Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With These 15 Mouthwatering Treats
These highlights from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest feature creamy frozen delights to help beat the summer heat
Who needs a spoon to enjoy this perfectly swirled chocolate-and-vanilla soft-serve ice cream served on a cone? Put the formalities aside.
Saundi Wilson, Pennsylvania, 2020
Text by Tracy Scott Forson
Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna
It’s National Ice Cream Month! Ice cream is one of America’s favorite desserts, and it pairs perfectly with so many other popular sweets: apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, cake! The average American eats about 20 pounds of the creamy dairy delicacy each year. So, when it comes to loving ice cream, you’re far from alone. See children, seniors and even animals enjoying ice cream in these images from our Annual Photo Contest.
