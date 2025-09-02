The New Science of Aeroecology Reveals So Much About the Amazing Creatures That Populate the Skies and How Humans Can Ensure Their Survival The sky above us is a complex ecosystem, just like the land and sea. A new field of research is bringing a fresh understanding of the birds, bugs and other species that live there By Jim Robbins Photographs by Dina Litovsky and Rebecca Stumpf Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Each year on September 11, visitors gather at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan to watch an art installation called Tribute in Light. Two ramrod-straight beams pierce the night sky, representing the fallen Twin Towers and all the people who perished from the attack. Each beam is made using 44 blazing 7,000-watt xenon spotlights. On a clear night, people in the New York area can see the display within a 60-mile radius—it’s beautiful, soul-stirring, poignant.

The light show is also mesmerizing to passing birds. Early September is the peak of fall migration along the Atlantic Coast, and birds from the northern United States and Canada—from warblers to sparrows to nighthawks—are streaming south through the skies above Manhattan. Once the tribute switches on, something comes over them: Researchers using weather radar and other types of remote sensing found in 2015 that the number of birds in the vicinity increased from 500 to nearly 16,000.

As the birds enter the columns of light, each beam measuring 48 feet by 48 feet, they become so mesmerized that they forget themselves and their journey. They circle, zombie-like, inside the beams in growing numbers, calling out loudly, and their circling grows lower in altitude. If they fly too low in this disoriented state, they risk crashing into buildings or onto the pavement.

Last year on September 11, I joined a group of binocular-bedecked staff and volunteers from the New York City Bird Alliance atop the Battery Parking Garage—the staging ground for the light show—for the group’s annual all-night vigil. Some of the volunteers had personal connections to 9/11—they’d lost loved ones or a limb or otherwise suffered trauma that day. Looking out for the birds is part of their healing journey. The light show’s producers and their equipment were stationed beside us on the roof of the garage.

Around 10:30 p.m., as the birds appeared to descend into the danger zone, the aptly named Dustin Partridge, director of conservation and science for the alliance, asked the production company to switch off the installation. Immediately, the sky went dark, and the loud call of confused birds ceased. After 15 or 20 minutes, the lights went back on. (Insects get no such consideration. From our perch on the garage, we could see them wander into the source of the light beams and disappear with a loud zap and a puff of smoke.)

Partridge signaled three switch-offs before midnight, and after that, the birds stayed out of the beams until daybreak. “If we weren’t there, the situation would be very different,” he told me after the all-nighter. “We would quite literally have thousands of birds becoming exhausted and falling from the sky or colliding with buildings nearby.”

The vigil that night was a practical application of a young field called aeroecology. For a long time, scientists who studied flying creatures focused on their earthbound activities: nesting, foraging and mating. Because of a lack of technology, their time in the sky was largely left out. In the 1940s, George Lowery, an eminent ornithologist and zoologist at Louisiana State University, organized volunteers to document nighttime migrations of birds as their silhouettes crossed the face of the moon. But as recently as 2008 such studies were still rare enough that Thomas Kunz, a bat biologist at Boston University, wrote an influential paper, titled “Aeroecology: Probing and Modeling the Aerosphere.” He urged fellow scientists to regard the space above the ground not as a transitional void between point A and point B, but as a complex ecosystem in its own right.

Robb Diehl, a U.S. Geological Survey researcher in Bozeman, Montana, expanded on the idea in a 2013 paper called “The Airspace Is Habitat.” “It’s out of earshot, it’s out of eyeshot, but it’s filled with life,” Diehl told me. “It’s amazing.” Some liken the ground where we live to the bottom of the ocean. Untold numbers of creatures swirl above us, their movements and intentions largely unknown. Countless flying insects pollinate plants and provide food for an incredibly wide variety of other creatures. What role does the aerosphere play in their movements, their hunting, their reproduction, even their evolution?

With new advances such as GPS trackers, thermal imaging and powerful radar, the study of the aerosphere has now developed into a full-fledged scientific field. Some 11,000 species of birds and 1,400 species of bats spend part of their lives in the air. Common swifts, for example, spend up to ten months at a time on the wing. Albatrosses can likewise go months without landing on solid ground. The bar-tailed godwit has the longest nonstop migration in the world, leaving southern Alaska and flying for more than a week, night and day, to New Zealand. The bar-headed goose migrates over the Himalayas, with reported sightings over Mount Everest more than five miles above sea level.

