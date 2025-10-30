These 15 Snapshots Capture the Inspirational Aura of the Lovely Lady Liberty See iconic images of the Statue of Liberty from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Welcoming newcomers to the nation via New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty has remained a symbol of resilience, freedom and unity for nearly 140 years.

A gift from France, the 305-foot structure of copper, steel and iron is one of the most recognizable monuments in the world. More than three million people board ferries and boats to visit Lady Liberty on her perch atop Liberty Island each year. At the statue’s unveiling, President Grover Cleveland said, “We are not here today to bow before the representation of a fierce and warlike god … but we joyously contemplate, instead, our own deity keeping watch and ward before the open gates of America.”