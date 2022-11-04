The Biggest Fails in License Plate History

A small fish on Massachusetts plates caused an uproar when the 1928 trawling season went bust. That year’s tag featured a guppy-shaped icon that bore little resemblance to the invaluable cod or dashing game fish just offshore. Worse, some superstitious mariners said, the fish in that initial rendering was swimming away from the state name, suggesting (or portending) a weak haul. The state tried to reverse the bad omen the next year by featuring a more authentic-looking cod—and by switching the placement of the year and name, so the fish was moving toward “MASS” (above). No luck. After another bleak fishing season in 1929, the state eliminated the finned flourish altogether.