The aerosphere is also filled with populations of microbes so abundant they boggle the mind. Every day, 800 million viruses fall from the sky on every square meter of the earth. While some cause disease, others contain DNA that could be essential to life on earth. Early humans benefited from a snippet of viral DNA that now plays a role in our nerve communication and higher-order thinking. Researchers recently published a study that sampled microbes attached to dust circling in the atmosphere and identified 266 types of fungi and 305 types of bacteria. Even the dust, while not alive, plays a role in living systems. Significant amounts of phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and potassium travel on the jet stream from the Gobi Desert to the forests of California, where they fuel a nutrient-poor environment, nourishing trees that include the giant sequoias.

Quick Facts: Figures worth knowing Every second, 30 birds die in the U.S.

Eighty percent of migrating terrestrial birds travel at night. A molecule in birds’ eyes called cryptochrome may be key to their navigation, registering the planet’s magnetic fields through quantum entanglement.

The study of the sky is “breathtakingly interdisciplinary,” Diehl said. It includes fundamental forces such as wind, atmospheric pressure, temperature, sunlight and moonlight, and gravity. A recent study found that geomagnetic storms (which give us the northern and southern lights) appear to disrupt the magnetic sense that birds use for navigation, causing fewer to fly. Those that did fly during the auroras had a more difficult time finding their way. Another recent study found that solar eclipses suppressed birds’ activity, though not as profoundly as the sun setting at night.

Nothing has changed life in the air as dramatically as people. In the last century or so, the earth’s lower atmosphere has gone from virtually empty of human intrusion to extremely cluttered in many places. The sprawl of brightly lit cities, the clusters of glass buildings, the growing clouds of air pollution, the proliferating aircraft, the emergence of drones, the rise of cell towers, and the development of wind turbines and solar panels have all affected flying creatures. The warming climate is also increasing turbulence, raising their heat stress and reducing their ability to lift up, because warmer air is less dense and presents less resistance to flapping wings.

A 2019 study found that since 1970, birds in the U.S. and Canada have declined by three billion, nearly a third. Ninety percent of that decline was concentrated in 12 families of common birds, the ones we see every day. Writing for the New York Times, John Fitzpatrick, former director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Peter P. Marra, former director of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, called this “a staggering loss that suggests the very fabric of North America’s ecosystem is unraveling.” After domestic cats, which kill more than one billion birds across America each year, the second leading human-related cause of death in the U.S. is collisions with the built environment, which kill up to a billion annually: 30 birds in the U.S. die every second.

The plains of eastern Wyoming are among the windiest places in the continental U.S. Near the tiny town of Rolling Hills, with antelope and deer wandering freely through its quiet streets, hundreds of wind turbines have been erected atop the hills. Wind is one of the cleanest, most cost-effective forms of renewable energy, an integral part of the effort to break free from fossil fuels and slow a warming climate.

Yet many birds and bats are killed when they collide with turbine blades. While the full impact is not yet known, it’s considerable. NextEra Energy, which generates more wind and solar energy than any other company in the world, owns a subsidiary that had to pay $8 million in fines in 2022 for killing at least 150 eagles in Wyoming and New Mexico. A company owned by PacifiCorp, a grid operator in the Western U.S. that draws about a fifth of its energy from wind power, also paid millions in fines and restitution for killing at least 38 golden eagles and 336 other protected birds, including hawks. The 6,000 or so wind turbines at Altamont Pass in California are especially deadly. Hundreds of burrowing owls, red-tailed hawks and kestrels are killed every year, along with dozens of eagles. Some experts think the number of birds felled is higher than we know.

These companies are now working with aeroecologists to find solutions. When I visited the Glenrock/Rolling Hills wind facility, which is owned by PacifiCorp, Diehl was on the ground. He believes there are a wide variety of invisible yet critical habitat niches in the aerosphere. One of his studies showed that birds surf wind formations to migrate with less effort. “Eagles and turbines are after the same thing,” Diehl said. “And they are doing it in the same airspace.”

Counting mortalities is an important step. We watched as a border collie named Scottie ran across the dry grass on a long leash, sniffing the ground. His handler, Heather Nootbaar, is the co-founder of a nonprofit called K9 Conservationists, and she and Scottie had been contracted to locate and count birds and bats killed by turbine blades. Above us was a towering, slowly spinning wind turbine that cast a moving shadow on the ground.

