Celebrate National Coffee Day and Get Your Caffeine Fix With These 15 Photos

Eighteenth-century Scottish politician Sir James Mackintosh once said, “The powers of a man's mind are directly proportioned to the quantity of coffee he drinks.” His words still ring true for many. Few would argue that a great cup of joe is a good way to kick things into gear. However, that’s only one reason coffee is the third-most popular beverage in the world.

It starts with a flower hanging from a branch of a tree, eventually developing into a bean. Its final destination is your mug. Coffee is appreciated for its flavor, aroma and ability to help fight fatigue. It’s a daily drink for many, and—contrary to some beliefs—is not just for mornings. It pairs well with an evening dessert pastry and helps many workers power through those last afternoon hours at the office. You can drink it all day, which is a perfect way to celebrate International Coffee Day. Whether you prefer it black, with pumpkin spice or topped with foam, drink up and savor these beautifully brewed images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.