had the appearance of a little city.”

Indeed, measured by population, Valley Forge was now the fourth-largest city in the rebel colonies. Up close, however, it was a ramshackle place. Most soldiers had not built wooden structures of this size before, and it showed. Archaeological evidence has revealed that hut placement often deviated from the grid plan, and a shortage of construction tools and materials frequently forced the builders to improvise. Some huts had wooden boards for roofs; others had tent cloths or turf.

When the rain came, those roofs leaked—though the weather was not nearly as bad as mythology has made out. As winters in eastern Pennsylvania go, in fact, this one was quite mild. There were just two serious cold snaps in which the mercury fell below 10 degrees Fahrenheit—one at the end of December, the other in early March. There were rain showers in January but only four days of snow over the course of the entire winter. Generally, temperatures were bearable, averaging around 32 degrees first thing in the morning in December. By the end of January, bluebirds were chirping in the trees. Spring arrived in the second week of March. We know of no officer, soldier or anyone else who even came close to freezing to death.

The real killer at Valley Forge was disease. Enlisted men were packed in bunks, 12 to a hut, and slept on straw mats infested with bugs and fleas. Ventilation was poor. Washington mounted a smallpox inoculation campaign, but other diseases were harder to protect against. As the weather warmed, soldiers contracted dysentery and typhus. On January 24, Colonel Israel Angell, of Rhode Island, wrote in his diary, “Three more of my Regt. died last night and this day were decently interred....It is a very alarming time amongst us [as] the troops are very sickly and die fast.” All told, nearly 2,000 Continental Army soldiers succumbed to disease at Valley Forge, more than had died in any single battle of the war so far.

Every other adversity paled in comparison—but those other miseries were no less real. Blankets, clothing and shoes were in short supply. Contrary to mythology, no one literally went naked at Valley Forge, but British naval blockades held up delivery of uniforms ordered from France and the French Caribbean, and most soldiers went without the garments that would have kept them dry and warm. Some wandered the camp in little more than hunting frocks and underwear. Others cut up tents to refashion them into shirts, breeches or foot wrappings. During cold spells many men used tent canvases as blankets. When it was their turn for guard duty, soldiers would try to cobble together a full ensemble from whatever items their bunkmates could lend. Still, it was not always enough. When one sentry could not find a single pair of shoes in his hut, he stood on his hat during his shift to keep his bare feet off the cold ground.

Food, too, was often dreadfully sparse. Army regulations entitled Continental soldiers to daily provisions of a pound of beef or fish, a pint of milk and a quart of beer, along with regular rations of peas, beans, rice and cornmeal. In practice, however, the menu was meager. Not only had the hinterland been picked over, but local farmers also preferred to sell the food they produced at market in Philadelphia, where the British paid them handsomely. And requisitioning provisions by force would only make the army’s relations with civilians worse.

As food supplies at Valley Forge dwindled, malnutrition spread. The men went for days, sometimes weeks, with nothing to sustain them except rations of firecake, a thin, tasteless patty of flour and water baked over the campfire. By February, in desperation, Washington called up supplies of salted meat from storehouses as far afield as Virginia, drawing down stockpiles intended to see the army through the summer fighting season. He also dispatched large-scale foraging teams ever deeper into the Pennsylvania countryside.

Those teams succeeded in intercepting British forage parties and stealing their loot. They also relieved many farmers of the provisions they were hauling toward Philadelphia. Sometimes they shot those they caught dealing with the enemy, leaving their bodies by the side of the road as a warning to others. “The inhabitants cry out and beset me from all quarters,” wrote Continental Major General Nathanael Greene after another brutalizing expedition, “but like Pharaoh, I harden my heart” and “forage the country very bare.”

On February 23, 1778, in the depths of that winter of discontent, a stranger rode into camp. His name was Friedrich Wilhelm Ludolf Gerhard Augustin von Steuben, and he had come a very long way. The baron, as he would come to be known in America, had been born and raised in Prussia, one of the German states. Prussia was not huge, but it was mighty, and it was home to the finest military in Europe. Its Royal Prussian Army recruited its officers from the lesser nobility of the kingdom’s ruling class, one of whom was Steuben. He joined the officer corps as a teenager and rose steadily over the next 17 years, reaching the rank of captain.

It was a formidable education. Steuben learned soldiering from the best fighters in the world. During the Seven Years’ War, he led an infantry company into combat at Prague and at Kunersdorf and was wounded twice in the line of duty. He also trained new recruits, drilling them to fire and reload every 11 seconds—faster than any other army in Europe—and teaching them how to deliver a thunder of musket fire before charging forward in battle.

