This Heroic Japanese Diplomat Defied His Government to Save Thousands of Jewish Refugees From the Holocaust Stationed in Lithuania, Chiune Sugihara granted transit visas that allowed holders to escape Europe and travel through Japan as they sought safety abroad Francine Uenuma - History Correspondent

Nobuki Sugihara was 19 years old when, in the summer of 1968, an unexpected call came in from the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo. A diplomat was searching for his father, Chiune Sugihara, who was visiting family in Japan while on a break from his job at a trading firm in Moscow. In a meeting soon after, Joshua Nishri produced a piece of paper: a transit visa issued by the elder Sugihara in 1940, when he was serving as the Japanese consul in Lithuania. The visa had enabled Nishri and his brother to escape from Europe and survive the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of six million Jews during World War II.

Nishri was among the crowd of Jewish refugees who had gathered outside of Sugihara’s home in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas (then known in English as Kovno) in July 1940, desperate to flee the growing menace of Nazi Germany. Sugihara chose to do what most other diplomats would not: He defied the directives of his government, issuing more than 2,000 transit visas that authorized holders to leave Soviet-occupied Lithuania and pass through Japan as they sought safety further afield.

The exact number of people Sugihara helped save from the Nazis is unknown but likely numbers in the thousands. Some of his visas were used by entire households, while others weren’t used at all. In recent decades, Sugihara has received recognition for his wartime actions, but the story of his bravery has been plagued by inaccuracies and exaggerations. Now, Sugihara’s son Nobuki, who was born in 1949, four years after World War II ended, is setting the record straight.

“I didn’t realize what my father did, what he was for the Jewish people,” until Nishri tracked him down, Nobuki says. “Some people say ‘hero’—I didn’t know why.”

Sugihara was born on January 1, 1900, in Japan’s Gifu Prefecture. When he was a teenager, his father moved the rest of the family to Japanese-occupied Korea, leaving Sugihara behind to complete his studies. Sugihara’s father intended for him to become a doctor, but he shrugged off the exam. Infuriated, his father told him to leave home, prompting him to enroll at a university in Tokyo.

While in school, Sugihara applied for a study abroad language program funded by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1919, he was sent to Harbin, Manchuria, a region in northeast China that held strategic significance for both Japan and Soviet Russia. He quickly achieved fluency in Russian and joined the diplomatic corps. He spent 16 formative years in Manchuria, marrying a Russian woman (they later divorced) and moving with ease among the multinational mores of this strategically coveted corner of China.

“Manchuria was a churning cauldron of political intrigue, all of these different people who were refugees there or vying for economic and land interests there [or] political influence, representing many different countries,” says historian Pamela Rotner Sakamoto, author of Japanese Diplomats and Jewish Refugees: A World War II Dilemma.

After Japan invaded Manchuria in 1931 and established a puppet government known as Manchukuo in 1932, Sugihara helped negotiate the purchase of a critical railway system from the Soviets for a fraction of the price. But Japan’s occupation of China was marked by brutality; Sugihara’s disapproval of the Japanese soldiers’ behavior led him to request a transfer to Tokyo.

Back in Japan, Sugihara met and married a woman named Yukiko Kikuchi. He received a new assignment to Moscow, but the Soviets denied him a visa—retribution, he later speculated, for his interactions with exiles in Harbin and his role in the railway negotiations. Instead, he spent the next two years in Helsinki, Finland, where his family grew with the arrival of two sons, Hiroki and Chiaki.

Sugihara entered the world of European politics at an especially perilous time, made more complex still by Japan’s tenuous alliances. The Nazis’ military intentions were clear, but Britain and other European nations were hesitant to respond. In March 1938, German troops marched into Austria, followed a year later by Czechoslovakia.

Also in 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union signed a nonaggression pact that effectively nullified an earlier agreement made by Adolf Hitler’s government. In 1936, Germany and Japan had codified the Anti-Comintern Pact, which was formed on the basis of their shared antipathy to both communist and Western powers.

