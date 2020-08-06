Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

How to Identify Rocks and Other Questions From Our Readers

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

Join Smithsonian Geologist Dr. Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about volcanoes, your career and science in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series “The Doctor Is In.”

In the season finale, find out what kind of technology scientists use to study volcanoes, which classic science experiment Cottrell likes most and how to identify rocks. Check it out below and don’t forget to subscribe!

Related stories:

How Do Volcanologists Predict Eruptions and Other Questions From Our Readers

How Much Pressure is at Earth’s Core and Other Questions From Our Readers

Which Volcano Spews Colder Lava and Other Questions From Our Readers

What’s Hotter Than the Sun and Other Questions From Our Readers

Outdoorsy Volcano Experts Answers Your Questions in Season 2 of ‘The Dr. Is In’