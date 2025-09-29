Celebrate National Coffee Day and Get Your Caffeine Fix With These 15 Photos

It’s a grand day to enjoy coffee-centric snapshots from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest

Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

As popular as it is, coffee is only the third-most popular drink worldwide, after water and tea. Daria Petrova, Russia, 2014

Eighteenth-century Scottish politician Sir James Mackintosh once said, “The powers of a man's mind are directly proportioned to the quantity of coffee he drinks.”  His words still ring true for many. Few would argue that a great cup of joe is a good way to kick things into gear. However, that’s only one reason coffee is the third-most popular beverage in the world.

It starts with a flower hanging from a branch of a tree, eventually developing into a bean. Its final destination is your mug. Coffee is appreciated for its flavor, aroma and ability to help fight fatigue. It’s a daily drink for many, and—contrary to some beliefs—is not just for mornings. It pairs well with an evening dessert pastry and helps many workers power through those last afternoon hours at the office. You can drink it all day, which is a perfect way to celebrate International Coffee Day. Whether you prefer it black, with pumpkin spice or topped with foam, drink up and savor these beautifully brewed images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.
Coffee plants, classified as trees, are small in stature and evergreen, usually with shiny leaves. They produce white flowers and red fruit that is harvested to be roasted as coffee beans. Jonathan Galvez, Colombia, 2021
An aerial view offers a look at lush coffee plantations fields and trees near Salento, Colombia. Agnieszka Wieczorek, Colombia, 2024
A coffee “cherry” is picked from a tree on a plantation in Caracas, Venezuela. Jaime Villalta, Venezuela, 2023
Brazil is the world’s No. 1 coffee producer, growing 37 percent of the world’s supply, about 8.5 billion pounds in the 2024-25 production year. Alden Globo, Qatar, 2021
According to the National Coffee Association, 66 percent of American adults drink coffee every day. Abdullah Mapandi, Philippines, 2021
Not everyone uses expensive espresso machines to prepare their morning coffee. Yousuf Zafar, Vietnam, 2014
An alfresco cup of coffee is served in a decorative mug and saucer. Charles Sutherland, Türkiye, 2014
A farmer living deep in the mountains outside Baracoa, Cuba, beams as she prepares coffee from beans she harvested on a nearby slope and brewed over her cabin’s wood fire. Todd Shapera, Cuba, 2022
Neon signs help, but they’re not really necessary to help drinkers find coffee. It’s sold in restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and waiting rooms across the nation. Phil Sharp, New York, 2008
A great cup of coffee can put a smile on your face. Jannis Dirksen, Spain, 2011
Latte art, created by baristas, involves pouring steamed milk into espresso to form designs, like leaf patterns and hearts. Ajay pal Singh, India, 2019
You might recall when the first coffee shop opened in your neighborhood, but the convention was introduced some centuries ago in Europe. Charlice Lin, Italy, 2023
Coffee is often considered a morning beverage, helping sleepyheads awaken for the day, but it also goes well with desserts, often served after lunch or dinner. Regina Roman, Germany, 2010
A billboard-size ad features the piercing eyes of a coffee drinker “observing” passersby. Gabriele Mazza, United Kingdom, 2019

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