Young Friedrich von Steuben was popular with his fellow officers and with the enlisted men under his command. He was also notably refined and cosmopolitan. He preferred the theater to brothels, and he read voraciously, devouring military science texts, classical literature and everything in between. His favorite book, he said, was Don Quixote. While still a teenager, he had mastered French, the language of the Prussian court. To all appearances gifted, industrious and ambitious, young Steuben seemed on his way to a glittering career at the right hand of Prussia’s warrior-king, Frederick the Great.

It must have been agony, then, when he was forced out of the Prussian Army unexpectedly at age 33. Historians are divided as to why it happened—some say it was a personal matter, others that it was simple downsizing—and Steuben never talked about it. But the ejection left him desperate. Despite his lineage, he had no money and no land to fall back on. He left Prussia embittered and drifted around Europe for a while, trying to offer his services as a military consultant.

Steuben eventually found work as a mid-level courtier for another German prince who bestowed upon him the honorific title of freiherr (“baron”) as a gift. Still, he longed to return to military duty, and in 1775 he resigned his post at court only to be turned away by both the French Army and the British East India Company Army. But in 1777, while staying in Strasbourg, his luck finally turned when he struck up a conversation with a man in the pay of the patriots. Apparently, the rebels in America were looking to hire as many war-tested European officers as they could find.

Steuben raced to Paris to meet Benjamin Franklin and his fellow American envoy, Silas Deane. The pair had, indeed, put out a call for talented European officers to join the Continental Army, but they had been inundated with more job seekers than they expected. “I am well nigh harassed to death with applications of officers to go out to America,” Deane told Congress a few months earlier. Some of their new hires were turning out to be valuable assets, among them the Marquis de Lafayette, Johann de Kalb, Casimir Pulaski, Tadeusz Kościuszko and Louis Duportail. Yet the pair found it hard to separate the wheat from the chaff, and many candidates turned out to be flops or frauds.

By the time Franklin and Deane met Steuben, in Franklin’s rooms in June 1777, they were leery of making another bad hiring decision. No wonder, then, that Steuben’s interview did not go well. Deane asked the questions and seemed interested, even impressed. But Franklin sat impassive, looking bored. He cut the meeting short and sent Steuben on his way, telling him they had no job for him.

Rejected by the patriots, Steuben rushed off to another small German state, where a friend had found a position for him in the military leadership. But the vacancy soon evaporated, the casualty of a rumor that Steuben had “taken familiarities with young boys” during his service as a courtier, as John McAuley Palmer wrote in a 1937 book about the baron. Steuben’s modern biographers doubt the rumor’s veracity and have suggested that it may have been part of a political smear campaign. Still, it was a damaging allegation. Homosexuality was not an absolute taboo in 18th-century Europe, even in the ranks of its armies—Frederick the Great himself was widely rumored to be gay. But the insinuation of pedophilia was explosive, and it left Steuben jobless and heartsick. Here was another setback in what was rapidly becoming a failed career. Now past 40, he was broke, unemployed and seemingly unemployable.

He could be forgiven for suspecting that it was the setup to a cruel joke, then, when Franklin and Deane suddenly summoned him back to Paris. Unbeknownst to Steuben, he had come to the attention of senior figures in the French War Office, among them the French foreign minister, the Comte de Vergennes. They persuaded the patriot envoys to change their minds and had come up with a plan to send Steuben to America as an unpaid volunteer. Franklin and Deane would not hire him themselves. Instead, they would write him effusive letters of recommendation that members of the Continental Congress could consider as they decided whether to offer him a paid position. If things went as they hoped, Steuben would get work, the Continental Army would get the benefit of his expertise, and the Continental Congress would have proof that they had sympathetic senior French government officials working behind the scenes to edge France closer to declaring a formal military alliance.

For this odd arrangement to work, however, those letters of recommendation would have to be superlative. Steuben was smart and ambitious. But on paper, he was a nobody, an out-of-work officer for hire whose highest rank had been captain. For that reason, his patrons in the French War Office conspired with Franklin and Deane to inflate the baron’s credentials. Their three letters to Congress all said that Steuben was a “Lieutenant General in the Prussian Army” with “more than 20 years’ service under the King of Prussia.” They said that he was battle hardened, having served in every single one of Frederick the Great’s campaigns. They said that he had also taken on responsibility as “Quarter Master General” for the entire Prussian Army and had served as “Aide de Camp” to Frederick himself. They said that Steuben was in high demand across Europe and had recently turned down “a very important and lucrative post in one of the German courts.”