The superseding German-Soviet pact paved the way for the short-lived allies to divide Poland between them, in addition to giving the Soviets free rein in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, which were then independent, neutral nations.

Confident they would not encounter opposition from the Soviets, the Nazis invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, finally triggering a declaration of war by Great Britain and France. The Soviet Union followed suit, invading Poland from the east on September 17.

“The brutality of Nazi soldiers … toward the residents of the areas that they occupied had increased day by day,” Sugihara later recalled in an unpublished memoir provided by his family. “The cruelty they demonstrated in the treatment of the Jews was indeed unbearable to my eyes.”

Around the same time that the war broke out, Sugihara arrived at a new posting in Kaunas, where his third son, Haruki, was born in April 1940. The location of the new one-man consulate offered Sugihara a vantage point to monitor and report back to Tokyo on movements by both the Germans and the Soviets, whose tanks rolled onto the Lithuanian city’s streets on June 15, 1940.

The division of Poland had placed Jewish refugees in a perilous position, trapped between the specter of Nazi aggression and the tightening grip of Soviet authorities. Many fled from Poland to Lithuania, which a had long tradition as a hub of Jewish culture in Europe, with thriving synagogues, yeshivas and businesses. The country’s Jewish population rose from a prewar estimate of 160,000 to roughly 250,000 by 1941.

“People tried to get out, to go somewhere, but there was no particular place you could go because either it was under the Russians or under the Germans, and the war was in between,” said Lucille Szepsenwol Camhi, who was a teenager when she and her sister escaped to Lithuania, in a 1999 oral history interview.

Another individual who fled Poland was Bernard Salomon, who later received the 299th Sugihara visa. “He unfortunately was still there when the borders were closed, so he had to escape across barbed wire, and [he bribed] border guards,” says Bernard’s son Rick Salomon, who is a co-founder and board member of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. Like Nobuki, Rick only learned of his father’s wartime saga as an adult.

Once in Lithuania, Jewish refugees hoping to escape even farther from the Nazis found themselves blocked by strict immigration quotas, including in the United States. The occupying Soviets ordered foreign consulates in Kaunas shuttered by August 25. In this tense time, most consulates were disinclined to yield to the pleas of the increasingly desperate Jews in search of a way out.

One loophole emerged: Contacted by several Dutch-born Jews living in Lithuania, the Dutch ambassador authorized his appointed consul in Kaunas, Jan Zwartendijk, to mark refugees’ passports with a note stating they could enter the Caribbean island of Curaçao, which is part of the Netherlands, with only a landing permit. (Zwartendijk was not a professional diplomat, but rather a businessman working for the radio company Philips who had been reassigned to the consulate in June.)

The documentation omitted a crucial detail: Admission to Curaçao and other Dutch territories “was the prerogative of the colonial governors, who rarely allowed it,” the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum explains on its website. The Dutch ambassador and the consul “had reacted to the human crisis in their midst by issuing documents that were useless except for one purpose—they helped refugees flee from Lithuania.”

This is where Sugihara came in. To issue transit visas that allowed holders to travel through the Soviet Union and Japan en route to a different country, the consul needed the refugees to have a set final destination. The Curaçao permit holders’ paperwork fulfilled this requirement, even if the refugees didn’t actually intend to settle in the Dutch colony.

Though Sugihara never met them, the Dutch representatives’ workaround accelerated the need for Japanese transit visas. His was the final, critical piece in this link for those fleeing Lithuania.

“No one would pay any attention to us,” recalled Susan Bluman, who was 19 when Germany invaded her home country of Poland, in a 1999 oral history interview. “No one wanted us. … We were desperate, absolutely desperate. We didn’t see any hope, absolutely no hope. We just were a people with no land, nobody to turn to. And then we heard about Chiune Sugihara.”

In the early morning hours of July 18, 1940, the Sugihara family heard shouting outside of their home on the second floor of the Japanese consulate. They looked out to see crowds gathering.

