Cold Weather and Apples Were Two Things the American Colonies Had. Industrious Scottish Immigrants Turned Them Into a Favorite Spirit Applejack is not quite whiskey, but it's stronger than cider, and it was treasured by some of the Founding Fathers. It's still around and makes an appealing cocktail Scott Nover

During the 1760s, George Washington wrote to the Laird family in New Jersey, pleading for the recipe for a bewitching “cyder spirit” the Lairds brewed. And Abraham Lincoln later sold the same drink during his stint as a tavern keeper in Springfield, Illinois—though we can’t be sure whether Abe was serving the Laird recipe.

William Laird emigrated from Scotland’s Fife County in 1698 and began distilling his “cyder,” called applejack, in the Colonies. The Lairds launched their applejack operation in 1780 as Laird & Company, the same year they received the first-ever distillery license from the U.S. government.

To make applejack, a type of apple brandy, you have to master the art of “jacking”—freezing fermented hard cider and removing the ice chunks that form. Since alcohol freezes at a much lower temperature than water, the water in the cider freezes first, while the alcohol remains liquid, effectively concentrating the boozy portion. Colonial settlers would leave barrels of cider outside during brutal New England winters, chipping away the frozen water to create a potent spirit that could reach from 25 to 40 percent alcohol. The more ice they removed, the stronger the drink became.

Jacking required no special equipment, making applejack far easier to produce than grain whiskeys that demanded elaborate stills and careful temperature control. Like many American distilleries, Laird & Company shuttered its applejack operations when Prohibition arrived in 1920. But months before the 21st Amendment repealed Prohibition in December 1933, Laird & Company received a federal license to produce alcohol for “medicinal purposes,” which let it reopen before many competitors. Today, Laird and other modern commercial producers have largely replaced traditional jacking with steam distillation—using steam to vaporize the alcohol before condensing it back into liquid form—which enables year-round production.

Laird & Company’s bottles of applejack are still found in many liquor stores, in classic cocktails such as the Jack Rose (plus lemon juice and grenadine), and in newer concoctions like the American Trilogy (plus rye, orange bitters and sugar). It drinks like a full-bodied whiskey, but with bright, crisp and slightly sour notes that are distinctly apple-y. It’s enough to tantalize anyone on first sip—even if you’re a founding father.

Did You Know? A drink fit for a president The Continental Army supplied applejack to troops during the Revolutionary War. By the end of the century, George Washington was distilling a version from his apple orchards at Mount Vernon.