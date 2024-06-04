Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Whether in rivers, on land, or by the sea, otters are a sight to see. While some species are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, otters continue to inhabit areas of the United States and around the world. Stable sea otter populations can be found in parts of the Russian east coast, British Columbia and Mexico.

Part of the mustelid family, otters are related to weasels, bears and badgers, but they are considered cuter than their cousins by many. What’s so outstanding about otters? Take a look and see for yourself.