The deaths of golden eagles draw the most concern. These majestic creatures have a wingspan that can exceed seven feet and possess keen eyesight, as much as eight times more powerful than our own. The ferocious winds over these treeless plains make this some of the best eagle habitat in the country, as the birds soar overhead and scour the ground for prey. They can spot a scurrying rabbit up to three miles away.

There are only around 40,000 golden eagles in the U.S. They are not endangered, but their populations are shrinking in some places. A number of factors are to blame, from starvation in the nest to illegal shooting and lead poisoning from ingesting game riddled with hunters’ bullets. Collisions with wind turbines are high on the list. “If you increase any one of those causes,” said Todd Katzner, a U.S. Geological Survey biologist who studies soaring birds, it could “be the thing that pushes the population” into further decline.

Birds don’t just fly through the wind. They use it in complex ways. For example, they harness something called horizontal roll vortices, upward-moving convection currents that enable them to soar with little effort, even into headwinds. By expending less energy in flight, they have more to devote to hunting and breeding, which translates into higher survival rates.

Researchers haven’t pinned down a single cause that makes birds collide with wind turbines, which spin at roughly 150 miles per hour. But one experimental approach uses artificial intelligence to identify nearby eagles. Systems like IdentiFlight suggest they can spot an eagle more than half a mile away and shut off a turbine’s motion to prevent a collision in about 30 seconds. The technology works well in some places, but there are drawbacks. The units are expensive, and in places with a lot of eagles, the cost of frequently shutting off the turbines may make the approach untenable.

Diehl, 55, remembers being drawn into the world of birds at age 9. “My dad showed me a scarlet tanager,” he said. “It was different than seeing a robin and a blue jay. I realized there was diversity out there. And so I started watching birds religiously.” At the University of Illinois, he tagged birds with radio transmitters and followed them from below. In those days biologists used antennas that needed to be within several miles. “You follow it as best you can wherever it goes,” Diehl said. In more than one case, he and a colleague drove all night on rural roads in the dark, across state lines, tracking a migrating thrush

While we watched the dog at work, Diehl told me about a small study in Norway in which one blade out of the three on turbines was painted black. Collisions declined by 72 percent. There are now studies of painted blades underway in South Africa, Italy and elsewhere to see if the approach works in more geographical settings with other bird species.

As the field of aeroecology progresses, Diehl believes it could lead to aero protected areas, akin to the role of marine protected areas in the ocean. These will be places in the sky that are particularly critical not only to large numbers of birds and bats but also to insects. For example, Diehl and a team from Montana State University have been monitoring a radar station about 240 miles away, near Cody, Wyoming, which he set up to study army cutworm moths—large brown insects with white spots on their wings, also known as miller moths. The larvae of these moths feed on canola, wheat and alfalfa. Their survival is vital to species many miles away. After they metamorphose, they journey by the millions across the grasslands and into the Rocky Mountains, where they sip nectar from the riot of wildflowers that bloom in alpine meadows. Prowling grizzly and black bears turn over rocks to feast voraciously on the swarms of moths known as “bear butter” because they have such a high fat content. One bear can eat up to 40,000 moths each day.

Diehl’s colleague Jason Chapman, a researcher at Nanjing Agricultural University in China, focuses full-time on the aeroecology of insects, using radar and floating nets tethered to balloons. Skyborne insects are hard to study because they are generally too small to wear a transmitter. What is known is that many migrating insects take advantage of the wind to cover long distances, and researchers are still stumped about how that plays out. Several species of moths in the noctuid family follow this pattern. “They only migrate on nights when the high-altitude winds are beneficial and will take them in the correct seasonal direction,” Chapman told me. “And then they fly up high, 500 or 600 meters or maybe even a kilometer, and get into these very fast-moving, favorably directed airstreams, at which point they can travel really fast all over.” How they know when the winds are favorable and where they are going are just a couple of the mysteries researchers are trying to solve. Because insect migrations are multigenerational, how they pass information about the return trip to their offspring is still largely unknown.