Sugihara asked those assembled to send in a handful of representatives to speak on their behalf. The five men chosen by the crowd implored the consul to grant them safe passage through Japan, as the alternative was imprisonment and death at the hands of the Nazis. In response, Sugihara explained that he needed to seek permission from Tokyo to issue transit visas on the scale required by such a large group. This request would take several days to discuss, and its success hinged on negotiations for an alliance between Japan, Germany and Italy.

“He was very sure that [Tokyo] would never give him permission to do anything that might jeopardize the pending agreement,” wrote Anne Akabori in her 2005 biography of Sugihara.

“Looking outside, we felt much sorrow for them,” Sugihara’s wife Yukiko later recalled. “Their ragged appearance, with tears streaming down their faces and women in the crowd crying … knowing that if they were to be caught, they would most likely be killed.”

After an exchange of telegrams in which Sugihara argued that the visas should be granted for humanitarian reasons, Tokyo twice denied its consul permission, citing public safety concerns associated with the influx of a large group of refugees.

“Now I was at a total loss,” Sugihara wrote in his memoir. He agonized over the decision, a lone diplomat in Lithuania, about to be further isolated from his headquarters, knowing he could be punished for disobedience if he moved forward with issuing visas anyway.

Ultimately, Sugihara could not avert his eyes from the desperation that was right before him. As he reflected in his memoir, he “came to the conclusion that humanitarianism and philanthropism should be the priority.”

Once resolved in his course of action, Sugihara worked at a furious pace, aiming to issue 200 to 300 visas each day. He wrote until his hands cramped, skipping meals to process even more visas as his family packed away their home and prepared to leave Kaunas, as ordered by the Soviets. “My husband issued those visas in defiance of his government’s orders because he was following his conscience,” Yukiko said in 1995.

In the summer of 1940, Camhi and her sister stood outside the Japanese consulate in long lines on multiple occasions a few days apart in hopes of making it inside. When they finally pushed their way up the crowded staircase, the sisters pleaded with Sugihara, telling him that their mother had no papers and their father was deceased.

“He looked very sympathetic[ally] at us, and he just stamped, gave us the visa right there on the spot,” Camhi recalled in 1999. “My sister and I got hysterical, started to cry, and started to say, ‘Thank you, thank you,’ in Polish. And he just raised his hand, like saying, ‘It’s OK.’ And that’s it, and we went out of the room.”

For those who received visas from Sugihara in the summer of 1940, the thin line between life and death came down to a simple piece of paper, a bureaucratic stamp that enabled them to travel through Soviet Siberia to Vladivostok and then on to ports in Japan.

Sugihara, exhausted and suffering the ill health effects of his tremendous effort, continued to issue visas until shortly before he and his family departed for Prague, which was now under German control, in early September 1940. He closed the consulate before moving on to Königsberg (now Kaliningrad, Russia) and then Bucharest, Romania.

The balance of wartime alliances had shifted once again when Japan signed the Tripartite Pact with Germany and Italy on September 27, 1940, creating the Axis powers and negating the substance of Germany’s nonaggression pact with the Soviets. On June 22, 1941, the Nazis launched Operation Barbarossa, invading the Soviet Union.

Two days later, on June 24, the Nazis reached Kaunas. In the months that followed, German soldiers, Lithuanian nationalists and anti-Soviet paramilitary forces murdered thousands of Jews in the city. By mid-August, the Nazis had sealed the remaining Jews off in the Kaunas Ghetto, which was used as a site of forced labor. The Nazis and their collaborators killed around 90 percent of Lithuania’s Jewish population during the Holocaust—one of the highest rates in Europe. In Kaunas specifically, just 2,000 of the roughly 35,000 to 40,000 Jews living in the city survived.

Many of the refugees who received transit visas from Sugihara made their way to the Japanese city of Kobe, a hub for those fleeing the Holocaust. In the months leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the Japanese government forced most of these individuals to continue on to Shanghai, already home to an estimated 17,000 German and Austrian Jews who had fled persecution in the 1930s. Living conditions for Jews in the Japanese-controlled Chinese city were cramped and dilapidated, but many who reached Shanghai ultimately survived the Holocaust.

