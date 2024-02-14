: Greeting cards, candies and flowers are all displays of affection that are popular on Valentine’s Day, celebrated every February 14. Family members, friends, classmates, colleagues and significant others give and receive tokens of adoration to those they care about—but the tangible things aren’t what matter the most when it comes to love.

The squeeze of a hand, a bear hug, a romantic walk and, of course, a kiss are gestures that often mean more than any bouquet could. If you’re in need of some Valentine’s Day inspiration, take a look.

2 - A mature couple enjoys a public smooch on Valentine’s Day. There’s no age limit on love and affection.
A mature couple enjoys a public smooch on Valentine’s Day. There’s no age limit on love and affection. Andrzej Mikulski, Poland, 2016
3 - A mom and daughter share a touching moment as they celebrate the Durga Puja festival, which pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga.
A mom and daughter share a touching moment as they celebrate the Durga Puja festival, which pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga. Apratim Pal, India, 2015
4 - Even though their quality time together involves collecting trash, this dad wants his daughter to remember that she’s his princess.
Even though their quality time together involves collecting trash, this dad wants his daughter to remember that she’s his princess. Aung Kyaw Zaw, Myanmar, 2022

5 - Love isn’t just for humans. A mama gorilla snuggles with her baby and seemingly plants a kiss.
Love isn’t just for humans. A mama gorilla snuggles with her baby and seemingly plants a kiss. Arie Katz, Uganda, 2022
6 - Songs have been sung and poems have been written about kissing, a topic that even comes up in Bible. “Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine.”
Songs have been sung and poems have been written about kissing, a topic that even comes up in Bible. “Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine.” Francis Augusto, United Kingdom, 2023
7 - With eyes as red as a Valentine’s Day heart, two black-winged stilts get close and enjoy the water.
With eyes as red as a Valentine’s Day heart, two black-winged stilts get close and enjoy the water. Nishant Chauhan, India, 2017

8 - Most people first learn about love as children from their parents and older relatives. They receive it, and then give it back. Here, a young girl plants a kiss on the cheek of her great-grandfather.
Most people first learn about love as children from their parents and older relatives. They receive it, and then give it back. Here, a young girl plants a kiss on the cheek of her great-grandfather. Ruhollah Dehghani, Iran, 2018
9 - Who doesn’t love bunnies? Cuddly and cute, little rabbits aren’t just pets for children. Even some grown men find it hard to resist their adorableness.
Who doesn’t love bunnies? Cuddly and cute, little rabbits aren’t just pets for children. Even some grown men find it hard to resist their adorableness. Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy, 2023
10 - Like in a scene from a movie, waves crash and the sun shines as a couple reunites on the beach.
Like in a scene from a movie, waves crash and the sun shines as a couple reunites on the beach. Adam Schluter, California, 2021

11 - Covid-19 caused distancing and separation, but not even a global pandemic prevented this grandmother and her grandson from a loving embrace.
Covid-19 caused distancing and separation, but not even a global pandemic prevented this grandmother and her grandson from a loving embrace. K. Deniz Kalayci, Turkey, 2020
OPENER - A wedding guest captures a loving moment between a silhouetted bride and groom.
A wedding guest captures a loving moment between a silhouetted bride and groom. Cara Santarsiera, Tennessee, 2022
13 - High above the clouds, this couple has an amazing view, but the two only seem to have eyes for each other.
High above the clouds, this couple has an amazing view, but the two only seem to have eyes for each other. Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy, 2020

14 - A grandmother lovingly teaches her granddaughter how to play piano on an instrument the elder received years ago from her late husband.
A grandmother lovingly teaches her granddaughter how to play piano on an instrument the elder received years ago from her late husband.  Josh Carr, New Jersey, 2023
15 - A couple takes a selfie with the skyline of Atlanta barely visible in the background as the sun begins to set.
A couple takes a selfie with the skyline of Atlanta barely visible in the background as the sun begins to set. Misako Watabe, Georgia, 2022

Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.