How to Identify Rocks and Other Questions From Our Readers

August 6th, 2020, 10:00AM / BY

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History's YouTube series, "The Doctor Is In." (Smithsonian Institution)

Join Smithsonian Geologist Dr. Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about volcanoes, your career and science in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series “The Doctor Is In.”

In the season finale, find out what kind of technology scientists use to study volcanoes, which classic science experiment Cottrell likes most and how to identify rocks. Check it out below and don’t forget to subscribe!

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