All of these points were falsified, exaggerated or misrepresented. Yet when Steuben arrived in York, Pennsylvania, six months later, to interview with delegates to the Continental Congress, those letters did their work. It helped, of course, that the military man looked every inch the part. He was a little overweight, perhaps, with droopy cheeks and a double chin, but Steuben had dressed for the job he wanted. He wore a smart new uniform (bought just three days earlier) and he had pinned a huge, star-shaped medal to his chest, lending to his air of Prussian military nobility.

The congressmen were dazzled. They quickly agreed that Steuben should proceed to Valley Forge to join the Continental Army as its newest volunteer officer, and they promised that Congress would pay all his expenses when the war was won. Steuben thanked them politely, careful not to seem too eager. Four days later, he and the small entourage of men he had hired in Paris to serve as his personal staff arrived at Valley Forge bearing fresh letters of introduction from Congress.

Steuben’s presence electrified the camp. He turned out each day astride his horse in full dress uniform, his retinue at his side, and Azor, his Italian greyhound, padding behind him. To some today, such posturing might seem pompous or ridiculous. To the soldiers, he was a wonder, and they came out of their huts each morning to watch him pass. “Never before, or since, have I had such an impression of the ancient fabled God of War as when I looked [upon] the baron,” wrote a young private named Ashbel Green.

General Washington took Steuben into his circle immediately, inviting him to dinner ten times in the first two weeks. He encouraged the newcomer to roam the enormous encampment and report back. Steuben did just that. He took stock of the site’s security and the soldiers’ skills and battle-readiness, and he wrote up his findings in memo after memo filled with blunt criticism and constructive advice.

Having sized him up, Washington now saw the opportunity to make a transformative new hire. In March, he appointed Steuben acting inspector general of the Continental Army. The job made the baron personally responsible for all matters relating to training and discipline, and Washington expected quick results. It was a weighty charge, yet Steuben was remarkably optimistic that the malnourished malcontents scattered before him would rise to the occasion. “He seems to understand what our soldiers are capable of,” wrote Washington’s aide-de-camp, John Laurens, in a letter to his father.

Steuben’s days in the Royal Prussian Army had taught him that drilling was the key to military discipline. Drilling was highly repetitive and often mindless, which was precisely the point. Orders could only be implemented if soldiers did as they were told, moving quickly into position along the line of battle and delivering consistent firepower. Constant regimented practice dramatically improved a unit’s ability to execute these tasks; it bred obedience and broke down individuality, turning men into the component parts of a military machine.

The soldiers at Valley Forge had all drilled before, but there was no uniform system of drilling among the different colonial companies. Some had been trained using British drill manuals; others followed German or French patterns. Almost everything had been left up to the company commanders. Steuben considered that a recipe for disaster on the battlefield, the very antithesis of the Prussian system.

It had been 20 years since Steuben had led a drill, but he threw himself into it, knowing that Washington’s eyes were upon him. On March 19, he lined up 100 soldiers in a field he dubbed the Grand Parade and set to work. He pulled out a sheaf of notes and began to bark instructions. Because he barked in French, however, none of the enlisted men understood a word. Lieutenant Colonels Alexander Hamilton and John Laurens, along with the multilingual members of the baron’s staff, had to step in to translate for him.

Steuben began with the basics, using a 20-man platoon to demonstrate each maneuver. First, he taught them the posture of “Attention,” which in the Prussian Army meant putting feet slightly apart, toes spread, and pressing shoulders back and chests forward. Then he went down the line to check the men’s poses—correcting them, kicking ankles closer together and tipping chins up or down “as if he were arranging scenery on a stage,” as his modern biographer Paul Lockhart wrote. Next Steuben taught them the Prussian marching step. He made them do it over and over until they moved in unison, each man’s heel touching the ground at the same time, 28 inches ahead of where it had been before. They marched at 75 paces a minute, much quicker than the British marching pace that some of them had learned. One man said he was marching so fast that it felt like he was dancing.

Next, Steuben taught them to turn as one: first to the right, then to the left. Then he showed them how to face about, so that everyone turned clockwise and reversed course at once. They paused for a break at midday. In the afternoon, the drilling resumed. He divided the men into squads to practice wheeling, forming them into lines that could arc around a single pivot like a gate swinging open. It was hard work, and each error brought down the baron’s wrath. He sputtered and swore at the more egregious mistakes, usually in French or German, though sometimes in broken English—“Gott-dam! Gott-dam!”—that left the Americans trying to stifle their smiles.

