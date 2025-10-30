These 15 Snapshots Capture the Inspirational Aura of the Lovely Lady Liberty
See iconic images of the Statue of Liberty from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi
Text by
Tracy Scott Forson
October 30, 2025 2:58 p.m.
Many believe Augusta Charlotte Beysser Bartholdi, the mother of sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, was the inspiration for the Statue of Liberty’s iconic face.
Marc Krauss, 2016
Welcoming newcomers to the nation via New York Harbor, the
Statue of Liberty has remained a symbol of resilience, freedom and unity for nearly 140 years.
A gift from France, the 305-foot structure of copper, steel and iron is one of the most recognizable monuments in the world. More than three million people board ferries and boats to visit Lady Liberty on her perch atop Liberty Island each year. At the statue’s unveiling, President Grover Cleveland said, “We are not here today to bow before the representation of a fierce and warlike god … but we joyously contemplate, instead, our own deity keeping watch and ward before the open gates of America.”
Ferries and boats that travel New York Harbor are some of the best ways for sightseers to get a close look at Lady Liberty.
Pier Luigi Dodi, 2023
The date the Declaration of Independence was signed, July 4, 1776, is etched on Lady Liberty’s tablet in Roman numerals.
David Gregory, 2009
The Statue of Liberty enjoys a great view of a fireworks show in Lower Manhattan.
Peter Alessandria, 2023
More than 350 stairs lead from the platform to the crown of Lady Liberty.
Bridget Brown, 2017
From the window of the abandoned Ellis Island hospital, Lady Liberty stands tall, a sight that millions of immigrants entering the country would have seen for decades.
Patrick Cashin, 2022
The Empire State Building (left) and One Vanderbilt (right) are both illuminated in blue as they flank the Statue of Liberty.
Peter Alessandria, 2022
From Lady Liberty’s crown, visitors snap a photo of her outstretched arm and the bottom of her legendary torch.
Brian Smith, 2019
Using the right photography apps and strategic angles, it looks as though the Statue of Liberty is larger than the moon.
Greg Metro, 2022
A photographer in a helicopter captures a top-down bird’s-eye view of the Statue of Liberty on a crisp fall morning.
Ryan Patterson, 2020
Lady Liberty peeks above the fog on a low-visibility morning on the water.
Ronni Bucklan, 2020
Ellis and Liberty Islands are visible in this image taken from the observation deck of the Empire State Building.
Devanté Parson, 2020
Still considered a symbol of peace, the Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognizable monuments in the world.
Peter Alessandria, 2018
In pieces, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor in 1885 ready to be assembled, a task that was completed in October 1886.
Abu Taher Khokon, 2018
The Statue of Liberty watches over a city transformed as the
Tribute in Light pierces the night sky, a poignant reminder of loss, resilience and hope.
Madhavan Parthasarthy, 2022
Get the latest History stories in your inbox.