Today, there is only one species of crocodile on Madagascar: the famous Nile Crocodile. But local stories about a horned-crocodile that died out hundreds of years ago have spurred a search for its fossils

Scientists Find Skull of an Extinct Crocodile Species (3:14)

NASA is preparing to send a chimpanzee, Ham, into space to test the effects of space on a living creature. He’s received a training regiment to prepare him for the mission ahead

NASA's First Chimp in Space (2:11)

Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys have several adaptations to deal with the cold: from upturned noses that protect them from frostbite to special blood vessels that help them increase their oxygen uptake

How Snub-Nosed Monkeys Adapted to Extreme Cold (2:01)

Coral is a slow-grower—only about six inches a year. But with global warming and pollution, damaged coral doesn’t always get the recovery time it needs

Coral Grows at About the Same Rate as Human Hair (1:55)

Not many people know that hippos can be loud. In fact, in the Luangwa Valley, the noise they make can reach up to 115 decibels—the equivalent of a rock concert

The Noise Made by Wild Hippos Can Be Deafening (2:09)

Elephants have the longest gestation period of all mammals: 22 months. In addition, elephant mothers have remarkably strong bonds with their calves that endure for life.

Why Elephant Moms Always Stay Close to Their Calves (1:48)

The first class of NASA astronauts, dubbed the ‘Mercury 7,’ were put through a series of rigorous tests to prepare them for space, from heat chambers to to simulated weightlessness.

The Training Regimen of NASA's First Astronauts (3:07)

Baby hedgehogs, known as hoglets, are born blind and completely reliant on their mothers. Even their famed spines start out soft and hair-like, taking a couple of weeks to harden.

Baby Hedgehog Quills Don’t Harden Right Away (0:06)

May bugs are an evolutionary window into why beetles are considered so successful, from their armor-plated bodies to protect vital organs, to their highly specialized front and back wings