In lieu of seal meat, polar bears will resort to eating anything that looks edible, including mineral-rich kelp. Here, one chows down on a fresh batch.

A Polar Bear's Diet Consists of Anything Edible (1:49)

Polar bears will spar relentlessly with each other whenever they meet in summer. It's friendly and sociable, but also a good way to establish hierarchy.

Elderly Polar Bear Spars With Young Males (3:17)

Over the past half century, Leatherback turtle numbers have suffered a disastrous decline of almost 70%. Researchers in Panama are pulling out all the stops to save this cherished species.

Scientists Go on a Mission to Save Sea Turtles (3:58)

The Isthmus of Panama has witnessed some of the greatest movement of animal species in history. Today, rapid urbanization has accelerated deforestation and now threatens these same animals.

Why Panama's Urban Development Is a Threat to Animals (1:33)

A wildlife photographer spots a swimming polar bear, completing the last lap of its summer migration. It's the perfect photo op--but it requires him to be dangerously close to the hungry animal.

Capturing a Photo of a Swimming Polar Bear is Risky Work (3:53)

A male polar bear stands on the edge of the ice waiting for potential prey. But he's set his sights on something bigger than a seal today--he's in the mood for beluga whale.

Polar Bear Goes After a Young Beluga Calf (1:58)

A young tiger comes face-to-face with an encroaching male tiger, threatening to take over his father's territory. With nowhere to hide and his father out of sight, he has no choice but to submit.

Alpha Male Tiger Forces This Cub to Submit (1:33)

Young tiger Kumal is spellbound by a female tiger he encounters in a local stretch of forest. If she's interested, she'll signal her intent by way of the chemicals she releases in her urine.

Tigers Use Urine to Figure Out If They Have Chemistry (2:43)

At 14,000 tons and 2.5 times the height of the Statue of Liberty, the Piper Alpha oil rig was one of the largest in the world. But on July 6, 1988, the entire structure became consumed by a devastating and deadly fire.