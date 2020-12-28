Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Six Free Natural History Programs Streaming in January

Take a virtual field trip to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute to see clouded leopards in a National Museum of Natural History Program streaming Jan 13. (Smithsonian)

A virtual field trip to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute; a guided, at-home scientific illustration activity and a behind-the-scenes tour of the O. Orkin Insect Zoo; stream these free programs and more this January through the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Virtual Tour of the Insect Zoo

Jan. 6, 11 a.m. ET

Join Insect Zoo Lead Chris Mooney as he takes you behind-the-scenes at the National Museum of Natural History’s O. Orkin Insect Zoo. See real insects, including beetles, leaf cutter ants and walking sticks; learn about the unique features that help them survive and find out what it takes to be an animal keeper and scientist.

This webinar is designed for students in grades 3-5. It will be archived and available on the museum’s website after it airs on Jan. 6.

Natural History at Home – Stripes of All Types

Jan. 9, 11 a.m. ET

In this interactive webinar, special guest, author and illustrator Susan Stockdale will read her book "Stripes of All Types" and talk about how natural history inspires her book creations. Stockdale will help you create your own nature-inspired artwork as she walks you through the process she uses to develop her books.

Virtual Field Trip to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Jan. 13, 1 p.m. ET

Travel virtually with Juan Rodriguez to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. See clouded leopards and learn about some of the special features they have that make them excellent forest habitants. Rodriguez will show you how he cares for these elusive animals, talk about what it is like being a Zookeeper and supporting clouded leopard conservation.

This webinar is designed for students in grades 3-5. It will be approximately 45 minutes with interactive polls and Q&A, followed by an optional, extended 15-minute Q&A. It will be archived and available on the National Museum of Natural History’s website after it airs on Jan. 13.

How Humans Thrive in Extreme Environments

Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m. ET

Humans can thrive in seemingly intolerable environments all over the world: at extremely high altitudes in the Himalayas; in freezing cold in the Arctic and in toxic, arsenic-rich regions in the Andes Mountains. Tune in for a conversation with Christina Balentine, an anthropological geneticist and PhD Candidate at the University of Texas at Austin. She will talk about how we evolved to survive in extreme environments and answer your questions about human evolution.

This program is part of the museum’s ongoing HOT (Human Origins Today) Topic series. It is moderated by Briana Pobiner, a paleoanthropologist and educator at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Tour the National Zoo’s Coral Lab from Home

Jan. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Join Thomas Wippenback from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on a virtual field trip to the Zoo’s Science Gallery, where he manages several tanks of live corals. Wippenback will explain what corals are, why they are important and how he keeps them alive. He will also talk about how he got interested in a science and how his work supports coral and coral reef conservation.

This webinar is designed for students in grades 3-5. It will be approximately 45 minutes with interactive polls and Q&A, followed by an optional, extended 15-minute Q&A. It will be archived and available on the National Museum of Natural History’s website after it airs on Jan. 22.

Visit the National Zoo’s Reptile Discovery Center Virtually

Jan. 27, 1 p.m. ET

Tune in for a virtual field trip to the National Zoo’s Reptile Discovery center. You will see lizards, including a skink, gecko and baby Komodo dragon, and learn about their special survival adaptations. Zookeeper Kyle Miller will share how he got interested in science and working with animals and advice for those who might want to do the same.

This webinar is designed for students in grades 3-5. It will be approximately 45 minutes with interactive polls and Q&A, followed by an optional, extended 15-minute Q&A. It will be archived and available on the National Museum of Natural History’s website after it airs on Jan. 27.