That was just day one. For the rest of the week, the baron made the soldiers review and practice the old lessons before they went on to the new. Every day he barked more commands and stomped and cursed in different European tongues. When words failed Steuben completely, he would summon Captain Pierre Du Ponceau, his 17-year-old primary translator. “My dear Du Ponceau,” he would growl in French, “come and swear for me in English, these fellows won’t do what I bid them.”

Each evening, the maestro would sit in his quarters scribbling the next day’s lesson plan. He was making most of it up as he went along, but he kept that secret to himself. Meanwhile, his drills began to draw attention. Crowds from across the regiments turned out every morning to watch from the sidelines.

After five days, Washington sent the model soldiers back to their companies to train their comrades. Steuben supervised it all, riding from one brigade to the next to shout instructions, feedback and curses until the entire infantry force had been schooled in the basics of his system. “It was a continual drill,” recalled Private Joseph Plumb Martin.

The baron worked at a breakneck pace, aware that a new campaign could begin any day. Three weeks in, the program was starting to bear fruit. Entire regiments now drilled together, forming columns that could wheel into battle lines on command. Steuben was swearing less and smiling more. “My enterprise succeeded better than I had dared to expect,” he noted in a letter to Congress later in the year, “and I had the satisfaction, in a month’s time, to see not only a regular step introduced in the army, but I also made maneuvers with 10 and 12 battalions with as much precision as the evolution of a single company.”

By now, morale in the ranks was rising fast. Drilling together had started to breed pride, cohesion and common cause. As Alexander Scammell, a New Hampshire officer, wrote in a letter to the Board of War, “discipline flourishes and daily improves under the indefatigable efforts of Baron Steuben—who is much esteemed by [all of] us.” At the end of April, Washington made Steuben his permanent inspector general. The designation came with an official rank—major general—and, finally, a substantial salary, too.

On May 5, the camp received the momentous news that the baron’s benefactors in France had finally persuaded King Louis to join the war on the patriot side. In celebration, Washington ordered a Grand Review of the troops. Steuben leapt at the chance to show him what the men could do. He choreographed their maneuvers down to the last theatrical detail. After a cannon fired a 13-gun salute, in honor of the 13 rebel colonies, Steuben marched the entire infantry force past their commander in chief to the sound of fife and drum. Their uniforms were mismatched and haphazard, but their movements were ordered and regimented. They formed a long battle line, two ranks deep. Once in position, two men on the far-right flank raised their muskets and fired in the air. Then the two men to their left did the same, and onward down the line. It was an elaborate display that in French military tradition is called a feu de joie, a fire of joy.

When the muskets fell silent, onlookers applauded as the troops shouted “Long live the king of France” and saluted Washington as he rode along the line. Writing to his father the next day, Laurens was giddy: “The order with which the whole was conducted,” he wrote, “the beautiful effect of the running fire, which was executed to perfection, the martial appearance of the troops, [all] gave sensible pleasure to everyone present....The plan as formed by Baron von Steuben succeeded in every particular....Triumph beamed in every countenance.”

The training continued for the rest of May. Steuben instructed the soldiers how to march at quick step, 120 paces per minute; how to charge more effectively with their bayonets; how to rapidly reload their single-shot muskets; and how to cover retreats with volleys of fire. The training remained basic, but it was highly effective. In a matter of weeks, he transformed a collection of minimally trained, discrete detachments into a disciplined national army that might compete as equals with the British. If some of his credentials were fraudulent, the baron was hardly a phony.

The new pact with France would prove to be decisive. After word of the alliance reached Philadelphia, the British abandoned the city to rush to New York to defend their coastal headquarters from an anticipated French naval attack. In pursuit of the redcoats, the Continental Army marched out of Valley Forge on June 19. The soldiers left behind them a fouled and treeless landscape pockmarked by rows of fetid huts and by the refuse of a community that had, by then, swollen to nearly 20,000 people. But in the context of this ongoing war, it was what they took with them that mattered most.

Many commentators have claimed that Steuben’s careful drilling made the difference when the Continentals caught up with the redcoats and engaged them at the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey on June 28. That is correct, though perhaps not in the way one might expect. In truth, the Battle of Monmouth was an indecisive draw. The fighting itself was messy, confusing and improvisational. Still, the Continental soldiers stood their ground as the British advanced, held their fire until the most effective moment and mounted a counterattack that drove the enemy from the field.

