Whether in rivers, on land, or by the sea, otters are a sight to see. While some species are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, otters continue to inhabit areas of the United States and around the world. Stable sea otter populations can be found in parts of the Russian east coast, British Columbia and Mexico. 

Part of the mustelid family, otters are related to weasels, bears and badgers, but they are considered cuter than their cousins by many. What’s so outstanding about otters? Take a look and see for yourself.

An otter shows off its fresh catch of fish.
An otter shows off its fresh catch of fish. Savannah Rose, Wyoming, 2022
an otter on snow covered ice
Snow and frigid temperatures aren’t enough to keep this Eurasian otter from its business. Bastien Masson, France, 2020

An otter enjoys some greenery on Shelter Island, where the species has made a modest comeback.
An otter enjoys some greenery on Shelter Island, where the species has made a modest comeback. K.C. Bailey, New York, 2023
Otter parents perch on a log in the river
Otter parents perch on a log in the river, asleep while their young one finishes dinner. Gary Rensberger, Washington, 2023
A giant, whiskered otter eating a fish
A giant, whiskered otter uses every tool available—teeth and claws—to enjoy its meal. Alexander Perov, Brazil, 2021
a group of people watch a group of otters
Otters join forces to invade a restaurant where the aromatic fare attracts all types of hungry creatures Yutaro Sugii, Singapore, 2022

two otters look into the water from an iceberg
Two otters seem to wonder whether there’s a way to disembark an iceberg without plunging into ice-cold water. Lee Petersen, Alaska, 2019
an otter laying on the ground
In Singapore, otters are able to coexist with humans in highly developed urban areas, such as local parks. Yutaro Sugii, Singapore, 2022
An otter creates a shower of water as it attempts to dry off.
An otter creates a shower of water as it attempts to dry off. Hira Punjabi, India, 2019

Hungry otters hunt for trout on a snowy river.
Hungry otters hunt for trout on a snowy river. Their varied diet includes rodents, shellfish, snails, rabbits, birds, frogs and more. Savannah Rose, Wyoming, 2020
An otter dines with the city skyline in the background.
An otter dines with the city skyline in the background. Tong Tran Son, Singapore, 2019

two otters stand on rocks
Sea otters thrive in Katmai National Park. Gene Hollander, Alaska, 2022
Two otters in a Sundarban mangrove area near the Bay of Bengal.
Two otters seemingly pose for the camera in a Sundarban mangrove area near the Bay of Bengal. Amartya Mukherjee, India, 2020
Otters gather close, helping them keep warm in a snow-covered field.
Otters gather close, helping them keep warm in a snow-covered field. Peter Mangolds, Wyoming, 2020

