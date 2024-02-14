: Greeting cards, candies and flowers are all displays of affection that are popular on Valentine’s Day, celebrated every February 14. Family members, friends, classmates, colleagues and significant others give and receive tokens of adoration to those they care about—but the tangible things aren’t what matter the most when it comes to love.
The squeeze of a hand, a bear hug, a romantic walk and, of course, a kiss are gestures that often mean more than any bouquet could. If you’re in need of some Valentine’s Day inspiration, take a look.
A mature couple enjoys a public smooch on Valentine’s Day. There’s no age limit on love and affection.
Andrzej Mikulski, Poland, 2016
A mom and daughter share a touching moment as they celebrate the Durga Puja festival, which pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga.
Apratim Pal, India, 2015
Even though their quality time together involves collecting trash, this dad wants his daughter to remember that she’s his princess.
Aung Kyaw Zaw, Myanmar, 2022
Love isn’t just for humans. A mama gorilla snuggles with her baby and seemingly plants a kiss.
Arie Katz, Uganda, 2022
Songs have been sung and poems have been written about kissing, a topic that even comes up in Bible. “Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine.”
Francis Augusto, United Kingdom, 2023
With eyes as red as a Valentine’s Day heart, two black-winged stilts get close and enjoy the water.
Nishant Chauhan, India, 2017
Most people first learn about love as children from their parents and older relatives. They receive it, and then give it back. Here, a young girl plants a kiss on the cheek of her great-grandfather.
Ruhollah Dehghani, Iran, 2018
Who doesn’t love bunnies? Cuddly and cute, little rabbits aren’t just pets for children. Even some grown men find it hard to resist their adorableness.
Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy, 2023
Like in a scene from a movie, waves crash and the sun shines as a couple reunites on the beach.
Adam Schluter, California, 2021
Covid-19 caused distancing and separation, but not even a global pandemic prevented this grandmother and her grandson from a loving embrace.
K. Deniz Kalayci, Turkey, 2020
A wedding guest captures a loving moment between a silhouetted bride and groom.
Cara Santarsiera, Tennessee, 2022
High above the clouds, this couple has an amazing view, but the two only seem to have eyes for each other.
Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy, 2020
A grandmother lovingly teaches her granddaughter how to play piano on an instrument the elder received years ago from her late husband.
Josh Carr, New Jersey, 2023
A couple takes a selfie with the skyline of Atlanta barely visible in the background as the sun begins to set.
Misako Watabe, Georgia, 2022