Monmouth turned out to be the last big battle in the northern theater. Once the French entered the war, the fighting shifted largely to the coastal South, which meant that Continental soldiers north of the Mason-Dixon line found few occasions to deploy the combat skills they learned at Valley Forge. Yet soldiering is also about what happens between battles, and in that respect Valley Forge was a watershed. The proof of that came at the northern army’s next major winter encampment, at Morristown, New Jersey. Morristown was the coldest and bleakest encampment of the war, and the gravest threat to the army’s survival. About a third of the infantry died, deserted or had to be discharged. But the rest managed to grit it out. Steuben’s drills at Valley Forge had instilled enough pride and prowess to give them a fighting chance to see this war to its end.

Steuben, too, had more to give to the patriot cause. In the fall of 1778, he and four aides sat down to codify his Valley Forge training into a new drill manual, combining classic Prussian protocols with emerging French military practice that he adapted for American conditions. He wrote about speedy maneuvers, effective firepower, tactics, infantry formation, record keeping and how to conduct a court martial. Having lived at Valley Forge, he had a lot to say about camp organization, hygiene and sanitation: where livestock should be slaughtered; where soldiers should pitch tents, build huts and dig latrines. He devoted the last third of his little book to the duties of officers. He argued that love, not fear, was the secret to successful leadership. The ideal officer was stern yet fair and compassionate. The best officers, Steuben explained, are those who attend to the sick with “kindness and humanity”; who know their men by name and by character; and who share in their hardships.

Once Washington approved the text, Congress sent it to be printed, between blue covers, under the title Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States. The baron’s little blue book gave the Continental Army its first standardized military code, and it would remain the U.S. Army’s official source of training procedures for the next 30 years.

Meanwhile, Steuben kept working to supply needed clothes, wagons and munitions to Major General Greene and the Southern Department throughout 1780 and 1781. In the summer of 1782, the baron returned to the parade ground, this time at Newburgh, New York, to lead the Continental Army in a second round of large-scale maneuvers to prepare for a possible attack on British-occupied New York City. Though this second wave of training has received little scholarly attention, evidence suggests that Steuben drilled the men into the best shape of their lives. He even staged a mock amphibious landing along the banks of the Hudson River that August—a sort of mini-D-Day.

When the British instead evacuated New York in November 1783, Washington rode peacefully into the city with Steuben at his side. Then, once the ink on the Treaty of Paris was finally dry, the Continental Army began to disband—and the baron became a reluctant civilian. In one of Washington’s last letters before resigning his own commission, the general congratulated Steuben for “your great zeal, attention and abilities in performing the duties of your office.” Washington expressed his “sense of the obligations [that] the [American] public is under to you, for your faithful and meritorious services.”

Yet if America owed this Prussian drillmaster, its leaders were not ready to cough up. Rampant inflation had decimated Steuben’s pay, and Congress made no move to make amends. In New York, where Steuben set up home after the war, he spent lavishly, piling up unpaid bills. Had he shown any interest in marriage, he likely would have proved too debt-ridden to attract a wife. Instead, he remained a lifelong bachelor. If Steuben ever had a romantic relationship with a woman, it is not recorded. Many scholars believe that he was gay, though there remain more questions than answers about the baron’s sexuality, and about what purpose it serves to pry further.

Steuben remained a well-known public figure for the rest of his life. On July 4, 1786, at the age of 55, the baron became a naturalized citizen of the newly created United States in a ceremony in New York. That year, the State of New York granted the baron a 16,000-acre piece of land seized from British-allied Haudenosaunee (or Iroquois) as a token of gratitude for his work at Valley Forge. He made grand plans to develop it, equipped with a luxurious manor house, but those plans fizzled for lack of funds.

Instead, he built a cramped log hut on the fringes of that undeveloped wilderness, where he died on November 28, 1794. According to some reports, he had spent his final days playing chess and reading Don Quixote. He was buried on the property in an unmarked grave, then disinterred and reburied a decade later in a nearby grove of trees after a developer tried to build a post road over the first spot. Today, a massive monument marks his final resting place, along with an impressive bronze plaque. Across the United States, there are a dozen or so towns and counties named after Friedrich von Steuben. There are several statues, too. One of them looks out over the Grand Parade at Valley Forge.

Adapted from The American Revolution and the Fate of the World by Richard Bell, to be published by Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Richard Bell.