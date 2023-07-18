Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

It’s National Ice Cream Month! Ice cream is one of America’s favorite desserts, and it pairs perfectly with so many other popular sweets: apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, cake! The average American eats about 20 pounds of the creamy dairy delicacy each year. So, when it comes to loving ice cream, you’re far from alone. See children, seniors and even animals enjoying ice cream in these images from our Annual Photo Contest.