“You are trying to study something that’s inherently difficult,” Diehl said of aeroecology. The migrations might be taking place more than two miles up in the air, over water or at night. “It’s very difficult to figure out what’s going on.” That’s why the field relies heavily on remote sensing, from thermal imaging to bioacoustics, even tracking from a space station, as well as valuable radar systems. It can track the mass movement of migrating birds across very large scales. It can also track birds migrating across the continent at night, which is when most birds travel to avoid predators and take advantage of cooler temperatures and less wind. (In North America, 70 percent of terrestrial birds migrate, and 80 percent of those migrate at night.) A system of 159 weather radar stations known as Nexrad, or Next Generation Radar, has proved helpful for tracking migration. These stations are so sensitive, experts say, that they can detect a single bumblebee 30 miles away. A major drawback, though, is that the system can’t distinguish between species, just identify flying creatures and their collective mass.

Data from radars is sometimes combined with the sounds of bird calls, gathered by microphone arrays on top of buildings. This combined information can generate an incredibly detailed forecast of bird migration. A project called BirdCast, which is operated by Cornell, Colorado State University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, offers data to the public in a digestible form at the BirdCast website. During migration periods, simply type in the name of your county or state and you’ll be able to find the number and species of birds passing through.

BirdCast is also a valuable research tool. The data shows, for example, that birds are becoming trapped in the world’s expanding lightscapes, circling endlessly until they fall to the ground exhausted or crash into windows and walls. “This seems to be happening everywhere, all the time,” said the University of Delaware’s Jeff Buler, a leading aeroecologist. The insight led to an international campaign, urging people to turn off unneeded lights in specific corridors during spring and fall migrations. The data helps reveal how migration routes and times are shifting in response to climate change.

Bird physiology also comes into play. Researchers have identified a molecule in birds’ eyes called cryptochrome, which seems to react to the planet’s magnetic field through quantum entanglement, allowing birds to see and follow it. Andrew Farnsworth, a migration ecologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, hypothesizes that birds suffer from light pollution because “wavelengths of light activate that molecule in ways that are not expected, and therein lies the disorientation. It swamps the signal that birds are expecting and with which they evolved.”

Experts are also studying how birds fly. Even though Leonardo da Vinci made groundbreaking observations about bird flight back in the 15th century, there are still many mysteries about how they do the things they do in the aerosphere. At the University of Montana Flight Lab, director Bret Tobalske and his PhD student Rémy Delplanche have been filming Eurasian collared doves that are pulled off course as they fly in a wind tunnel. Each bird is placed in a wind tunnel with measurement tools strapped to its back. As it beats against the wind, flying in place, computer-controlled gusts nudge the bird off course. High-speed cameras placed above the bird record its destabilization—and nearly instantaneous recovery—from the artificial perturbation. Understanding this mechanism could offer clues about what lies ahead for birds as the planet warms and turbulence increases.

At the Smithsonian, the Feather Identification Lab at the National Museum of Natural History has spent years analyzing remains from bird strikes to better understand which species intersect with specific types of aircraft. The lab’s manager, Carla Dove, says her team will have an even greater role to play with the expansion of drone delivery systems. These devices “work in the bird airspace more than traditional air vehicles,” she says. “I think as long as birds and humans fly together we will have bird strikes, but with a little effort and data we can reduce those risks and help save the birds, too.”

Some solutions have already been found and implemented. In New York City, the Javits Center, a convention center in Midtown Manhattan that takes up four blocks along the Hudson River, has been called Darth Vader because so many birds flew headlong into its sprawling walls of glass. But the building is now considered one of the most bird-friendly in New York. In 2013, enormous expanses of conventional glass were replaced with windows that have a pattern of tiny squares, barely perceptible to humans but noticeable to birds. In 2014, the acres of traditional roof were transformed into one of the largest green roofs in the city. It hosts a sedum meadow, an easy-to-maintain cluster of succulents that has become the largest herring gull rookery in New York City. A one-acre vegetable garden and 10,000-square-foot orchard, also on the rooftop, provide harvests that feed convention-

goers. The NYC Bird Alliance just recorded its 73rd species on the rooftop. New York City has also moved to rein in its glow. The city’s government buildings are now required to have their lights turned off at night during migration periods.

Get the latest Science stories in your inbox. Email Powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud (Privacy Notice / Terms & Conditions)

Partridge, of the Bird Alliance, told me about a morning visit recently to the garden atop the Javits Center, amid the city’s concrete canyons. “I was having the greatest moment sitting in this habitat on top of a roof in Manhattan and having multiple warbler species singing all around me,” he said. “To me, that is the future of cities. Green spaces built with bird-safe glass and cities darkened at night for migration.” It’s a win, he said, “not only for birds but for people, too.”