Shanghai was a “stranger-than-fiction loophole to which people could flee because you did not need a destination visa to [go there],” says historian Sakamoto. “A lot about getting out of Europe was the red tape of documents. … Shanghai, since it was a treaty port [open to foreign merchants], was quite international and allowed people to come in.”

The Mir Yeshiva, a leading Jewish educational institution based briefly in Lithuania, was the only Eastern European school of its kind to survive the war intact. It continued operating in exile in Shanghai, thanks to the visas issued to its students by Sugihara.

Among the other refugees who found their way to Shanghai was Bernard Salomon, who ended up working as an accountant in India for the remainder of the war. “But for the acts of Sugihara, I wouldn’t be here, and as my son [Mark] said, neither would he,” says Bernard’s son Rick. He points to his own grandchildren—Bernard’s great-grandchildren—as the continuation of this chain of life.

Stationed in Bucharest when the war ended, the Sugiharas were imprisoned for more than a year by the victorious Soviet Union. Finally able to return to Japan in 1947, the family saw their hardship turn to grief when their young son Haruki, born in Kaunas seven years earlier, died of leukemia.

Returning to the foreign ministry in hopes of receiving another posting, Sugihara was instead asked to sign a resignation letter with no further explanation. “He didn’t ask the reason. He just signed and left,” says Nobuki. “He knew [it was] because he had disobeyed the order not to issue visas.”

Despite that dismissal, Yukiko later said her husband “never regretted what he did.”

Descendants of man who saved thousands of Jews in WWII meet growing families he saved Watch on

According to Nobuki, Sugihara found work where he could, including as a laborer at the Yokohama port; as a shopkeeper; and as a Russian translator for NHK, Japan’s national broadcaster. In the early 1960s, he accepted a job working for a trading company in Moscow, where he remained until the mid-1970s, visiting his family periodically—including in the summer of 1968, when Nishri tracked him down.

For decades, Sugihara had not known the fate of those he’d helped by issuing visas, or if they’d reached their destinations. He could only surmise that a handful had made it through, unsure how to thank the man who had saved them with his act of bureaucratic defiance. During his reunion with Nishri, Sugihara finally learned that most of the refugees he’d aided had survived.

The year after the initial 1968 meeting, Sugihara agreed to visit Israel, where Nobuki was now enrolled in university. While there, he met with Zorach Warhaftig, then-minister of religious affairs, who had been among the five representatives chosen to meet with him in July 1940. Sugihara spoke little of what he had done, seemingly not seeking attention. When Nobuki asked his father why he had helped the Jewish refugees, he replied that “the very simple answer was because I pity them—nothing else, you know,” Nobuki recalls. “He knew the situation of Jewish people at that time.”

“Sugihara was our savior,” said Bluman, whose siblings and parents all died during the war, in her oral history interview. “We never thought in different terms about him. But the problem was that we never knew his name. We didn’t know his name until 1985,” when Sugihara’s wartime heroics were gaining wider recognition.

Some recipients of Sugihara’s visas never learned his identity. As the daughter of one survivor told Nobuki at an event in New York in 2019, “My father spoke about your father, and about the visa that he got. And he always [wondered], ‘How can I thank this man? I hope I will see him in my lifetime.’ So I’m taking this opportunity … to say thank you for making our family exist.” More than 150 people—including some who had received visas firsthand as children—lined up to share similar stories.

In 1984, the Israeli Holocaust remembrance organization Yad Vashem named Sugihara “Righteous Among the Nations,” making him the only Japanese citizen to be honored with the title, which recognizes individuals who saved Jews during the Holocaust. Yukiko attended the ceremony on her ailing husband’s behalf. Sugihara died in 1986 at age 86.

“If not [for] Mr. Sugihara being there and doing such a noble, unselfish thing by giving the visas to me and my sister and a number of other people, none of us would be here,” Camhi reflected in her oral history interview. “We would be part of the Holocaust.”