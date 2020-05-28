Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

What’s Hotter Than the Sun and Other Questions From Our Readers

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Dr. Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

Join Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about rocks, volcanoes, hiking and camping in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series “The Doctor Is In.”

Find out what’s hotter than the sun, how many active volcanoes are in the United States and which national park is Dr. Cottrell’s favorite in the latest episode. Watch it below and submit your questions on YouTube.

