Caterpillars shed their skin at least four times before they become butterflies. To fuel this transformation, they need to eat constantly—and they certainly do.

Why ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Trope Isn’t an Exaggeration (1:16)

Meet Dunkleosteus, perhaps the fiercest fish that ever existed. It lived 360 million years ago and was twice as long and three times as heavy as a great white shark.

This Prehistoric Fish Makes a Great White Look Like a Goldfish (3:02)

In the 1970s, Vancouver Island was home to more than 170 glaciers. Rising global temperatures have reduced that number to five—with some scientists predicting they could all be gone within 25 years.

The Glaciers of Vancouver Island May Disappear Within Our Lifetime (1:42)

Are geladas one evolutionary adaptation away from being capable of human speech? Studies show that in our own primate ancestors, "lip-smacking" was an immediate precursor to speech.

Are Gelada Cries the Closest Thing We Have to Human Speech? (1:08)

The Sargasso Sea is famous for its floating seaweed that covers large swathes of ocean. But it also boasts an astounding wealth of diversity that has earned it the nickname "The Floating Rainforest of the Sea."

The Astounding Length of Seaweed in the Sargasso Sea (1:19)

Macaques are the most studied monkeys in the world, thanks to the efforts of scientists like Wolfgang Dittus. He arrived in Sri Lanka 50 years ago and has devoted his life to better understanding theirs.

This Scientist Has Been Studying Monkeys for Over 50 Years (2:44)

After years of planning by over 200 international scientists, the data purported to show the first ever image of a black hole is ready. The team gathers for the big reveal—it's a seismic moment in astrophysics.

Scientists Reveal First-Ever Photograph of a Black Hole (3:01)

Many scientists believe that black holes make sense in the realm of theoretical physics, but couldn't really exist in real life. Capturing an image of a black hole would change all that.

How One Picture Would Prove Black Holes Actually Exist (3:10)

Ring-tail lemurs are highly social, extremely adaptable and, like all lemurs, led by a dominant female - and she doesn't put up with any dissent in her ranks, especially in the males.